Iserbyt secures third consecutive Cyclo-cross World Cup victory in Tabor

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) continued his domination of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup riding away from his rivals to win alone in Tabor.

The Belgium rider won the opening two rounds in America - Waterloo and Fayetteville - and continued his winning streak on a fast and dry course in the Czech Republic.

The fast course resulted in a large leading group gathered at the front until the midway point, despite attacks by Iserbyt and his Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal teammates.

Iserbyt eventually escaped the leading group with 15 minutes of racing remaining and built a winning margin.

Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) left his effort until the last lap-and-a-half launching a blistering attack from a fading chasing group to take second.

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) had attacked early in the race with teammate Iserbyt and allowed Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Fristads) to do all the chasing.

Sweeck paid for his efforts and was left without a podium position after Vanthourenhout also dropped him on the final lap.

Iserbyt had time to celebrate his victory finishing five seconds ahead of Van der Haar while Vanthourenhout capped a brilliant team performance by taking third.

