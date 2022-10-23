Iserbyt secures third consecutive Cyclo-cross World Cup victory in Tabor
Belgian solos to victory ahead of runner-up van der Haar and third-placed Vanthourenhout
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) continued his domination of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup riding away from his rivals to win alone in Tabor.
The Belgium rider won the opening two rounds in America - Waterloo and Fayetteville - and continued his winning streak on a fast and dry course in the Czech Republic.
The fast course resulted in a large leading group gathered at the front until the midway point, despite attacks by Iserbyt and his Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal teammates.
Iserbyt eventually escaped the leading group with 15 minutes of racing remaining and built a winning margin.
Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) left his effort until the last lap-and-a-half launching a blistering attack from a fading chasing group to take second.
Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) had attacked early in the race with teammate Iserbyt and allowed Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Fristads) to do all the chasing.
Sweeck paid for his efforts and was left without a podium position after Vanthourenhout also dropped him on the final lap.
Iserbyt had time to celebrate his victory finishing five seconds ahead of Van der Haar while Vanthourenhout capped a brilliant team performance by taking third.
