Iserbyt wins opening World Cup in Waterloo

Image 1 of 1 Eli Iserbyt celebrates at the finish of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Waterloo (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography )

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauces-Bingoal) picked up exactly where he left off in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup last year, taking a victory in the opening race in Waterloo, Wisconsin to begin his series title defence.

The Belgian bided his time on the opening lap as Trek CX Cup winner and European Champion Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek) took the hole shot. Then, after another lap, Iserbyt made a surge and never looked back.

With teammate Michael Vanthourenhout moving in front of the riders behind to slow their chase, the rest never got close. Laurens Sweeck in his new Crelan colours, dispatched the rest of the trailing group to ride in for second place.

Van der Haar attacked Vanthourenhout in the closing moments to claim the final podium spot, while Thibaut Nys (Baloise Trek) wheelied in for fifth in retribution for last year's collarbone-fracturing crash in this race.

"I had a nice race, it was good to race alone," Iserbyt said. "I had a gap and kept the pressure really high. It was the plan, you just have to have really good legs."

More to come.

