Pidcock dominates despite slowed start
European champion beats Dorigoni and Benoist
U23 Men: Tabor -
Tom Pidock showed just why he is the under 23 European cyclo-cross champion with a dominant solo victory in Tabor Saturday during round 4 of the UCI Telenet Cyclo-Cross World Cup.
The British rider was slowed by a gear problem at the start but soon moved up through the field and then surged away in the final laps to win alone.
He had time to take air on the famous ramp and celebrate in style, finishing 11 seconds ahead of Italian national champion Jakob Dorigoni, with Antoine Benoist of France third.
Belgium’s Niels Vandeputte was fourth, with Ben Tullet and Thomas Mein taking fifth and sixth for Great Britain.
Thanks to his victory, Pidcock leads the under 23 World Cup standings.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:51:31
|2
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:00:11
|3
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|4
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:00:25
|5
|Daniel Tulett (GBr)
|0:00:26
|6
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:00:29
|7
|Lander Loockx (Bel)
|0:00:30
|8
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:00:32
|9
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
|0:00:35
|10
|Eddy Fine (Fra)
|0:00:56
|11
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|0:01:15
|12
|Josef Jelínek (Cze)
|0:01:32
|13
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)
|0:01:37
|14
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:01:41
|15
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|16
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:02:01
|17
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:02:07
|18
|ŠImon Vanícek (Cze)
|0:02:08
|19
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze)
|0:02:21
|20
|Jakub Ríman (Cze)
|0:02:23
|21
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:02:31
|22
|Matej Ulik (Svk)
|0:02:53
|23
|Daniel Mayer (Cze)
|0:03:24
|24
|Alvin Tomášek (Cze)
|0:03:49
|25
|Tomáš Bakus (Cze)
|0:04:04
|26
|Robert Hula (Cze)
|0:04:19
|27
|Josef Kunášek (Cze)
|0:04:51
|28
|Karel Arlt (Cze)
|0:04:54
|29
|Jakub Schierl (Cze)
|30
|Jakub Kurty (Svk)
|0:05:14
|31
|Simon Bak (Den)
|0:05:19
|32
|Balázs Vas (Hun)
|0:05:35
|33
|Alfred Thoft Christiansen (Den)
|0:05:36
|34
|Christian Duus Storgaard (Den)
|0:05:37
|35
|Rasmus Wulff Nørholm Gøtke (Den)
|0:05:47
|36
|Martin Cech (Cze)
|DNF
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|DNF
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|DNS
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|DNS
|Maximilian Möbis (Ger)
