Trending

Pidcock dominates despite slowed start

European champion beats Dorigoni and Benoist

Tom Pidcock is the new under 23 European champion

Tom Pidcock is the new under 23 European champion
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Tom Pidock showed just why he is the under 23 European cyclo-cross champion with a dominant solo victory in Tabor Saturday during round 4 of the UCI Telenet Cyclo-Cross World Cup.

Related Articles

Tom Pidcock headlines new British cyclo-cross team

Pidcock wins under 23 European cyclo-cross title

Brand sprints to victory in Tabor

The British rider was slowed by a gear problem at the start but soon moved up through the field and then surged away in the final laps to win alone.

He had time to take air on the famous ramp and celebrate in style, finishing 11 seconds ahead of Italian national champion Jakob Dorigoni, with Antoine Benoist of France third.

Belgium’s Niels Vandeputte was fourth, with Ben Tullet and Thomas Mein taking fifth and sixth for Great Britain.

Thanks to his victory, Pidcock leads the under 23 World Cup standings.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr)0:51:31
2Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)0:00:11
3Antoine Benoist (Fra)
4Niels Vandeputte (Bel)0:00:25
5Daniel Tulett (GBr)0:00:26
6Thomas Mein (GBr)0:00:29
7Lander Loockx (Bel)0:00:30
8Andreas Goeman (Bel)0:00:32
9Jarno Bellens (Bel)0:00:35
10Eddy Fine (Fra)0:00:56
11Loris Rouiller (Swi)0:01:15
12Josef Jelínek (Cze)0:01:32
13Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)0:01:37
14Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:01:41
15Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
16Ryan Kamp (Ned)0:02:01
17Mees Hendrikx (Ned)0:02:07
18ŠImon Vanícek (Cze)0:02:08
19Tomas Kopecky (Cze)0:02:21
20Jakub Ríman (Cze)0:02:23
21Bart Artz (Ned)0:02:31
22Matej Ulik (Svk)0:02:53
23Daniel Mayer (Cze)0:03:24
24Alvin Tomášek (Cze)0:03:49
25Tomáš Bakus (Cze)0:04:04
26Robert Hula (Cze)0:04:19
27Josef Kunášek (Cze)0:04:51
28Karel Arlt (Cze)0:04:54
29Jakub Schierl (Cze)
30Jakub Kurty (Svk)0:05:14
31Simon Bak (Den)0:05:19
32Balázs Vas (Hun)0:05:35
33Alfred Thoft Christiansen (Den)0:05:36
34Christian Duus Storgaard (Den)0:05:37
35Rasmus Wulff Nørholm Gøtke (Den)0:05:47
36Martin Cech (Cze)
DNFKyle Agterberg (Ned)
DNFTimo Kielich (Bel)
DNSEli Iserbyt (Bel)
DNSMaximilian Möbis (Ger)

Latest on Cyclingnews