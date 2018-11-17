Tom Pidcock is the new under 23 European champion (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Tom Pidock showed just why he is the under 23 European cyclo-cross champion with a dominant solo victory in Tabor Saturday during round 4 of the UCI Telenet Cyclo-Cross World Cup.

The British rider was slowed by a gear problem at the start but soon moved up through the field and then surged away in the final laps to win alone.

He had time to take air on the famous ramp and celebrate in style, finishing 11 seconds ahead of Italian national champion Jakob Dorigoni, with Antoine Benoist of France third.

Belgium’s Niels Vandeputte was fourth, with Ben Tullet and Thomas Mein taking fifth and sixth for Great Britain.

Thanks to his victory, Pidcock leads the under 23 World Cup standings.

Results