Meeussen wins in Tabor
Nys is second, Lindner third
Junior Men: Tabor -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Witse Meeussen (Bel)
|0:38:29
|2
|Thibau Nys (Bel)
|0:00:04
|3
|Tom Lindner (Ger)
|0:00:05
|4
|Jakub Toupalík (Cze)
|5
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|0:00:16
|6
|Ward Huybs (Bel)
|0:00:25
|7
|Jan Zatloukal (Cze)
|0:00:29
|8
|Pavel Bittner (Cze)
|0:00:35
|9
|Tomáš Ježek (Cze)
|0:00:42
|10
|Wout Vervoort (Bel)
|0:00:43
|11
|Davide Toneatti (Ita)
|0:00:52
|12
|Jelle Vermoote (Bel)
|0:00:59
|13
|David Šulc (Cze)
|0:01:04
|14
|Emanuele Huez (Ita)
|0:01:05
|15
|Magnus Sheffield (Usa)
|0:01:06
|16
|Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)
|0:01:10
|17
|Gonzalo Inguanzo Macho (Spa)
|18
|Lars Boven (Ned)
|0:01:12
|19
|Hugo Kars (Ned)
|0:01:15
|20
|Nick Carter (Usa)
|0:01:23
|21
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|0:01:24
|22
|Samuele Leone (Ita)
|23
|Luca Pescarmona (Ita)
|24
|Yorben Lauryssen (Bel)
|0:01:29
|25
|Alex Morton (Usa)
|0:01:33
|26
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel)
|0:01:35
|27
|Daniel Žvak (Cze)
|0:01:41
|28
|Tobias Lund Andresen (Den)
|0:01:48
|29
|Joseph Pidcock (Gbr)
|0:01:55
|30
|Jared Scott (Usa)
|31
|Rory Mcguire (Gbr)
|0:01:56
|32
|Jakub Kucera (Cze)
|0:01:57
|33
|Jenson Young (Gbr)
|34
|Jakub Danek (Cze)
|0:02:13
|35
|Jakub Jencuš (Svk)
|0:02:14
|36
|Jakub Hník (Cze)
|0:02:24
|37
|Ian Millennium (Den)
|0:02:43
|38
|Karel Camrda (Cze)
|39
|Samuel Hollý (Svk)
|0:02:49
|40
|Torin Bickmore (Usa)
|0:02:54
|41
|Matej Pechout (Cze)
|0:03:02
|42
|Tobias Lillelund (Den)
|0:03:07
|43
|Jules Van Kempen (Usa)
|0:03:19
|44
|Matúš Baniar (Svk)
|0:03:37
|45
|Joshua Amos Gudnitz (Den)
|0:03:45
|46
|Josef Hladík (Cze)
|0:03:59
|47
|Lennart Lein (Ger)
|0:04:02
|48
|Twan Van Der Drift (Ned)
|0:04:03
|49
|Simon Nagy (Svk)
|0:04:16
|50
|Alekss Krasts (Lat)
|0:05:07
|51
|Karol Dziambor (Pol)
|0:06:13
|DNF
|Ben Tulett (Gbr)
|DNF
|Matej Piga (Svk)
