Meeussen wins in Tabor

Nys is second, Lindner third

The Tabor scene

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Witse Meeussen (Bel)0:38:29
2Thibau Nys (Bel)0:00:04
3Tom Lindner (Ger)0:00:05
4Jakub Toupalík (Cze)
5Pim Ronhaar (Ned)0:00:16
6Ward Huybs (Bel)0:00:25
7Jan Zatloukal (Cze)0:00:29
8Pavel Bittner (Cze)0:00:35
9Tomáš Ježek (Cze)0:00:42
10Wout Vervoort (Bel)0:00:43
11Davide Toneatti (Ita)0:00:52
12Jelle Vermoote (Bel)0:00:59
13David Šulc (Cze)0:01:04
14Emanuele Huez (Ita)0:01:05
15Magnus Sheffield (Usa)0:01:06
16Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)0:01:10
17Gonzalo Inguanzo Macho (Spa)
18Lars Boven (Ned)0:01:12
19Hugo Kars (Ned)0:01:15
20Nick Carter (Usa)0:01:23
21Luke Verburg (Ned)0:01:24
22Samuele Leone (Ita)
23Luca Pescarmona (Ita)
24Yorben Lauryssen (Bel)0:01:29
25Alex Morton (Usa)0:01:33
26Ryan Cortjens (Bel)0:01:35
27Daniel Žvak (Cze)0:01:41
28Tobias Lund Andresen (Den)0:01:48
29Joseph Pidcock (Gbr)0:01:55
30Jared Scott (Usa)
31Rory Mcguire (Gbr)0:01:56
32Jakub Kucera (Cze)0:01:57
33Jenson Young (Gbr)
34Jakub Danek (Cze)0:02:13
35Jakub Jencuš (Svk)0:02:14
36Jakub Hník (Cze)0:02:24
37Ian Millennium (Den)0:02:43
38Karel Camrda (Cze)
39Samuel Hollý (Svk)0:02:49
40Torin Bickmore (Usa)0:02:54
41Matej Pechout (Cze)0:03:02
42Tobias Lillelund (Den)0:03:07
43Jules Van Kempen (Usa)0:03:19
44Matúš Baniar (Svk)0:03:37
45Joshua Amos Gudnitz (Den)0:03:45
46Josef Hladík (Cze)0:03:59
47Lennart Lein (Ger)0:04:02
48Twan Van Der Drift (Ned)0:04:03
49Simon Nagy (Svk)0:04:16
50Alekss Krasts (Lat)0:05:07
51Karol Dziambor (Pol)0:06:13
DNFBen Tulett (Gbr)
DNFMatej Piga (Svk)

