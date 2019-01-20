Pidcock claims U23 victory at Pont-Chateau World Cup
British rider beats Benoist and Dorigoni
U23 Men: Pont-Chateau - Pont-Chateau
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:54:19
|2
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:00:09
|3
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:00:26
|4
|Tomas Kopecký (Cze)
|0:00:43
|5
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|0:00:52
|6
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra)
|0:00:59
|7
|Matthieu Legrand (Fra)
|0:01:01
|8
|Eddy Fine (Fra)
|0:01:07
|9
|Lander Loockx (Bel)
|10
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:01:08
|11
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:01:10
|12
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|0:01:15
|13
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:01:18
|14
|Niels Derveaux (Bel)
|0:01:19
|15
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
|0:01:21
|16
|Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)
|0:01:22
|17
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:01:33
|18
|Josef Jelínek (Cze)
|0:01:58
|19
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:02:24
|20
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)
|0:02:29
|21
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:02:33
|22
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:02:42
|23
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:02:43
|24
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel)
|25
|Joris Delbove (Fra)
|0:02:45
|26
|Jakub Ríman (Cze)
|0:02:51
|27
|Nicolas Toulouse (Fra)
|0:02:55
|28
|Loïs Dufaux (Swi)
|0:03:01
|29
|Simon Lepoittevin Dubost (Fra)
|0:03:08
|30
|Nicholas Smith (Aus)
|0:03:10
|31
|Matej Ulik (Svk)
|0:03:21
|32
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
|0:03:25
|33
|Daniel Mayer (Cze)
|0:03:29
|34
|Quentin Navarro (Fra)
|0:03:47
|35
|David Conroy (Irl)
|0:03:59
|36
|Victor Thomas (Fra)
|0:04:13
|37
|Valentin Remondet (Fra)
|0:04:25
|38
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:04:58
|39
|Mickaël Crispin (Fra)
|0:05:08
|40
|Šimon Vanícek (Cze)
|41
|Saul Calzada Laso (Spa)
|42
|Declan Prosser (Aus)
|DNF
|Xabier Murias Garcia (Spa)
