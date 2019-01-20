Trending

Pidcock claims U23 victory at Pont-Chateau World Cup

British rider beats Benoist and Dorigoni

Tom Pidcock wheelies as he crosses the line


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr)0:54:19
2Antoine Benoist (Fra)0:00:09
3Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)0:00:26
4Tomas Kopecký (Cze)0:00:43
5Eli Iserbyt (Bel)0:00:52
6Sandy Dujardin (Fra)0:00:59
7Matthieu Legrand (Fra)0:01:01
8Eddy Fine (Fra)0:01:07
9Lander Loockx (Bel)
10Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:01:08
11Tim Van Dijke (Ned)0:01:10
12Kyle Agterberg (Ned)0:01:15
13Mees Hendrikx (Ned)0:01:18
14Niels Derveaux (Bel)0:01:19
15Anton Ferdinande (Bel)0:01:21
16Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)0:01:22
17Ryan Kamp (Ned)0:01:33
18Josef Jelínek (Cze)0:01:58
19Andreas Goeman (Bel)0:02:24
20Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)0:02:29
21Gage Hecht (USA)0:02:33
22Spencer Petrov (USA)0:02:42
23Toon Vandebosch (Bel)0:02:43
24Mathijs Wuyts (Bel)
25Joris Delbove (Fra)0:02:45
26Jakub Ríman (Cze)0:02:51
27Nicolas Toulouse (Fra)0:02:55
28Loïs Dufaux (Swi)0:03:01
29Simon Lepoittevin Dubost (Fra)0:03:08
30Nicholas Smith (Aus)0:03:10
31Matej Ulik (Svk)0:03:21
32Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)0:03:25
33Daniel Mayer (Cze)0:03:29
34Quentin Navarro (Fra)0:03:47
35David Conroy (Irl)0:03:59
36Victor Thomas (Fra)0:04:13
37Valentin Remondet (Fra)0:04:25
38Brannan Fix (USA)0:04:58
39Mickaël Crispin (Fra)0:05:08
40Šimon Vanícek (Cze)
41Saul Calzada Laso (Spa)
42Declan Prosser (Aus)
DNFXabier Murias Garcia (Spa)

