Thibau Nys wins junior men's race at Pont-Chateau World Cup
Belgian beats Meeussen and Canal Blanco
Junior Men: Pont-Chateau - Pont-Chateau
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Thibau Nys (Bel)
|0:44:04
|2
|Witse Meeussen (Bel)
|0:00:01
|3
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa)
|4
|Tommaso Bergagna (Ita)
|5
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|0:00:11
|6
|Florian Richard Andrade (Fra)
|0:00:14
|7
|Lennert Belmans (Bel)
|8
|Davide De Pretto (Ita)
|0:00:15
|9
|Gonzalo Inguanzo Macho (Spa)
|10
|Jelle Vermoote (Bel)
|0:00:21
|11
|Rémi Lelandais (Fra)
|12
|Hugo Kars (Ned)
|13
|Samuele Leone (Ita)
|14
|Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)
|0:00:23
|15
|Théo Thomas (Fra)
|0:00:32
|16
|Antoine Huby (Fra)
|0:00:35
|17
|Ward Huybs (Bel)
|0:00:38
|18
|Noé Castille (Fra)
|0:00:39
|19
|Quentin Bourg (Fra)
|0:00:40
|20
|Luca Pescarmona (Ita)
|0:01:05
|21
|Davide Toneatti (Ita)
|0:01:18
|22
|Hugo Jot (Fra)
|0:01:22
|23
|Ibai Ruiz De Arcaute Cuesta (Spa)
|0:01:24
|24
|Tomáš Ježek (Cze)
|25
|Jakub Toupalík (Cze)
|26
|Andrew Strohmeyer (USA)
|0:01:26
|27
|Emanuele Huez (Ita)
|0:01:28
|28
|Miguel Sanchez Prado (Spa)
|0:01:37
|29
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel)
|30
|Karel Camrda (Cze)
|0:01:41
|31
|Joran Wyseure (Bel)
|0:01:46
|32
|Timothé Gabriel (Fra)
|0:01:55
|33
|Salvador Alvarado (Ned)
|0:02:07
|34
|Martin Groslambert (Fra)
|0:02:12
|35
|Jakub Jencuš (Svk)
|0:02:27
|36
|Daniel Žvak (Cze)
|0:02:33
|37
|Théo Delmas (Fra)
|0:02:40
|38
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|0:03:27
|39
|Ronan Auffret (Fra)
|0:03:34
|40
|Simon Nagy (Svk)
|0:03:54
|41
|Nick Carter (USA)
|0:04:15
|42
|Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa)
|0:04:20
|43
|Alex Morton (USA)
|0:05:07
|44
|Samuel Hollý (Svk)
|0:05:21
|45
|Ugo Ananie (Fra)
|DNF
|Magnus Sheffield (USA)
