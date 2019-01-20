Trending

Thibau Nys wins junior men's race at Pont-Chateau World Cup

Belgian beats Meeussen and Canal Blanco

It was a dry day in Pont-Chateau

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Results

#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Thibau Nys (Bel)0:44:04
2Witse Meeussen (Bel)0:00:01
3Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa)
4Tommaso Bergagna (Ita)
5Luke Verburg (Ned)0:00:11
6Florian Richard Andrade (Fra)0:00:14
7Lennert Belmans (Bel)
8Davide De Pretto (Ita)0:00:15
9Gonzalo Inguanzo Macho (Spa)
10Jelle Vermoote (Bel)0:00:21
11Rémi Lelandais (Fra)
12Hugo Kars (Ned)
13Samuele Leone (Ita)
14Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)0:00:23
15Théo Thomas (Fra)0:00:32
16Antoine Huby (Fra)0:00:35
17Ward Huybs (Bel)0:00:38
18Noé Castille (Fra)0:00:39
19Quentin Bourg (Fra)0:00:40
20Luca Pescarmona (Ita)0:01:05
21Davide Toneatti (Ita)0:01:18
22Hugo Jot (Fra)0:01:22
23Ibai Ruiz De Arcaute Cuesta (Spa)0:01:24
24Tomáš Ježek (Cze)
25Jakub Toupalík (Cze)
26Andrew Strohmeyer (USA)0:01:26
27Emanuele Huez (Ita)0:01:28
28Miguel Sanchez Prado (Spa)0:01:37
29Ryan Cortjens (Bel)
30Karel Camrda (Cze)0:01:41
31Joran Wyseure (Bel)0:01:46
32Timothé Gabriel (Fra)0:01:55
33Salvador Alvarado (Ned)0:02:07
34Martin Groslambert (Fra)0:02:12
35Jakub Jencuš (Svk)0:02:27
36Daniel Žvak (Cze)0:02:33
37Théo Delmas (Fra)0:02:40
38Pim Ronhaar (Ned)0:03:27
39Ronan Auffret (Fra)0:03:34
40Simon Nagy (Svk)0:03:54
41Nick Carter (USA)0:04:15
42Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa)0:04:20
43Alex Morton (USA)0:05:07
44Samuel Hollý (Svk)0:05:21
45Ugo Ananie (Fra)
DNFMagnus Sheffield (USA)

