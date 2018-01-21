Trending

Hendrikx delivers in Nommay World Cup

Dutchman tops Cortjens, Kopecky

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mees Hendrikx (Ned)0:46:49
2Ryan Cortjens (Bel)0:00:02
3Tomas Kopecky (Cze)0:00:26
4Loris Rouiller (Swi)0:00:28
5Gerben Kuypers (Bel)0:00:43
6Niels Vandeputte (Bel)0:00:52
7Ryan Kamp (Ned)0:01:14
8Witse Meeussen (Bel)0:01:22
9Jarno Bellens (Bel)0:01:35
10Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa)0:01:42
11Theo Thomas (Fra)0:01:51
12Anton Ferdinande (Bel)0:02:01
13Benjamin Rivet (Fra)0:02:13
14Alois Charrin (Fra)0:02:17
15Theo Jarnet (Fra)0:02:38
16Bart Artz (Ned)0:02:45
17Antoine Huby (Fra)0:02:49
18Anthony Courriere (Fra)0:03:01
19Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)0:03:16
20Damien Bodard (Fra)0:03:22
21Federico Ceolin (Ita)0:03:42
22Luke Verburg (Ned)0:03:51
23Maxan Tanguy (Fra)0:03:52
24Thibault Valognes (Fra)
25Ronan Auffret (Fra)0:04:05
26Tomas Jezek (Cze)0:04:18
27Tyler Clark (Can)0:04:19
28Felix Stehli (Swi)0:04:27
29Tommaso Dalla Valle (Ita)0:04:30
30Alvin Tomasek (Cze)0:04:44
31Brice Dujardin (Fra)0:05:00
32Frederik Rassmann (Ger)0:05:12
33Pascal Tomke (Ger)0:05:22
34Dylan Kerr (Can)0:05:23
35Vladimir Miksanik (Cze)0:05:46
36Conor Martin (Can)0:05:57
37Aketza Arana Carrera (Spa)0:06:43
38Jakub Riman (Cze)0:07:07
39Jon Calvo Salgueiro (Spa)0:08:08
40Paul Mysko (Can)
41Noe Barras (Swi)
DNFTheo Degache (Fra)
DNFTom Lindner (Ger)
DNSDavid Westhoff (Ger)

