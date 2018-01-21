Hendrikx delivers in Nommay World Cup
Dutchman tops Cortjens, Kopecky
Junior Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:46:49
|2
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel)
|0:00:02
|3
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze)
|0:00:26
|4
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|0:00:28
|5
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel)
|0:00:43
|6
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:00:52
|7
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:01:14
|8
|Witse Meeussen (Bel)
|0:01:22
|9
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
|0:01:35
|10
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa)
|0:01:42
|11
|Theo Thomas (Fra)
|0:01:51
|12
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
|0:02:01
|13
|Benjamin Rivet (Fra)
|0:02:13
|14
|Alois Charrin (Fra)
|0:02:17
|15
|Theo Jarnet (Fra)
|0:02:38
|16
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:02:45
|17
|Antoine Huby (Fra)
|0:02:49
|18
|Anthony Courriere (Fra)
|0:03:01
|19
|Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)
|0:03:16
|20
|Damien Bodard (Fra)
|0:03:22
|21
|Federico Ceolin (Ita)
|0:03:42
|22
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|0:03:51
|23
|Maxan Tanguy (Fra)
|0:03:52
|24
|Thibault Valognes (Fra)
|25
|Ronan Auffret (Fra)
|0:04:05
|26
|Tomas Jezek (Cze)
|0:04:18
|27
|Tyler Clark (Can)
|0:04:19
|28
|Felix Stehli (Swi)
|0:04:27
|29
|Tommaso Dalla Valle (Ita)
|0:04:30
|30
|Alvin Tomasek (Cze)
|0:04:44
|31
|Brice Dujardin (Fra)
|0:05:00
|32
|Frederik Rassmann (Ger)
|0:05:12
|33
|Pascal Tomke (Ger)
|0:05:22
|34
|Dylan Kerr (Can)
|0:05:23
|35
|Vladimir Miksanik (Cze)
|0:05:46
|36
|Conor Martin (Can)
|0:05:57
|37
|Aketza Arana Carrera (Spa)
|0:06:43
|38
|Jakub Riman (Cze)
|0:07:07
|39
|Jon Calvo Salgueiro (Spa)
|0:08:08
|40
|Paul Mysko (Can)
|41
|Noe Barras (Swi)
|DNF
|Theo Degache (Fra)
|DNF
|Tom Lindner (Ger)
|DNS
|David Westhoff (Ger)
