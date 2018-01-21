Trending

Compton dominates in Nommay World Cup

Keough and Ferrand Prevot complete the podium

Image 1 of 8

Katie Compton (Trek) takes the win in Nommay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 8

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot surged to third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 8

Katie Compton (Trek) was at home in the mud of Nommay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 8

The elite women start in Nommay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 8

The women's field in Nommay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 8

Katie Keough (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) goes braaaaappp! in the mud

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 8

Katie Keough, Katie Compton and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot on the podium in Nommay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 8

Katie Keough, Katie Compton and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot on the podium in Nommay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

US champion Katie Compton (KFC Racing p/b Trek bikes) won her first World Cup round of the season in Nommay (France) on a grey Sunday afternoon. During the penultimate World Cup round Compton was outstanding in the mud. The 39 year-old from Colorado completed a race-long solo towards her 24th World Cup win, her third on the demanding course in Nommay.

"It was a lonely race but you know, I'll take it," Compton said with a big smile, during the post-race interview. "Some days it's good to have a bit of a gap in the beginning. I felt good today and I like the mud. The tyre pressure was good. I felt like I had a good race. I made a couple mistakes here and there but it's hard not to when it's that slippery out," Compton said.

Compatriot Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) was best of the rest at nearly a minute. French champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot pleased the home crowd by winning the battle for the final podium spot. World champion Sanne Cant (IKO-Beobank) didn't have a great day. Nevertheless, her 12th place was just enough to secure the overall victory in the World Cup.

"I preferred to have had a better race and take more points. At least the World Cup is in the pocket. That's at least one thing," a disappointed Cant said.

Behind Compton, Italian rider Alice Arzuffi (Steylaerts-betFirst) clearly dealt well with the mud and she tried to follow Compton. That quickly turned out to be too difficult but she kept second place until mid-race. World champion Cant started OK but faded back. Halfway through the opening lap a mechanical made her lose even more ground. "It started with a blocked chain during the opening lap, making me lose of lot of positions. The first half of that opening lap wasn't great either. For some reason I had a bad day. Hopefully I can leave this here and drive away for 600 kilometres.

"After my mechanical I knew it was over. When I have a good day I probably might get third place but not today," Cant said.

Mid-race Keough, newly crowned British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team), Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot bridged up to Arzuffi. Italian champion Eva Lechner (CLIF Pro Team) was also in the mix for the two final podium spots.

Keough opened up the gas and she quickly gapped her rivals. A handful of seconds further back, Wyman and Majerus were together when Wyman slipped away on an off-camber climb. When hitting the final lap, Keough seemed out of reach for second place. Ferrand-Prévot and Majerus were riding in third place, with Arzuffi and Wyman following shortly.

Ten minutes later, Compton crossed the line while throwing a fist in the air, seemingly with disbelief of what she just pulled off. Keough was delighted with her second place, which reinforces her second place in the World Cup standings. "I'm really happy. I think second was best possible," Keough said. "I didn't have anything left when I finished. It was hard not to make mistakes out there. There's only one World Cup left and hopefully I can stay second."

The French home crowd made a lot of noise when they saw their national champion Ferrand-Prévot taking the final podium spot. Some of her lap times indicate great form ahead of the 2018 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Valkenburg in two weeks time.

"I started really bad. I needed two laps before I got going. The crowd was incredible. It was a good race. I picked up a lot of women. I score a lot of points and next week I'll hopefully be better placed at the start," Ferrand-Prévot said.

Wyman won the sprint for fourth place ahead of Majerus. Arzuffi was sixth, well ahead of compatriot Lechner. Mountain bike star Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) briefly rode in fifth place but faded back to eighth at the finish, finishing just ahead of experienced riders Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Fidea Lions) and Caroline Mani (Van Dessel-Atom). Katerina Nash (CLIF Pro Team) rode an anonymous race and finished 11th, just ahead of world champion Cant.

In the World Cup standings, Cant clinched the overall win as she enjoys a bonus of more than 80 points on Keough, with only 80 points at stake for the winner at the final round in Hoogerheide next week. Lechner remains in third place, at 40 points from Keough. Compton climbs from ninth to fourth place thanks to her win, in striking distance of the podium. Sophie de Boer (Breepark.nl) was absent and drops from fourth to ninth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek0:45:03
2Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld0:00:55
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon // Sram Racing0:01:20
4Helen Wyman (GBr)0:01:30
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:01:42
7Eva Lechner (Ita)0:02:04
8Jolanda Neff (Swi)0:02:21
9Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:38
10Caroline Mani (Fra)0:02:42
11Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate0:02:47
12Sanne Cant (Bel)0:02:50
13Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
14Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:59
15Annemarie Worst (Ned) Era-Circus0:03:16
16Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:24
17Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus0:03:31
18Maghalie Rochette (Can)0:03:33
19Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:03:46
20Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)0:03:47
21Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza - Footlogix0:03:54
22Elle Anderson (USA)0:04:12
23Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:04:17
24Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:04:25
25Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:04:33
26Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:04:34
27Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:04:37
28Marlene Petit (Fra)0:04:41
29Francesca Baroni (Ita)0:04:53
30Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias0:05:03
31Nadja Heigl (Aut)0:05:29
32Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Can)0:05:37
33Ruby West (Can)0:05:50
34Geerte Hoeke (Ned)0:05:58
35Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:06:02
36Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra)
37Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:06:29
38Jade Wiel (Fra)0:06:37
39Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spa)0:07:31
40Beth Ann Orton (USA)0:07:41
41Chiara Teocchi (Ita)0:07:48
42Olatz Odriozola Mugica (Spa)0:07:52
43Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:08:03
44Noemi Ruegg (Swi)0:08:23
45Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)0:08:56
46Zina Barhoumi (Swi)0:09:44
47Luisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spa)0:09:59
48Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:10:39
49Elizabeth Ungermanova (Cze)0:10:58
50Siobhan Kelly (Can)
51Amaia Lartitegi Ormazabal (Spa)
52Christine Vardaros (USA)
53Saioa Gil Ranero (Spa)
DNFLaura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
DNFLara Krahemann (Swi)
DNFYara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team

Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel)528pts
2Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling446
3Eva Lechner (Ita)406
4Katherine Compton (USA)371
5Helen Wyman (GBr)369
6Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate365
7Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam355
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions339
9Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil337
10Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles309
11Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles269
12Elle Anderson (USA)247
13Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions245
14Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - Betfirst243
15Annemarie Worst (Ned) Era-Circus213
16Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)199
17Caroline Mani (Fra)197
18Rebecca Fahringer (USA)187
19Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon // Sram Racing180
20Pavla Havlikova (Cze)172
21Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing171
22Jolanda Neff (Swi)
23Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal170pts
24Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen -169
25Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam158
26Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling149
27Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb144
28Maghalie Rochette (Can)136
29Lucie Chainel (Fra) Team Chazal Canyon132
30Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)132
31Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias131
32Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)120
33Nadja Heigl (Aut)120
34Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)120
35Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)119
36Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)118
37Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Can)114
38Marlene Petit (Fra)112
39Crystal Anthony (USA)104
40Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bepink Cogeas101
41Annika Langvad (Den)
42Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex90pts
43Pauline Delhaye (Fra)84
44Evie Richards (GBr)80
45Jade Wiel (Fra)79
46Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Can) Sas - Macogep78
47Arley Kemmerer (USA)69
48Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)65
49Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza - Footlogix65
50Ruby West (Can)

 

