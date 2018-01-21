Aerts powers to victory in Nommay World Cup
Gras, Dubau please home crowds with podium
U23 Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:54:24
|2
|Yan Gras (Fra)
|0:00:03
|3
|Joshua Dubau (Fra)
|0:00:17
|4
|Yannick Peeters (Bel)
|0:00:40
|5
|Johan Jacobs (Swi)
|0:00:50
|6
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:00:58
|7
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:01:14
|8
|Eddy Fine (Fra)
|0:01:21
|9
|Timon Ruegg (Swi)
|0:01:40
|10
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:01:51
|11
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel)
|0:01:59
|12
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:02:05
|13
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra)
|0:02:06
|14
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:02:07
|15
|Lucas Dubau (Fra)
|0:02:31
|16
|Sieben Wouters (Ned)
|0:02:43
|17
|Stefano Sala (Ita)
|0:02:47
|18
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:02:52
|19
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
|0:02:58
|20
|Valentin Humbert (Fra)
|0:03:06
|21
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)
|0:03:28
|22
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
|0:03:41
|23
|Erwann Kerraud (Fra)
|0:04:04
|24
|Mickael Crispin (Fra)
|0:04:13
|25
|Valentin Remondet (Fra)
|0:04:40
|26
|Victor Thomas (Fra)
|0:04:56
|27
|Mauro Schmid (Swi)
|0:04:57
|28
|Matteo Vidoni (Ita)
|0:05:16
|29
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)
|0:05:45
|30
|Josef Jelinek (Cze)
|0:05:51
|31
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|0:06:11
|32
|Quentin Navarro (Fra)
|0:06:52
|33
|Stepan Schubert (Cze)
|0:07:31
|34
|Maximilian Mobis (Ger)
|0:07:58
|35
|Nicholas Diniz (Can)
|0:08:24
|36
|Lukas Baldinger (Ger)
|37
|Daniel Mayer (Cze)
|DNF
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
