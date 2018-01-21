Trending

Aerts powers to victory in Nommay World Cup

Gras, Dubau please home crowds with podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thijs Aerts (Bel)0:54:24
2Yan Gras (Fra)0:00:03
3Joshua Dubau (Fra)0:00:17
4Yannick Peeters (Bel)0:00:40
5Johan Jacobs (Swi)0:00:50
6Antoine Benoist (Fra)0:00:58
7Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)0:01:14
8Eddy Fine (Fra)0:01:21
9Timon Ruegg (Swi)0:01:40
10Kevin Kuhn (Swi)0:01:51
11Jelle Schuermans (Bel)0:01:59
12Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)0:02:05
13Sandy Dujardin (Fra)0:02:06
14Toon Vandebosch (Bel)0:02:07
15Lucas Dubau (Fra)0:02:31
16Sieben Wouters (Ned)0:02:43
17Stefano Sala (Ita)0:02:47
18Timo Kielich (Bel)0:02:52
19Kelvin Bakx (Ned)0:02:58
20Valentin Humbert (Fra)0:03:06
21Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)0:03:28
22Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)0:03:41
23Erwann Kerraud (Fra)0:04:04
24Mickael Crispin (Fra)0:04:13
25Valentin Remondet (Fra)0:04:40
26Victor Thomas (Fra)0:04:56
27Mauro Schmid (Swi)0:04:57
28Matteo Vidoni (Ita)0:05:16
29Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)0:05:45
30Josef Jelinek (Cze)0:05:51
31Thymen Arensman (Ned)0:06:11
32Quentin Navarro (Fra)0:06:52
33Stepan Schubert (Cze)0:07:31
34Maximilian Mobis (Ger)0:07:58
35Nicholas Diniz (Can)0:08:24
36Lukas Baldinger (Ger)
37Daniel Mayer (Cze)
DNFMaik Van Der Heijden (Ned)

