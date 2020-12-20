Trending

Lucinda Brand wins elite women's Cyclo-cross World Cup in Namur

By

Clara Honsinger and Denise Betsema battle for second

Image 1 of 10

Namur Cyclo-cross World Cup 2020

Lucinda Brand wins Namur World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 10

Namur Cyclo-cross World Cup 2020

Clara Honsigner second in Namur (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 10

Namur Cyclo-cross World Cup 2020

Clara Honsigner and Denise Betsema battle for second in Namur (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 10

Namur Cyclo-cross World Cup 2020

Clara Honsinger in Namur (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 10

Namur Cyclo-cross World Cup 2020

The elite women's field racing Namur World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 10

Namur Cyclo-cross World Cup 2020

Lucinda Brand wins Namur World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 10

Namur Cyclo-cross World Cup 2020

Lucinda Brand wins Namur World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 10

Namur Cyclo-cross World Cup 2020

The elite women at the Namur World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 10

Namur Cyclo-cross World Cup 2020

Lucinda Brand wins Namur World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 10

Namur Cyclo-cross World Cup 2020

Lucinda Brand wins Namur World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand (Telenet-Baloise) increased her lead in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup series after winning the second round in Namur on Sunday. The Dutch rider took a solo victory ahead of American champion Clara Honsinger (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld) in second and Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) in third.

Betsema launched a solo move on the first lap of racing but she was quickly caught by Brand on the second lap. Brand then moved into the lead, and quickly gained time on her rival, covering the hilly and technical course with ease.  

Betsema lost some time due to a flat tire, which allowed Honsinger and world champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) to move forward, and a chase group of three formed.

As Brand orbited the circuit to take commanding victory by nearly half a minute on her competitors, the race for second place heated up.

Alvarado was the first to lose contact with the group, leaving the battle for silver between Honsinger and Betsema in the closing laps. 

Betsema was strongest on the running sections and on the descents, while Honsinger was strongest on the climbs, and that is where the American champion was able to gain time on Betsema on the last lap.

Brand, who had already celebrated her win, had enough time to watch Honsinger cross the line in second place 29 seconds back, while Betsema came in for third an additional nine seconds back.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) 0:52:47
2Clara Honsinger (USA) 0:00:29
3Denise Betsema (Ned) 0:00:38
4Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) 0:01:21
5Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) 0:01:38
6Evie Richards (GBr) 0:01:45
7Anna Kay (GBr) 0:02:14
8Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) 0:02:26
9Perrine Clauzel (Fra) 0:02:33
10Eva Lechner (Ita) 0:02:42
11Puck Pieterse (Ned) 0:02:52
12Sanne Cant (Bel) 0:03:03
13Christine Majerus (Lux) 0:03:09
14Manon Bakker (Ned) 0:03:15
15Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 0:03:25
16Hélène Clauzel (Fra) 0:03:28
17Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) 0:03:32
18Fem Van Empel (Ned)
19Madigan Munro (USA) 0:04:13
20Harriet Harnden (GBr) 0:04:57
21Alicia Franck (Bel) 0:05:30
22Marlène Petit (Fra) 0:05:38
23Ruby West (Can) 0:05:41
24Sophie De Boer (Ned) 0:05:44
25Katherine Compton (USA)
26Zina Barhoumi (Swi) 0:05:47
27Amira Mellor (GBr) 0:05:51
28Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:05:55
29Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:06:03
30Kaitlin Keough (USA) 0:06:07
31Karla Štěpánová (Cze) 0:06:15
32Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
33Lauriane Duraffourg (Fra) 0:06:16
34Ffion James (GBr) 0:06:19
35Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) 0:06:59
36Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) 0:07:31
37Loes Sels (Bel) 0:07:38
38Anaïs Morichon (Fra) 0:07:42
39Josie Nelson (GBr) 0:08:24
40Marthe Truyen (Bel)
41Sidney Mcgill (Can)
42Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
43Marine Strappazzon (Fra)
44Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
45Laura Porhel (Fra)
46Lara Krähemann (Swi)
47Sophie Wright (GBr)
48Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
49Julie De Wilde (Bel)
50Tereza Vaníčková (Cze)
51Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr)
52Stefanie Paul (Ger)
53Elizabeth Ungermanová (Cze)
54Amy Perryman (GBr)
55Tereza Švihálková (Cze)
56Abbie Manley (GBr)
57Sara Cueto Vega (Spa)
58Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)
59Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
60Michelle Schätti (Swi)
DNFSilvia Persico (Ita)
DNFMaghalie Rochette (Can)
DNFYara Kastelijn (Ned)
DNFLaura Verdonschot (Bel)
DNFLucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)

