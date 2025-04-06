'I was already on the limit from quite far' – Mathieu van der Poel content with Tour of Flanders podium finish

Third-placed Dutchman survived mid-race crash and matched winner Tadej Pogačar until final ascent of Oude Kwaremont

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 06 : pictured during the 109th edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen, an UCI World Tour cycling race for Men Elite with start in Bruges and finish in Oudenaarde after 268,9 km on April 6, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium, 06/04/2025 ( Motor drive Guy De Vuyst - Photo by Jan De Meuleneir / Photonews
Mathieu van der Poel leads Tadej Pogačar and Mads Pedersen in an attack during the 2025 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sunday, there were no answers for Tadej Pogačar at the Tour of Flanders, with the world champion racing to a 19km solo victory following his race-winning attack on the Oude Kwaremont.

Reigning champion Mathieu van der Poel, the Slovenian's biggest rival for the title this year, was often the only man to match his accelerations on numerous cobbled bergs. But he couldn't find an answer on the penultimate climb of the 269km race.

