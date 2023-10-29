Fem van Empel extends winning streak at Maasmechelen Cyclocross World Cup

World Champion Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma) extended her cyclocross winning streak with another dominant solo display at the first European World Cup round in Maasmechelen. The Dutchwoman made it five wins from five races for the 2023-24 season and ten in a row if added to her wins from the start of the year.

Despite a change in course, Van Empel defended her win from 2022, albeit in a less thrilling race than last year, with the likes of Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) absent from the start line as they recover back to form.

Van Empel set the tone from the gun, exploding off the start line into first with Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck) as her closest competitor. Unfortunately, no battle would play out as Alvarado suffered an off-camera crash on the second lap that ended her challenge for the win.

The World Champion would only extend her lead at the front, consistently riding parts of the course where others were forced to dismount and highlighting her superior talents in the discipline as she cruised to her second World Cup win of the season.

Alvarado came home for second after recovering well from her crash with Aniek van Alphen (Cyclocross Reds) in third for her first-ever elite World Cup podium at 24 years old.

Results

