The dunes of the fifth Telenet UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup round in cold Koksijde proved to be the battleground where Denise Betsema (Marlux-Bingoal) was able to get her first big win on Sunday. The 25 year-old from Texel fought back from a distant start position and distanced her last rivals in the final lap, crossing the finish line solo.

On Saturday, Betsema won the so-called Ambiancecross and now her first-ever World Cup win. "What a weekend. After yesterday it was already great," Betsema said in the post-race flash interview. "I was able to move up all the time. I can't believe that I’ve won."

Nikki Brammeier (Mudiita) held off European champion Annemarie Worst (Steylaerts-777) in the sprint for second place in Koksijde. "This is one of my favourite courses. I trained to be good here. I'm super happy to be on the podium," Brammeier said.

World champion Sanne Cant (Corendon-Circus) struggled with illness, rode strong halfway into the race but then had a difficult lap, finishing seventh. World Cup leader Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) quickly faded back after a fast start and finished 12th but she remains the series leader.

How it unfolded

Vos managed the hole shot and was marked by Cant, Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Fidea Lions), Worst, Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus), Katie Compton (KFC Racing). Betsema had a bad start position didn’t feature in the top-20. In-form Alice Maria Arzuffi (Steylaerts-777) missed her start completely and rode outside the top-30. After the first sand sections, Nikki Brammeier stormed to the front and only Cant, Worst, Alvarado and Compton were able to stay within touching distance.

Betsema was riding in the chase group at 21 seconds. During the second lap, the lead position was exchanged between Cant, Worst and Brammeier. Betsema found the space to go flat out and clocked the fastest lap time, with Evie Richards trying hard but struggling to hold her wheel. Later, Compton and Betsema bridged up to the leaders.

Cant accelerated halfway the third lap and it cost Compton her spot in the lead group of six. Betsema showed her good legs and closed the gap early on in the fourth lap. She kept the pace high and only Brammeier was able to bridge up at the end of that penultimate lap. The duo in front hit the final lap with a bonus of five seconds on Alvarado and Worst.

Cant had blown up her engine and she trailed the leaders by 17 seconds, with Arzuffi at short distance. During the final lap, the two Dutch chasers closed the gap on Betsema and Brammeier.

Betsema accelerated again and Brammeier was unable to respond. Worst moved up and tried her best but discovered that Betsema was too strong. Betsema made no major mistakes in the final sand section and she was able to solo to the victory. As it turned out, she clocked the fastest lap time in everyone but the first lap.

Brammeier held off a head-shaking Worst in the sprint for second place. "The races have been super fast and that's not my style. I really was focused today," Brammeier said.

Alvarado was unable to mix in during that sprint but she was by far the best U23 rider in Koksijde. Arzuffi won the battle for fifth place, holding off Laura Verdonschot (Marlux-Bingoal) and Cant. Van Loy won the sprint for eighth place from Richards. The latter remains World Cup leader in the U23 category.

Fleur Nagengast (Telenet Fidea Lions) clinched her fist when crossing the line in tenth place ahead of Loes Sels (Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice), Vos, Compton and former World Cup winner Sophie de Boer (Parkhotel Valkenburg). Previous World Cup round winner Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) didn’t go as well as in Tábor, finishing 16th in Koksijde.

The next World Cup round is held next month at the citadel in Namur on December 23.

