Koksijde World Cup: Tom Pidcock solos to victory in under-23 race

Benoist and Dekker complete podium

Tom Pidcock wheelies as he crosses the line

Tom Pidcock wheelies as he crosses the line
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr)0:46:46
2Antoine Benoist (Fra)0:00:28
3Jens Dekker (Ned)0:00:42
4Ben Turner (GBr)0:00:48
5Yentl Bekaert (Bel)0:00:49
6Kevin Kuhn (Swi)0:00:56
7Niels Vandeputte (Bel)0:01:04
8Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
9Mees Hendrikx (Ned)0:01:05
10Toon Vandebosch (Bel)0:01:06
11Andreas Goeman (Bel)0:01:08
12Eddy Fine (Fra)0:01:29
13Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)0:01:42
14Jarno Liessens (Bel)0:01:47
15Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
16Sandy Dujardin (Fra)0:01:56
17Jenko Bonne (Bel)
18Ryan Kamp (Ned)0:01:57
19Thymen Arensman (Ned)0:02:06
20Thomas Mein (GBr)0:02:16
21Jarno Bellens (Bel)0:02:34
22Loris Rouiller (Swi)0:02:53
23Timo Kielich (Bel)0:02:57
24Mickaël Crispin (Fra)0:03:08
25Tomas Kopecky (Cze)0:03:46
26Anton Ferdinande (Bel)0:03:47
27Erwann Kerraud (Fra)
28Len Dejonghe (Bel)
29Daniel Tulett (GBr)0:03:51
30Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)0:05:13
31Sander Lemmens (Bel)0:05:30
32ŠImon Vaníček (Cze)
33Jakub Říman (Cze)
34Balázs Vas (Hun)
35Anton Niederbach (Swe)
36Pascal Tömke (Ger)
37Tetsuki Kaji (Jpn)
38Filip Stark (Swe)
39Josef Jelínek (Cze)
DNFDavid Conroy (Irl)
DNFLander Loockx (Bel)
DNFFelix Stehli (Swi)
DNFBen Walkerden (Aus)
DSQMaik Van Der Heijden (Ned)

