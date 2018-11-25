Koksijde World Cup: Tom Pidcock solos to victory in under-23 race
Benoist and Dekker complete podium
U23 Men: Koksijde -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:46:46
|2
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:00:28
|3
|Jens Dekker (Ned)
|0:00:42
|4
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:00:48
|5
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|0:00:49
|6
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:00:56
|7
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:01:04
|8
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|9
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:01:05
|10
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:01:06
|11
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:01:08
|12
|Eddy Fine (Fra)
|0:01:29
|13
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)
|0:01:42
|14
|Jarno Liessens (Bel)
|0:01:47
|15
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|16
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra)
|0:01:56
|17
|Jenko Bonne (Bel)
|18
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:01:57
|19
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|0:02:06
|20
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:02:16
|21
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
|0:02:34
|22
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|0:02:53
|23
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:02:57
|24
|Mickaël Crispin (Fra)
|0:03:08
|25
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze)
|0:03:46
|26
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
|0:03:47
|27
|Erwann Kerraud (Fra)
|28
|Len Dejonghe (Bel)
|29
|Daniel Tulett (GBr)
|0:03:51
|30
|Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)
|0:05:13
|31
|Sander Lemmens (Bel)
|0:05:30
|32
|ŠImon Vaníček (Cze)
|33
|Jakub Říman (Cze)
|34
|Balázs Vas (Hun)
|35
|Anton Niederbach (Swe)
|36
|Pascal Tömke (Ger)
|37
|Tetsuki Kaji (Jpn)
|38
|Filip Stark (Swe)
|39
|Josef Jelínek (Cze)
|DNF
|David Conroy (Irl)
|DNF
|Lander Loockx (Bel)
|DNF
|Felix Stehli (Swi)
|DNF
|Ben Walkerden (Aus)
|DSQ
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
