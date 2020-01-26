Cyclo-cross World Cup: Van der Poel wins final round at Hoogerheide

Image 1 of 10 Van der Poel celebrates his win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 10 Van der Poel took his fifth World Cup win of 2019-20 in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 10 Van der Poel wheels in to the finish, saluting the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 10 Aerts salutes the crowd as he takes the overall title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 10 A view of the race start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 10 Van der Poel (left) leads from the front at the race start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 10 Van der Poel soloing to victory in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 10 The chasing pack behind Van der Poel (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 10 Wout Van Aert finishes the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 10 Van der Poel tackling a hill (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the final round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hoogerheide. The Dutchman put in the winning attack four laps from the finish to take victory at the race named for his father – the GP Adrie van der Poel – for the fifth time.

The Dutchman soloed to the line in his final race before the World Championships in Dübendorf, Switzerland next weekend. Toon Aerts (Telenet Baloise Lions) took second place, 38 seconds back, while Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) rounded out the podium at a deficit of 43 seconds seconds. Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) finished in eighth on his fifth race back from injury.

Aerts clinched the World Cup overall victory, taking 577 points after nine rounds of racing from Iowa City to the Netherlands. Iserbyt took second place with 531 points, while the season-long podium was completed by Iserbyt's teammate Michael Vanthourenhout on 492 points. Van der Poel, who won all five World Cup races he started this season, finished on 400 points in eighth place.

More to come...

Results

Race results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1:04:39 2 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:38 3 Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:43 4 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:49 5 Tim Merlier (Bel) Creaefin-Fristads 0:00:50 6 Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions 7 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:00:52 8 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:53 9 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:59 10 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Tormans 0:01:05 11 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Group Hens-Maes Containers 0:01:07 12 Jens Adams (Bel) Hollebeekhoeve 0:01:32 13 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans 0:01:42 14 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:56 15 David Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:14 16 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creaefin-Fristads 0:02:25 17 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:29 18 Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creaefin-Fristads 19 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens-Maes Containers 0:02:31 20 Steve Chainel (Fra) Chazal-Canyon-3G Immo 0:02:35 21 Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Teika-Gsport-BH 0:02:36 22 Timon Rüegg (Swi) 0:02:37 23 Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld 0:02:42 24 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:02:46 25 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:02:49 26 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:03:00 27 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:03:07 28 David Menut (Fra) 0:03:24 29 Stan Godrie (Ned) 0:03:35 30 Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:03:38 31 Maik Van der Heijden (Ned) 0:03:43 32 Curtis White (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld 0:04:08 33 Michael Boroš (Cze) 0:04:12 34 Simon Zahner (Swi) 0:04:18 35 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) 0:04:37 36 Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens-Maes Containers 0:04:39 37 Braam Merlier (Bel) Creaefin-Fristads 38 Yan Gras (Fra) Chazal-Canyon-3G Immo 0:04:43 39 Joshua Dubau (Fra) 0:04:49 40 Michael Van den Ham (Can) Easton-Giant p/b Transitions Lifecare 0:05:18 41 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:05:31 42 Severin Sägesser (Swi) 0:05:51 43 Kerry Werner (USA) 0:06:36 44 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 45 Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta-Skoda Alecar 46 Lucas Dubau (Fra) 47 Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) KTM Alchemist Racing 48 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) 49 Gilles Mottiez (Swi) 50 Philipp Heigl (Aut) 51 Patrick Collins (USA) 52 Cameron Jette (Can) 53 Lucas Vaz (Fra) 54 Ondrej Glajza (Svk) 55 Thomas Edhofer (Ger) 56 Felix Paul (Ger)

World Cup rankings