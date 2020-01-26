Trending

Cyclo-cross World Cup: Van der Poel wins final round at Hoogerheide

Aerts takes second place and overall World Cup victory



Mathieu van der Poel Hoogerheide World Cup 2020

Van der Poel celebrates his win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Mathieu van der Poel Hoogerheide World Cup 2020

Van der Poel took his fifth World Cup win of 2019-20 in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Mathieu van der Poel Hoogerheide World Cup 2020

Van der Poel wheels in to the finish, saluting the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Toon Aerts Hoogerheide World Cup 2020

Aerts salutes the crowd as he takes the overall title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Hoogerheide World Cup 2020

A view of the race start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Van der Poel (left) leads from the front at the race start

Van der Poel (left) leads from the front at the race start (Image credit: Daniel Benson)


Mathieu van der Poel Hoogerheide World Cup 2020

Van der Poel soloing to victory in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Daniel Benson)


The chasing pack behind Van der Poel

The chasing pack behind Van der Poel (Image credit: Daniel Benson)


Wout Van Aert Hoogerheide World Cup 2020

Wout Van Aert finishes the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Mathieu van der Poel Hoogerheide World Cup 2020

Van der Poel tackling a hill (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the final round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hoogerheide. The Dutchman put in the winning attack four laps from the finish to take victory at the race named for his father – the GP Adrie van der Poel – for the fifth time.

The Dutchman soloed to the line in his final race before the World Championships in Dübendorf, Switzerland next weekend. Toon Aerts (Telenet Baloise Lions) took second place, 38 seconds back, while Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) rounded out the podium at a deficit of 43 seconds seconds. Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) finished in eighth on his fifth race back from injury.

Aerts clinched the World Cup overall victory, taking 577 points after nine rounds of racing from Iowa City to the Netherlands. Iserbyt took second place with 531 points, while the season-long podium was completed by Iserbyt's teammate Michael Vanthourenhout on 492 points. Van der Poel, who won all five World Cup races he started this season, finished on 400 points in eighth place.

More to come...

Results

Race results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1:04:39
2Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:38
3Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:43
4Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:49
5Tim Merlier (Bel) Creaefin-Fristads 0:00:50
6Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
7Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:00:52
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:53
9Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:59
10Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Tormans 0:01:05
11Tom Meeusen (Bel) Group Hens-Maes Containers 0:01:07
12Jens Adams (Bel) Hollebeekhoeve 0:01:32
13Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans 0:01:42
14Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:56
15David Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:14
16Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creaefin-Fristads 0:02:25
17Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:29
18Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creaefin-Fristads
19Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens-Maes Containers 0:02:31
20Steve Chainel (Fra) Chazal-Canyon-3G Immo 0:02:35
21Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Teika-Gsport-BH 0:02:36
22Timon Rüegg (Swi) 0:02:37
23Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld 0:02:42
24Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:02:46
25Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:02:49
26Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:03:00
27Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:03:07
28David Menut (Fra) 0:03:24
29Stan Godrie (Ned) 0:03:35
30Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:03:38
31Maik Van der Heijden (Ned) 0:03:43
32Curtis White (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld 0:04:08
33Michael Boroš (Cze) 0:04:12
34Simon Zahner (Swi) 0:04:18
35Wietse Bosmans (Bel) 0:04:37
36Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens-Maes Containers 0:04:39
37Braam Merlier (Bel) Creaefin-Fristads
38Yan Gras (Fra) Chazal-Canyon-3G Immo 0:04:43
39Joshua Dubau (Fra) 0:04:49
40Michael Van den Ham (Can) Easton-Giant p/b Transitions Lifecare 0:05:18
41Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:05:31
42Severin Sägesser (Swi) 0:05:51
43Kerry Werner (USA) 0:06:36
44Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
45Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta-Skoda Alecar
46Lucas Dubau (Fra)
47Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) KTM Alchemist Racing
48Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
49Gilles Mottiez (Swi)
50Philipp Heigl (Aut)
51Patrick Collins (USA)
52Cameron Jette (Can)
53Lucas Vaz (Fra)
54Ondrej Glajza (Svk)
55Thomas Edhofer (Ger)
56Felix Paul (Ger)

World Cup rankings

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup final standings
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions577
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal531
3Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal492
4Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal473
5Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions467
6Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions444
7Corne van Kessel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert417
8Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix400
9Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creafin-Fristads393
10Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb340

