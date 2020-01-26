Trending

Cyclo-cross World Cup: Kamp wins U23 men's race in Hoogerheide

Benoist and Vandeputte round out podium

U23 Men: Hoogerheide -

Ryan Kamp
Ryan Kamp (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Kamp (Ned) 0:47:15
2Antoine Benoist (Fra) 0:00:08
3Niels Vandeputte (Bel) 0:00:11
4Ben Tulett (GBr) 0:00:13
5Cameron Mason (GBr) 0:00:19
6Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
7Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) 0:00:33
8Mees Hendrikx (Ned) 0:00:35
9Pim Ronhaar (Ned) 0:00:37
10Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa) 0:00:43
11Jelle Camps (Bel) 0:00:47
12Yentl Bekaert (Bel) 0:00:48
13Gage Hecht (USA) 0:00:49
14Caleb Swartz (USA)
15Eric Brunner (USA) 0:00:56
16Kyle Agterberg (Ned) 0:00:58
17Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) 0:01:02
18Jens Dekker (Ned) 0:01:13
19Toon Vandebosch (Bel) 0:01:17
20Timo Kielich (Bel) 0:01:22
21Alex Morton (USA) 0:01:27
22Josef Jelínek (Cze) 0:01:28
23Jakub Říman (Cze) 0:01:34
24Ben Turner (GBr)
25Loris Rouiller (Swi) 0:01:36
26Noah Vreeswijk (Ned) 0:01:41
27Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) 0:01:50
28Bart Artz (Ned) 0:02:01
29Joris Delbove (Fra) 0:02:18
30Maxime Gagnaire (Fra) 0:02:42
31Tomáš Ježek (Cze) 0:02:55
32Hijiri Oda (Jpn) 0:02:58
33Tyler Orschel (Can)
34Karel Camrda (Cze) 0:03:29
35Pascal Tömke (Ger) 0:03:41
36Lukas Herrmann (Ger) 0:03:54
37David Conroy (Irl) 0:03:57
38Malcolm Barton (Can) 0:04:00
39Kevin Kuhn (Swi) 0:04:33
40Mickaël Crispin (Fra) 0:05:00
41Lane Maher (USA) 0:06:12
42Nicolas Bard (Swi)
DNFThomas Mein (GBr)
DNFRyan Cortjens (Bel)
DNFTomas Kopecký (Cze)
DNFLuke Verburg (Ned)
DNFTom Lindner (Ger)
DNFThomas Bonnet (Fra)
DNSCarlos Canal Blanco (Spa)

