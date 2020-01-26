Cyclo-cross World Cup: Kamp wins U23 men's race in Hoogerheide
Benoist and Vandeputte round out podium
U23 Men: Hoogerheide -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:47:15
|2
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:00:08
|3
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:00:11
|4
|Ben Tulett (GBr)
|0:00:13
|5
|Cameron Mason (GBr)
|0:00:19
|6
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
|7
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:00:33
|8
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:00:35
|9
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|0:00:37
|10
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
|0:00:43
|11
|Jelle Camps (Bel)
|0:00:47
|12
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|0:00:48
|13
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:00:49
|14
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|15
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:00:56
|16
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|0:00:58
|17
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa)
|0:01:02
|18
|Jens Dekker (Ned)
|0:01:13
|19
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:01:17
|20
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:01:22
|21
|Alex Morton (USA)
|0:01:27
|22
|Josef Jelínek (Cze)
|0:01:28
|23
|Jakub Říman (Cze)
|0:01:34
|24
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|25
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|0:01:36
|26
|Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)
|0:01:41
|27
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)
|0:01:50
|28
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:02:01
|29
|Joris Delbove (Fra)
|0:02:18
|30
|Maxime Gagnaire (Fra)
|0:02:42
|31
|Tomáš Ježek (Cze)
|0:02:55
|32
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn)
|0:02:58
|33
|Tyler Orschel (Can)
|34
|Karel Camrda (Cze)
|0:03:29
|35
|Pascal Tömke (Ger)
|0:03:41
|36
|Lukas Herrmann (Ger)
|0:03:54
|37
|David Conroy (Irl)
|0:03:57
|38
|Malcolm Barton (Can)
|0:04:00
|39
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:04:33
|40
|Mickaël Crispin (Fra)
|0:05:00
|41
|Lane Maher (USA)
|0:06:12
|42
|Nicolas Bard (Swi)
|DNF
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|DNF
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel)
|DNF
|Tomas Kopecký (Cze)
|DNF
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|DNF
|Tom Lindner (Ger)
|DNF
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra)
|DNS
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa)
