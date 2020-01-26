Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst takes overall victory in Hoogerheide

Image 1 of 5 Lucinda Brand (Telenet Fidea Lions) celebrates victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 5 Brand came back from a crash to win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 5 Annemarie Worst (777) clinched the UCI World Cup overall (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 5 The final podium: Worst, Brand and Cant (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 5 Brand celebrates her victory on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lucinda Brand (Telenet Fidea Lions) won the final round of the UCI World Cup in Hoogerheide, beating Annemarie Worst (777) in the sprint to the line after one of the most dramatic finales of the cyclo-cross season. World champion Sanne Cant (Iko-Beobank) rounded out the podium.

The result means that Worst wins the UCI World Cup as her rival, and ranking leader, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) crashed with around 300 metres to go on a cambered descent while on the attack. Alvarado ended up in sixth place, sealing the U23 title once more but losing the overall title in heartbreaking fashion.

Worst's 70 points means that she clinches the World Cup with 495 points, while Alvarado's 50 puts her in second place with 480. Katerina Nash, who finished 19th, rounded out the overall podium with 430 points.

More to come...