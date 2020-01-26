Trending

Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst takes overall victory in Hoogerheide

Brand wins final round as Alvarado crashed out of contention on final lap

Image 1 of 5

Lucinda Brand Hoogerheide World Cup

Lucinda Brand (Telenet Fidea Lions) celebrates victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 5

Lucinda Brand Hoogerheide 2020

Brand came back from a crash to win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 5

Annemarie Worst Hoogerheide 2020

Annemarie Worst (777) clinched the UCI World Cup overall (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 5

Worst Brand Cant Hoogerheide 2020

The final podium: Worst, Brand and Cant (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 5

Worst Brand Cant Hoogerheide 2020

Brand celebrates her victory on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lucinda Brand (Telenet Fidea Lions) won the final round of the UCI World Cup in Hoogerheide, beating Annemarie Worst (777) in the sprint to the line after one of the most dramatic finales of the cyclo-cross season. World champion Sanne Cant (Iko-Beobank) rounded out the podium.

The result means that Worst wins the UCI World Cup as her rival, and ranking leader, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) crashed with around 300 metres to go on a cambered descent while on the attack. Alvarado ended up in sixth place, sealing the U23 title once more but losing the overall title in heartbreaking fashion.

Worst's 70 points means that she clinches the World Cup with 495 points, while Alvarado's 50 puts her in second place with 480. Katerina Nash, who finished 19th, rounded out the overall podium with 430 points.

More to come...

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions0:45:11
2Annemarie Worst (Ned) 7770:00:03
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan0:00:04
4Yara Kastlijn (Ned) 7770:00:05
5Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing0:00:10
6Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix0:00:17
7Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Cecemel-Aveve0:00:26
8Maghalie Rochette (Can) Specialized-Feedback Sports0:00:29
9Inge van der Heijden (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:44
10Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal

Latest on Cyclingnews