Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst takes overall victory in Hoogerheide
Brand wins final round as Alvarado crashed out of contention on final lap
Lucinda Brand (Telenet Fidea Lions) won the final round of the UCI World Cup in Hoogerheide, beating Annemarie Worst (777) in the sprint to the line after one of the most dramatic finales of the cyclo-cross season. World champion Sanne Cant (Iko-Beobank) rounded out the podium.
The result means that Worst wins the UCI World Cup as her rival, and ranking leader, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) crashed with around 300 metres to go on a cambered descent while on the attack. Alvarado ended up in sixth place, sealing the U23 title once more but losing the overall title in heartbreaking fashion.
Worst's 70 points means that she clinches the World Cup with 495 points, while Alvarado's 50 puts her in second place with 480. Katerina Nash, who finished 19th, rounded out the overall podium with 430 points.
More to come...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:45:11
|2
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|0:00:03
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan
|0:00:04
|4
|Yara Kastlijn (Ned) 777
|0:00:05
|5
|Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:10
|6
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:17
|7
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Cecemel-Aveve
|0:00:26
|8
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Specialized-Feedback Sports
|0:00:29
|9
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:44
|10
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kabush and Hall win Low Gap – Grasshopper Adventure Series 2020Stetina takes second at men's race
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst takes overall victory in HoogerheideBrand wins final round as Alvarado crashed out of contention on final lap
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Kamp wins U23 men's race in HoogerheideBenoist and Vandeputte round out podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Lillo wins Junior men's race in HoogerheideBelmans and Nys round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy