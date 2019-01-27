Image 1 of 24 Mathieu van der Poel wins in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 24 Wout van Aert rode to third place (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 24 Mathieu van der Poel and Toon Aerts lead the way (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 24 Toon Aerts and Mathieu van der Poel ride together (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 24 Toon Aerts and Mathieu van der Poel run the steps (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 24 The riders set off (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 24 The riders line-up on the start line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 24 Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel wait for the start line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 24 Gianni Vermeersch finished fifth (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 24 Laurens Sweeck finished 13th (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 24 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 24 Mathieu van der Poel runs through the mud (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 24 Toon Aerts high fives the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 24 A muddy Toon Aerts finishes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 24 Wout van Aert crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 24 Wout van Aert on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 24 Toon Aerts and Wout van Aert shake hands on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 24 Toon Aerts in the jersey of World Cup winner (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 24 Toon Aerts sealed victory in the World Cup competition (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 24 Mathieu van der Poel on the top of the podium in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 24 Confetti falls on Mathieu van der Poel as he crosses the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 24 Mathieu van der Poel on the way to victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 24 Wout van Aert runs through the mud (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 24 Toon Aerts celebrates winning the World Cup competition (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ninth and final Telenet UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup round in Hoogerheide was won by European champion Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus). A thrilling mud battle for the overall World Cup victory between Belgian champion Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea Lions) and world champion Wout van Aert was won by 25-year-old Aerts, who takes the World Cup by two points.

"This season is like a dream to me," Aerts said in the post-race flash interview. "I can hardly believe what I’m achieving. These are things that you dream about as a young rider: winning a title, winning the series. This wasn’t written in the stars when I was a junior rider. Now I’m pulling it off in my fourth year as a pro rider."

Next week in Denmark, Aerts is one of the major podium candidates at the Bogense 2019 UCI Cyclo-cross World championships.

“For me, the World Cup means as much as the world championships because you’re the best of the whole season, like in motor cross," Aerts said. "This means a lot to me. Next week, there’s a jersey at stake, so obviously that would be nice too.”

Van der Poel, however, will be the major candidate to take the rainbow jersey in Bogense. Van der Poel, who turned 24 last week, has so far this season won the European and Dutch championships and every World Cup round in which he participated; he skipped the two opening rounds and last week’s penultimate round in Pont-Château in favour of a training camp in Spain. He had no regrets about the overall World Cup.

“It’s well done by Toon to take the World Cup," Van der Poel told Telenet Play Sports. "One wants to go for everything, but choices have to be made. I think it was wise to skip the US after a tough summer season."

In Hoogerheide, Van der Poel struggled early on to keep up with fast starter Aerts. Halfway through race, however, Van der Poel bridged back up to Aerts and then dropped him during the penultimate of seven laps to take yet another solo victory.

“That training camp chopped into it," Van der Poel said. "I noticed straight away that Toon’s pace was a bit too high for me. I hit the red zone but I did feel that the legs were alright. Luckily, I recovered and at the end of the race I got going in the way I wanted to go. I’m satisfied about the way things are right now. I’ve got a positive feeling. I trained a lot and long at the training camp, and hopefully there’ll be super compensation, but I will not be the only one who did it that way."

Coming into the final round of the World Cup, Van Aert had won the penultimate round in Pont-Château. He took over the white World Cup leader’s jersey, which had been on the shoulders of Aerts since the opening round in Waterloo (US). Only three points separated the two riders, and they were up for a final battle in Hoogerheide. Their main goal was to finish ahead of the others to take the overall World Cup.

Aerts’ teammate Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea Lions) took the best start, and his teammate quickly moved up to the front position. Meanwhile, Van Aert missed the corner ahead of the pit area, forcing him to switch bikes. He needed a bit more time to move up, and by the time he got to the front Aerts was already up the road with Van der Poel.

“I didn’t have a great start, but after an acceleration I got to the front and quickly had a gap," Aerts said. "I couldn’t wait because there’s no benefit to be on one’s wheel here. I chose to go for an immediate attack but it was hard to stay ahead."

Van Aert never managed to close the early gap of five seconds, and Van der Poel got dropped at the end of the second lap. Aerts - wearing the Belgian black yellow red tricolore jersey - had extended his lead up to 16 seconds over Van Aert and Van der Poel. The latter briefly got dropped by the world champion but then bounced back.

Halfway through the fourth lap, Van der Poel even bridged back up to Aerts while Van Aert trailed the leaders by 20 seconds. Aerts went through some difficult moments and got dropped by Van der Poel in the penultimate lap, while Van Aert came back to as close as 14 seconds. That was as close as Van Aert came. The positions remained the same until the finish line.

On the podium, the trio switched positions for the overall World Cup. These three men will likely feature on the podium again in Bogense next week as the rest of the field seems unable to fight up against them. Corné van Kessel (Telenet Fidea Lions) was best of the rest in Hoogerheide, finishing fourth at two minutes from the podium.

Gianni Vermeersch captured his best World Cup result of the season with fifth place ahead of young Joris Nieuwenhuis (Team Sunweb), Quinten Hermans and Lars van der Haar (Telenet Fidea Lions). A few minutes later, French veteran Francis Mourey (S1NEO Connect) finished an impressive ninth in the final World Cup race of his career, sprinting faster than Tom Meeusen (Corendon-Circus) and Dieter Vanthourenhout (Marlux-Bingoal).

