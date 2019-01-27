Hoogerheide World Cup: Iserbyt wins U23 race
Benoist and Turner round out podium
Under 23 men: Hoogerheide - Hoogerheide
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|0:51:57
|2
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:00:42
|3
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:00:44
|4
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:00:52
|5
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:01:05
|6
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|0:01:13
|7
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:01:16
|8
|Lander Loockx (Bel)
|0:01:24
|9
|Roel van der Stegen (Ned)
|0:01:32
|10
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:01:39
|11
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:01:56
|12
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:02:07
|13
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:02:16
|14
|Josef Jelínek (Cze)
|0:02:22
|15
|Tim van Dijke (Ned)
|0:02:31
|16
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:02:37
|17
|Eddy Fine (Fra)
|0:03:01
|18
|Tomas Kopecký (Cze)
|19
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|0:03:09
|20
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|0:03:14
|21
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
|0:03:17
|22
|Maik van der Heijden (Ned)
|0:03:38
|23
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:03:50
|24
|Matej Ulik (Svk)
|0:03:54
|25
|Niels Derveaux (Bel)
|0:04:01
|26
|Stefano Sala (Ita)
|0:04:16
|27
|Cameron Mason (GBr)
|0:04:22
|28
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
|0:04:34
|29
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:04:45
|30
|Nicholas Smith (Aus)
|0:04:49
|31
|Maximilian Möbis (Ger)
|0:05:03
|32
|Daniel Tulett (GBr)
|0:05:17
|33
|Daniel Mayer (Cze)
|0:05:41
|34
|David Conroy (Irl)
|0:06:01
|35
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|0:06:07
|36
|Mickaël Crispin (Fra)
|0:06:09
|37
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:06:13
|38
|Sam Noel (USA)
|0:06:14
|39
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra)
|0:06:43
|40
|Nicolas Kess (Lux)
|0:07:25
|41
|Tyler Orschel (Can)
|0:07:45
|42
|Loïs Dufaux (Swi)
|0:08:02
|43
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can)
|0:08:07
|44
|Cooper Willsey (USA)
|0:08:28
|45
|Félix Schreiber (Lux)
|46
|Jakub Říman (Cze)
|47
|Declan Prosser (Aus)
|48
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn)
|DNF
|Šimon Vaníček (Cze)
|DNF
|Adam Blazevic (Aus)
|DNF
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|DNF
|Matthieu Legrand (Fra)
