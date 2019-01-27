Trending

Hoogerheide World Cup: Iserbyt wins U23 race

Benoist and Turner round out podium

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) on his way to victory in Valkenburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel)0:51:57
2Antoine Benoist (Fra)0:00:42
3Ben Turner (GBr)0:00:44
4Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)0:00:52
5Niels Vandeputte (Bel)0:01:05
6Loris Rouiller (Swi)0:01:13
7Gage Hecht (USA)0:01:16
8Lander Loockx (Bel)0:01:24
9Roel van der Stegen (Ned)0:01:32
10Kevin Kuhn (Swi)0:01:39
11Timo Kielich (Bel)0:01:56
12Thomas Mein (GBr)0:02:07
13Spencer Petrov (USA)0:02:16
14Josef Jelínek (Cze)0:02:22
15Tim van Dijke (Ned)0:02:31
16Ryan Kamp (Ned)0:02:37
17Eddy Fine (Fra)0:03:01
18Tomas Kopecký (Cze)
19Kyle Agterberg (Ned)0:03:09
20Lance Haidet (USA)0:03:14
21Anton Ferdinande (Bel)0:03:17
22Maik van der Heijden (Ned)0:03:38
23Andreas Goeman (Bel)0:03:50
24Matej Ulik (Svk)0:03:54
25Niels Derveaux (Bel)0:04:01
26Stefano Sala (Ita)0:04:16
27Cameron Mason (GBr)0:04:22
28Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)0:04:34
29Brannan Fix (USA)0:04:45
30Nicholas Smith (Aus)0:04:49
31Maximilian Möbis (Ger)0:05:03
32Daniel Tulett (GBr)0:05:17
33Daniel Mayer (Cze)0:05:41
34David Conroy (Irl)0:06:01
35Emil Lindgren (Swe)0:06:07
36Mickaël Crispin (Fra)0:06:09
37Bart Artz (Ned)0:06:13
38Sam Noel (USA)0:06:14
39Sandy Dujardin (Fra)0:06:43
40Nicolas Kess (Lux)0:07:25
41Tyler Orschel (Can)0:07:45
42Loïs Dufaux (Swi)0:08:02
43Gunnar Holmgren (Can)0:08:07
44Cooper Willsey (USA)0:08:28
45Félix Schreiber (Lux)
46Jakub Říman (Cze)
47Declan Prosser (Aus)
48Hijiri Oda (Jpn)
DNFŠimon Vaníček (Cze)
DNFAdam Blazevic (Aus)
DNFMees Hendrikx (Ned)
DNFMatthieu Legrand (Fra)

