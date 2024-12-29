Fem van Empel takes solo win as Marianne Vos chases to fifth at brutally cold Besançon World Cup

World Cup leader Lucinda Brand second, Blanka Vas third

Dutch Fem Van Empel and pictured crossing the finish line of the women&#039;s elite race at the Cyclocross World Cup cyclocross event in Besancon, France, , the eighth stage (out of 12) in the World Cup of the 2023-2024 season. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Fem Van Empel (Visma-Lease A Bike) wins 2024 Besançon World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
World Champion Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease A Bike) took another solo win at the brutally cold UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Besançon, opening a gap on the first lap to clinch back-to-back World Cup victories. She eventually finished 37 seconds ahead of World Cup leader Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) in second place and 1:02 seconds ahead of Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) in third.

In her return to cyclocross after an almost two-year absence, Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike) chased from a fifth-row start to take fifth place after a battle with Zoe Backstedt (Canyon-Sram) who finished fourth on Sunday.

