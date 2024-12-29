Mathieu van der Poel solos to third World Cup victory in icy Besançon

Toon Aerts second, Niels Vandeputte third on brutally cold day in France

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) wins Besançon World Cup

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) did it again, taking another solo victory at the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Besançon on Sunday on a brutally cold day. The world champion powered away on the second lap of the slippery and heavy course to claim his third World Cup victory of this cyclocross season.

