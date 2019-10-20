Trending

Kuhn takes U23 win in Bern

Kamp is second in third round of UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

Kevin Kuhn
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Kuhn (Swi) 0:49:11
2Ryan Kamp (Ned) 0:00:06
3Loris Rouiller (Swi) 0:00:26
4Antoine Benoist (Fra) 0:00:35
5Ben Turner (GBr) 0:00:40
6Gerben Kuypers (Bel) 0:00:41
7Timo Kielich (Bel)
8Toon Vandebosch (Bel) 0:01:19
9Thomas Mein (GBr) 0:01:27
10Niels Vandeputte (Bel) 0:01:28
11Mickael Crispin (Fra) 0:01:29
12Andreas Goeman (Bel) 0:01:59
13Pim Ronhaar (Ned) 0:02:00
14Kyle Agterberg (Ned) 0:02:13
15Valentin Remondet (Fra) 0:02:14
16Josef Jelenek (Cze) 0:02:15
17Tim Van Dijke (Ned) 0:02:16
18Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa) 0:02:31
19Theo Thomas (Fra) 0:02:51
20Luke Verburg (Ned) 0:03:00
21Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) 0:03:03
22Jan Sommer (Swi) 0:03:04
23Davide Toneatti (Ita) 0:03:14
24Ben Tulett (GBr) 0:03:31
25Bart Artz (Ned) 0:03:44
26Quentin Navarro (Fra) 0:03:51
27Tomas Kopecky (Cze) 0:04:19
28Luca Schatti (Swi) 0:04:27
29Felix Stehli (Swi) 0:04:30
30Tom Lindner (Ger) 0:04:39
31Joris Delbove (Fra) 0:04:40
32Eric Lethi (Swi) 0:04:44
33Federico Ceolin (Ita) 0:04:55
34Jakub Riman (Cze) 0:05:15
35Matteo Oberteicher (Ger) 0:05:20
36Pascal Temke (Ger) 0:05:23
37Loes Dufaux (Swi) 0:05:44
38Simon Vanicek (Cze) 0:07:14
39Robert Hula (Cze)
40Marino Meyer (Swi)
41Nicolas Conod (Swi)
42David Kaufmann (Swi)
43Lars Heiniger (Swi)
44Simon Maillefer (Swi)

