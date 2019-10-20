Kuhn takes U23 win in Bern
Kamp is second in third round of UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup
U23 Men: -
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:49:11
|2
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:00:06
|3
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|0:00:26
|4
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:00:35
|5
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:00:40
|6
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel)
|0:00:41
|7
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|8
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:01:19
|9
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:01:27
|10
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:01:28
|11
|Mickael Crispin (Fra)
|0:01:29
|12
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:01:59
|13
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|0:02:00
|14
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|0:02:13
|15
|Valentin Remondet (Fra)
|0:02:14
|16
|Josef Jelenek (Cze)
|0:02:15
|17
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:02:16
|18
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
|0:02:31
|19
|Theo Thomas (Fra)
|0:02:51
|20
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|0:03:00
|21
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)
|0:03:03
|22
|Jan Sommer (Swi)
|0:03:04
|23
|Davide Toneatti (Ita)
|0:03:14
|24
|Ben Tulett (GBr)
|0:03:31
|25
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:03:44
|26
|Quentin Navarro (Fra)
|0:03:51
|27
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze)
|0:04:19
|28
|Luca Schatti (Swi)
|0:04:27
|29
|Felix Stehli (Swi)
|0:04:30
|30
|Tom Lindner (Ger)
|0:04:39
|31
|Joris Delbove (Fra)
|0:04:40
|32
|Eric Lethi (Swi)
|0:04:44
|33
|Federico Ceolin (Ita)
|0:04:55
|34
|Jakub Riman (Cze)
|0:05:15
|35
|Matteo Oberteicher (Ger)
|0:05:20
|36
|Pascal Temke (Ger)
|0:05:23
|37
|Loes Dufaux (Swi)
|0:05:44
|38
|Simon Vanicek (Cze)
|0:07:14
|39
|Robert Hula (Cze)
|40
|Marino Meyer (Swi)
|41
|Nicolas Conod (Swi)
|42
|David Kaufmann (Swi)
|43
|Lars Heiniger (Swi)
|44
|Simon Maillefer (Swi)
