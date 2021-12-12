Fem Van Empel wins Val di Sole snow World Cup

Teenager Fem Van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) won her first World Cup cyclo-cross race, mastering the snow and holding her nerve after a dramatic ending at Val di Sole.

Showcasing cyclo-cross to the Winter Olympics organisers, the snow-covered course in the Italian Alps provided drama throughout the race with a host of crashes and mechanical problems for competitors.

On a dramatic final corner, Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma Women Team) passed her teenage rival in a bid for victory only to hit a post and come down.

Despite Vos remounting, Van Emple was able to pass her rival onto the asphalt finish and clinch victory.

Canada's Maghalie Rochette (Specialized/Feedback Sports) finished third after being distanced from a chasing Vos on the final lap.

Full report to follow.