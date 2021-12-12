Trending

Fem Van Empel wins Val di Sole snow World Cup

Vos second after late crash with Canada's Rochette third

The women race on the snow at the Val di Sole
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teenager Fem Van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) won her first World Cup cyclo-cross race, mastering the snow and holding her nerve after a dramatic ending at Val di Sole. 

Showcasing cyclo-cross to the Winter Olympics organisers, the snow-covered course in the Italian Alps provided drama throughout the race with a host of crashes and mechanical problems for competitors. 

On a dramatic final corner, Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma Women Team) passed her teenage rival in a bid for victory only to hit a post and come down. 

Despite Vos remounting, Van Emple was able to pass her rival onto the asphalt finish and clinch victory. 

Canada's Maghalie Rochette (Specialized/Feedback Sports) finished third after being distanced from a chasing Vos on the final lap. 

Full report to follow.

