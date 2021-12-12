Van Aert continues winning streak in snowy Val di Sole World Cup

Image 1 of 8 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) rides to the win in Val di Sole (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 8 Eli Iserbyt rides into fourth place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 8 Tom Pidcock (Ineos) had to fight through from the back row to third place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 8 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 8 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 8 Tom Pidcock chasing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 8 Chasers on the early laps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 8 The course in Val di Sole (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo – Visma) put in a commanding display to win his first World Cup round of the season in the snow at Val di Sole.

The Belgian national champion made it three wins in two weeks of cyclo-cross racing, having led from the front and built an unassailable margin in the Italian Alps.

The showcase race saw riders tackle treacherous conditions in the snow with organisers hoping the event would impress the Winter Olympic Games organisers.

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) was the only rider to challenge Van Aert in the early stages before being distanced into second.

Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) showed his skills to work his way through the field into third beating old rival and World Cup leader Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal).

