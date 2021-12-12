Van Aert continues winning streak in snowy Val di Sole World Cup
Vanthourenhout, Pidcock round out podium
Wout Van Aert (Jumbo – Visma) put in a commanding display to win his first World Cup round of the season in the snow at Val di Sole.
The Belgian national champion made it three wins in two weeks of cyclo-cross racing, having led from the front and built an unassailable margin in the Italian Alps.
The showcase race saw riders tackle treacherous conditions in the snow with organisers hoping the event would impress the Winter Olympic Games organisers.
Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) was the only rider to challenge Van Aert in the early stages before being distanced into second.
Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) showed his skills to work his way through the field into third beating old rival and World Cup leader Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal).
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:59:27
|2
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:00:49
|3
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:28
|4
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:01:44
|5
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:02:15
|6
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:02:16
|7
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:02:29
|8
|Daan Soete (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes
|0:02:46
|9
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:03:36
|10
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:03:52
