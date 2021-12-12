Trending

Van Aert continues winning streak in snowy Val di Sole World Cup

Vanthourenhout, Pidcock round out podium

Image 1 of 8

TRENTINO ITALY DECEMBER 12 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma competes during 1st Val di Sole UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on December 12 2021 in Trentino Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) rides to the win in Val di Sole (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 8

TRENTINO ITALY DECEMBER 12 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal competes during 1st Val di Sole UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on December 12 2021 in Trentino Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Eli Iserbyt rides into fourth place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 8

TRENTINO ITALY DECEMBER 12 Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and INEOS Grenadiers competes during 1st Val di Sole UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on December 12 2021 in Trentino Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tom Pidcock (Ineos) had to fight through from the back row to third place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 8

Belgian Wout Van Aert pictured in action at the mens elite race of the Cyclocross World Cup race in Val di Sole Italy Sunday 12 December 2021 stage ten out of 16 in the World Cup of the 20212022 seasonBELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 8

Belgian Wout Van Aert pictured in action at the mens elite race of the Cyclocross World Cup race in Val di Sole Italy Sunday 12 December 2021 stage ten out of 16 in the World Cup of the 20212022 seasonBELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 8

TRENTINO ITALY DECEMBER 12 LR Kevin Kuhn of Switzerland and Tormans Cyclo Cross Team and Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and INEOS Grenadiers compete during 1st Val di Sole UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on December 12 2021 in Trentino Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tom Pidcock chasing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 8

TRENTINO ITALY DECEMBER 12 LR Niels Vandeputte of Belgium and Team Alpecin Fenix and Tom Meeusen of Belgium and Cx Team DeschachtGroup HensContainers Maes compete during 1st Val di Sole UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on December 12 2021 in Trentino Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chasers on the early laps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 8

TRENTINO ITALY DECEMBER 12 A general view of Vincent Baestaens of Belgium and Cx Team DeschachtGroup HensContainers Maes competes during 1st Val di Sole UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on December 12 2021 in Trentino Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The course in Val di Sole (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo – Visma) put in a commanding display to win his first World Cup round of the season in the snow at Val di Sole.

The Belgian national champion made it three wins in two weeks of cyclo-cross racing, having led from the front and built an unassailable margin in the Italian Alps. 

The showcase race saw riders tackle treacherous conditions in the snow with organisers hoping the event would impress the Winter Olympic Games organisers. 

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) was the only rider to challenge Van Aert in the early stages before being distanced into second.

Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) showed his skills to work his way through the field into third beating old rival and World Cup leader Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal).

More to come.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:59:27
2Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:49
3Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:28
4Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:01:44
5Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:02:15
6Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix 0:02:16
7Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:02:29
8Daan Soete (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes 0:02:46
9Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:03:36
10Corne van Kessel (Ned) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:03:52
