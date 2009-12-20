Van der Poel victorious in Kalmthout
Teunissen and Sweeck round out podium
|1
|David van der Poel (Ned)
|0:36:00
|2
|Mike Teunissen (Ned)
|0:00:03
|3
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|0:00:06
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned)
|0:00:09
|5
|Frederik Geerts (Bel)
|6
|Diether Sweeck (Bel)
|0:00:21
|7
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|8
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:00:33
|9
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)
|0:00:35
|10
|Tim Merlier (Bel)
|11
|Michiel van der Heyden (Ned)
|12
|Yanick Eckmann (USA)
|0:00:54
|13
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:01:09
|14
|Floris De Tier (Bel)
|0:01:21
|15
|Joeri Hofman (Bel)
|0:01:25
|16
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:01:46
|17
|Stan Godrie (Bel)
|18
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|0:02:05
|19
|Maxim Panis (Bel)
|0:02:39
|20
|Dennis Stultiens (Ned)
|21
|Daniel Horyza (Pol)
|22
|Karl Hoppner (Can)
|0:03:16
|23
|Nick van Dijke (Ned)
|24
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|25
|Jordy De Rijck (Bel)
|0:03:31
|26
|Jelle Cant (Bel)
|27
|Twan Brusselman (Bel)
|0:03:49
|28
|Pieter-Jan Van Overstraeten (Bel)
|0:03:55
|29
|Mike Van Aken (Bel)
|0:04:05
|30
|David Kessler (USA)
|0:04:10
|31
|Matthew Tspinks (USA)
|0:05:08
|32
|Ricardo van de Klundert (Ned)
|0:05:55
|33
|Fausto Hofland (Ned)
|34
|Niels Verdijck (Bel)
|0:06:09
|35
|Marcin Malewicz (Pol)
|0:07:03
|36
|Jens Coppens (Bel)
|0:07:26
|37
|Robin Haes (Bel)
