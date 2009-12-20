Trending

Van der Poel victorious in Kalmthout

Teunissen and Sweeck round out podium

Junior men (non-World Cup)
1David van der Poel (Ned)0:36:00
2Mike Teunissen (Ned)0:00:03
3Laurens Sweeck (Bel)0:00:06
4Danny van Poppel (Ned)0:00:09
5Frederik Geerts (Bel)
6Diether Sweeck (Bel)0:00:21
7Bart De Vocht (Bel)
8Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)0:00:33
9Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)0:00:35
10Tim Merlier (Bel)
11Michiel van der Heyden (Ned)
12Yanick Eckmann (USA)0:00:54
13Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)0:01:09
14Floris De Tier (Bel)0:01:21
15Joeri Hofman (Bel)0:01:25
16Jens Adams (Bel)0:01:46
17Stan Godrie (Bel)
18Xandro Meurisse (Bel)0:02:05
19Maxim Panis (Bel)0:02:39
20Dennis Stultiens (Ned)
21Daniel Horyza (Pol)
22Karl Hoppner (Can)0:03:16
23Nick van Dijke (Ned)
24Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
25Jordy De Rijck (Bel)0:03:31
26Jelle Cant (Bel)
27Twan Brusselman (Bel)0:03:49
28Pieter-Jan Van Overstraeten (Bel)0:03:55
29Mike Van Aken (Bel)0:04:05
30David Kessler (USA)0:04:10
31Matthew Tspinks (USA)0:05:08
32Ricardo van de Klundert (Ned)0:05:55
33Fausto Hofland (Ned)
34Niels Verdijck (Bel)0:06:09
35Marcin Malewicz (Pol)0:07:03
36Jens Coppens (Bel)0:07:26
37Robin Haes (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews