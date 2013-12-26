Trending

Compton strikes again in Zolder

American beats Vos and Cant

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) soloed to victory in the Heusden-Zolder round of the 'cross World Cup

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) headed into the last lap at Heusden-Zolder in the top-10, but an ill-timed flat tire dropped her down to 29th place on the day

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
'Cross world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) would finish second to Katie Compton at the Heusden-Zolder World Cup round

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
A determined Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) would drop world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/GIant) and solo to her fourth straight World Cup victory

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) continued her dominance of the 'cross World Cup with a victory in round 5 at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) would finish 10th in the Heusden-Zolder World Cup round

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Elite women's podium at the Heusden-Zolder World Cup round (L-R): Marianne Vos, Katie Compton and Sanne Cant

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) en route to a 14th place result at the Heusden-Zolder World Cup round

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
All smiles for Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) as she celebrates her 20th career World Cup victory at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The USA's Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) cracked the top-20 at the Heusden-Zolder World Cup round

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) remains in the World Cup leader's jersey after winning her fourth straight World Cup race of the season at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos on the podium in 2nd place at the Heusden-Zolder World Cup round

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

For the second time in a less than a week American champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) beat world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) in World Cup races on Belgian soil. At today's dry, fast fifth round of the World Cup at the car racing circuit of Terlaemen in Zolder, the 35-year-old American overcame a bad start but coolly chased down and overtook the leading duo of Vos and Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) halfway through the five-lap race.

After taking a moment to catch her breath, Compton went on the attack with first Cant then Vos unable to keep the pace. Compton would solo to her fourth straight World Cup win of the season, with Vos and Cant rounding out the podium in second and third respectively.

Compton, the defending World Cup champion, also extended her lead in this season's World Cup standings over British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea), fourth on the day, to a huge gap of 65 points. Cant remains in third overall, 104 points in arrears.

It’s becoming a habit for Compton to get off to a slow start. Just like her start at the previous World Cup round in Namur last week, she had a lot of work to do after the first corners in Zolder. In front, Marianne Vos didn’t waste time and she powered away with Sanne Cant, while Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) quickly found out that their pace was too fast for her to keep up.

After the first of five laps the Vos/Cant duo had a lead of 16 seconds over Chainel. A few seconds later Compton was in hot pursuit of the French rider while Harris led a large group half a minute behind the two leaders. During the second lap Compton left Chainel behind and it quickly became obvious that Compton was going much faster than the leaders on the fast course. Halfway through the race Compton joined the leaders and she used her momentum to keep going. Cant was unable to keep up with Compton while Vos sat on the Belgian champion's wheel, needing some time as well to respond to Compton's attack. Nevertheless, the world champion came back in style and the duo of Compton and Vos hit the penultimate lap together with Cant trailing by a handful of seconds.

In the twisting corners of the forest around the car circuit Compton left Vos behind. The difference was made after a sharp corner with a short uphill section right after it where Compton simply overpowered Vos. The world champion had to shift back while World Cup leader Compton kept her pace steadily high in the closing two laps.

Compton would win by 20 seconds over Vos and 57 seconds over Cant while Harris prevailed in the tight battle for fourth place ahead of Chainel, 1:29 back.

With two World Cup rounds remaining Compton is firmly in control of the overall standings. If the American can maintain her 65-point advantage over Harris after the penultimate round in Rome, Italy on January 5 than her overall lead will be insurmountable, enabling Compton to skip the final round in Nommay, France, to focus on the world championship on February 1, 2014.

Full Results
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:38:42
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:00:20
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:00:57
4Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:29
5Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:01:31
6Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:38
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:01:57
8Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:14
9Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
10Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:02:25
11Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:02:27
12Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:02:32
13Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:37
14Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:52
15Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:03:07
16Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo0:03:17
17Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:03:21
18Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:25
19Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:03:31
20Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:38
21Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:03:41
22Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny0:03:48
23Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:03:51
24Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy0:03:53
25Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:04:02
26Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti0:04:06
27Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:04:14
28Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:04:25
29Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:04:42
30Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster0:04:43
31Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) EBE Racing Team0:04:51
32Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit0:05:01
33Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:05:11
34Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec0:05:12
35Agnes Naumann (Ger) Focus CX Ladies Team0:05:13
36Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store0:05:15
37Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom0:05:19
38Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:05:22
39Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team0:05:24
40Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team0:05:28
41Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam0:05:31
42Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube0:05:46
43Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies0:05:50
44Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars0:06:03
45Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Maxxx-Solar Cycling0:07:43
46Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement0:08:17
47Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam-1lap
48Jelena Eric (Srb) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
49Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Prof
50Suzie Godart (Lux) Team Pratomagno Women
DNFElena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti

World Cup standings after five rounds
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective290pts
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team225
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP186
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant160
5Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing134
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team132
7Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC123
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team121
9Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team94
10Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus88
11Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com87
12Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams85
13Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny82
14Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant77
15Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota75
16Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized73
17Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol60
18Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit55
19Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team50
20Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team48
21Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement48
22Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team45
23Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling44
24Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies42
25Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant35
26Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti30
27Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team27
28Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling24
29Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec24
30Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam23
31Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust22
32Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant22
33Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti17
34Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo15
35Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien15
36Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol15
37Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube14
38Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport13
39Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized13
40Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team13
41Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team12
42Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies12
43Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata10
44Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point10
45Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles8
46Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy8
47Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store7
48Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) EBE Racing Team6
49Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team6
50Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam6
51Evy Kuijpers (Ned) RTC Buitenlust4
52Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer3
53Janka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany3
54Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars3
55Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens2
56Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica2
57Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster1
58Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin1

