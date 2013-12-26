Image 1 of 12 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) soloed to victory in the Heusden-Zolder round of the 'cross World Cup (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 12 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) headed into the last lap at Heusden-Zolder in the top-10, but an ill-timed flat tire dropped her down to 29th place on the day (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 12 'Cross world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) would finish second to Katie Compton at the Heusden-Zolder World Cup round (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 12 A determined Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) would drop world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/GIant) and solo to her fourth straight World Cup victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 12 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) continued her dominance of the 'cross World Cup with a victory in round 5 at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 12 European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) would finish 10th in the Heusden-Zolder World Cup round (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 12 Elite women's podium at the Heusden-Zolder World Cup round (L-R): Marianne Vos, Katie Compton and Sanne Cant (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 12 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) en route to a 14th place result at the Heusden-Zolder World Cup round (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 12 All smiles for Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) as she celebrates her 20th career World Cup victory at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 12 The USA's Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) cracked the top-20 at the Heusden-Zolder World Cup round (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 12 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) remains in the World Cup leader's jersey after winning her fourth straight World Cup race of the season at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 12 Cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos on the podium in 2nd place at the Heusden-Zolder World Cup round (Image credit: Photopress.be)

For the second time in a less than a week American champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) beat world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) in World Cup races on Belgian soil. At today's dry, fast fifth round of the World Cup at the car racing circuit of Terlaemen in Zolder, the 35-year-old American overcame a bad start but coolly chased down and overtook the leading duo of Vos and Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) halfway through the five-lap race.

After taking a moment to catch her breath, Compton went on the attack with first Cant then Vos unable to keep the pace. Compton would solo to her fourth straight World Cup win of the season, with Vos and Cant rounding out the podium in second and third respectively.

Compton, the defending World Cup champion, also extended her lead in this season's World Cup standings over British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea), fourth on the day, to a huge gap of 65 points. Cant remains in third overall, 104 points in arrears.

It’s becoming a habit for Compton to get off to a slow start. Just like her start at the previous World Cup round in Namur last week, she had a lot of work to do after the first corners in Zolder. In front, Marianne Vos didn’t waste time and she powered away with Sanne Cant, while Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) quickly found out that their pace was too fast for her to keep up.

After the first of five laps the Vos/Cant duo had a lead of 16 seconds over Chainel. A few seconds later Compton was in hot pursuit of the French rider while Harris led a large group half a minute behind the two leaders. During the second lap Compton left Chainel behind and it quickly became obvious that Compton was going much faster than the leaders on the fast course. Halfway through the race Compton joined the leaders and she used her momentum to keep going. Cant was unable to keep up with Compton while Vos sat on the Belgian champion's wheel, needing some time as well to respond to Compton's attack. Nevertheless, the world champion came back in style and the duo of Compton and Vos hit the penultimate lap together with Cant trailing by a handful of seconds.

In the twisting corners of the forest around the car circuit Compton left Vos behind. The difference was made after a sharp corner with a short uphill section right after it where Compton simply overpowered Vos. The world champion had to shift back while World Cup leader Compton kept her pace steadily high in the closing two laps.

Compton would win by 20 seconds over Vos and 57 seconds over Cant while Harris prevailed in the tight battle for fourth place ahead of Chainel, 1:29 back.

With two World Cup rounds remaining Compton is firmly in control of the overall standings. If the American can maintain her 65-point advantage over Harris after the penultimate round in Rome, Italy on January 5 than her overall lead will be insurmountable, enabling Compton to skip the final round in Nommay, France, to focus on the world championship on February 1, 2014.

Full Results 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:38:42 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:00:20 3 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP 0:00:57 4 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:29 5 Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 0:01:31 6 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:01:38 7 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:01:57 8 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:14 9 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 10 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 0:02:25 11 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:02:27 12 Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:02:32 13 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:37 14 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 0:02:52 15 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus 0:03:07 16 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo 0:03:17 17 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust 0:03:21 18 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:25 19 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling 0:03:31 20 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:38 21 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 0:03:41 22 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny 0:03:48 23 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:03:51 24 Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy 0:03:53 25 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 0:04:02 26 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 0:04:06 27 Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling 0:04:14 28 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:04:25 29 Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 0:04:42 30 Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster 0:04:43 31 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) EBE Racing Team 0:04:51 32 Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit 0:05:01 33 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata 0:05:11 34 Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec 0:05:12 35 Agnes Naumann (Ger) Focus CX Ladies Team 0:05:13 36 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store 0:05:15 37 Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom 0:05:19 38 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 0:05:22 39 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team 0:05:24 40 Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team 0:05:28 41 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam 0:05:31 42 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube 0:05:46 43 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies 0:05:50 44 Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars 0:06:03 45 Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Maxxx-Solar Cycling 0:07:43 46 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement 0:08:17 47 Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam -1lap 48 Jelena Eric (Srb) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 49 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Prof 50 Suzie Godart (Lux) Team Pratomagno Women DNF Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti