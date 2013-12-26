Compton strikes again in Zolder
American beats Vos and Cant
Elite Women: -
For the second time in a less than a week American champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) beat world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) in World Cup races on Belgian soil. At today's dry, fast fifth round of the World Cup at the car racing circuit of Terlaemen in Zolder, the 35-year-old American overcame a bad start but coolly chased down and overtook the leading duo of Vos and Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) halfway through the five-lap race.
After taking a moment to catch her breath, Compton went on the attack with first Cant then Vos unable to keep the pace. Compton would solo to her fourth straight World Cup win of the season, with Vos and Cant rounding out the podium in second and third respectively.
Compton, the defending World Cup champion, also extended her lead in this season's World Cup standings over British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea), fourth on the day, to a huge gap of 65 points. Cant remains in third overall, 104 points in arrears.
It’s becoming a habit for Compton to get off to a slow start. Just like her start at the previous World Cup round in Namur last week, she had a lot of work to do after the first corners in Zolder. In front, Marianne Vos didn’t waste time and she powered away with Sanne Cant, while Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) quickly found out that their pace was too fast for her to keep up.
After the first of five laps the Vos/Cant duo had a lead of 16 seconds over Chainel. A few seconds later Compton was in hot pursuit of the French rider while Harris led a large group half a minute behind the two leaders. During the second lap Compton left Chainel behind and it quickly became obvious that Compton was going much faster than the leaders on the fast course. Halfway through the race Compton joined the leaders and she used her momentum to keep going. Cant was unable to keep up with Compton while Vos sat on the Belgian champion's wheel, needing some time as well to respond to Compton's attack. Nevertheless, the world champion came back in style and the duo of Compton and Vos hit the penultimate lap together with Cant trailing by a handful of seconds.
In the twisting corners of the forest around the car circuit Compton left Vos behind. The difference was made after a sharp corner with a short uphill section right after it where Compton simply overpowered Vos. The world champion had to shift back while World Cup leader Compton kept her pace steadily high in the closing two laps.
Compton would win by 20 seconds over Vos and 57 seconds over Cant while Harris prevailed in the tight battle for fourth place ahead of Chainel, 1:29 back.
With two World Cup rounds remaining Compton is firmly in control of the overall standings. If the American can maintain her 65-point advantage over Harris after the penultimate round in Rome, Italy on January 5 than her overall lead will be insurmountable, enabling Compton to skip the final round in Nommay, France, to focus on the world championship on February 1, 2014.
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:38:42
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:00:20
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:00:57
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|5
|Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|0:01:31
|6
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:01:38
|7
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|8
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|9
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|10
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:02:25
|11
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:02:27
|12
|Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|13
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|14
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:52
|15
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:03:07
|16
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|0:03:17
|17
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:03:21
|18
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|19
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:03:31
|20
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:38
|21
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:03:41
|22
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
|0:03:48
|23
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:03:51
|24
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|0:03:53
|25
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:04:02
|26
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|0:04:06
|27
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|0:04:14
|28
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|29
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:04:42
|30
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|0:04:43
|31
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) EBE Racing Team
|0:04:51
|32
|Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit
|0:05:01
|33
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|0:05:11
|34
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
|0:05:12
|35
|Agnes Naumann (Ger) Focus CX Ladies Team
|0:05:13
|36
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store
|0:05:15
|37
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
|0:05:19
|38
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:05:22
|39
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|40
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|41
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam
|0:05:31
|42
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|0:05:46
|43
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|0:05:50
|44
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars
|0:06:03
|45
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Maxxx-Solar Cycling
|0:07:43
|46
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|0:08:17
|47
|Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam
|-1lap
|48
|Jelena Eric (Srb) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|49
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Prof
|50
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Team Pratomagno Women
|DNF
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|290
|pts
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|225
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|186
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|160
|5
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|134
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|132
|7
|Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|123
|8
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|121
|9
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|94
|10
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|88
|11
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|87
|12
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|85
|13
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
|82
|14
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|77
|15
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota
|75
|16
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|73
|17
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|60
|18
|Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit
|55
|19
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|50
|20
|Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|48
|21
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|48
|22
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|45
|23
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|44
|24
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|42
|25
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|35
|26
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|30
|27
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|27
|28
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|24
|29
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
|24
|30
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam
|23
|31
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|22
|32
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|22
|33
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti
|17
|34
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|15
|35
|Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien
|15
|36
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol
|15
|37
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|14
|38
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport
|13
|39
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|13
|40
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|13
|41
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|12
|42
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|12
|43
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|10
|44
|Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point
|10
|45
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|8
|46
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|8
|47
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store
|7
|48
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) EBE Racing Team
|6
|49
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|6
|50
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam
|6
|51
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|4
|52
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer
|3
|53
|Janka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany
|3
|54
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars
|3
|55
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens
|2
|56
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
|2
|57
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|1
|58
|Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy