Compton extends 'cross World Cup lead

Katie Compton celebrates a win in round three of the 'cross World Cup in Koksijde (Image credit: AFP)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) extended her lead in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup on Saturday when she again stood on the top step of the podium after racing to victory on the beaches of Koksijde in Belgium.

Completing the event with a time of 43:42, the American crossed the finish line ahead of second- and third-place finishers Sanne Cant and Nikki Harris, who both finished over a minute behind Compton.

Compton went into the race ranked number one in the World Cup standings after a gold medal performance in round two and her silver medal ride in round one. She now sits on top with 170 points compared to the 140 points held by second-ranked Harris. Cant is third with 111 points.

Notably absent from the Koksijde World Cup were 'cross stars Katerina Nash and Marianne Vos. "In the US, Katerina Nash is giving me a hard time. She's making me work for it. Too bad she and Marianne Vos are not here," said Compton. "I like to chase."

Compton's win came despite feeling jet-lagged following her travel to Europe and having to power through the infamous sand, often more by running than riding.