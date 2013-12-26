Mathieu van der Poel solos to third World Cup victory this season
Van Aert, Teunissen complete U23 podium in Heusden-Zolder
U23 Men: -
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:49:08
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:11
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:19
|4
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:22
|5
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:23
|6
|David van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:24
|7
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:26
|8
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium
|9
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:28
|10
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium-B
|11
|Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:29
|12
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:35
|13
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:00:42
|14
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:47
|15
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:00:49
|16
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:50
|17
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:01:06
|18
|Jonas Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|0:01:13
|19
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:20
|20
|Curtis White (USA) United States of America
|0:01:29
|21
|Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium-B
|22
|Severin Saegesser (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:30
|23
|Logan Owen (USA) United States of America
|0:01:33
|24
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:01:58
|25
|Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:20
|26
|Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:22
|27
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:26
|28
|Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany
|0:02:35
|29
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|0:02:56
|30
|Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:19
|31
|Cody Kaiser (USA) United States of America
|0:03:39
|32
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:44
|33
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:47
|34
|Toki Sawada (Jpn) Japan
|0:03:49
|35
|Andrew Dillman (USA) United States of America
|0:03:58
|36
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany
|0:04:02
|37
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) United States of America
|0:04:44
|38
|Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Slovakia
|39
|Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:28
|40
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:53
|41
|Nikolaj Ruud Ostergaard (Den) Denmark
|-1lap
|42
|Spencer Downing (USA) United States of America
|-2laps
|DNF
|Magnus Skjoth (Den) Denmark
|DNS
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
|275
|pts
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
|221
|3
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
|172
|4
|Tim Merlier (Belgium)
|165
|5
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|157
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|139
|7
|David van der Poel (Netherlands)
|126
|8
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|121
|9
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|110
|10
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|95
|11
|Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
|88
|12
|Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
|85
|13
|Jens Adams (Belgium)
|78
|14
|Clément Venturini (France)
|78
|15
|Toon Aerts (Belgium)
|74
|16
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|70
|17
|Fabien Doubey (France)
|65
|18
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|51
|19
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)
|51
|20
|Logan Owen (United States of America)
|51
|21
|Jonas Pedersen (Denmark)
|48
|22
|Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
|47
|23
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|40
|24
|David Menut (France)
|39
|25
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|37
|26
|Diether Sweeck (Belgium)
|34
|27
|Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)
|33
|28
|Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)
|31
|29
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|29
|30
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|29
|31
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|27
|32
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spain)
|24
|33
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|24
|34
|Lukas Müller (Switzerland)
|24
|35
|Severin Saegesser (Switzerland)
|19
|36
|Anthony Turgis (France)
|17
|37
|Richard Jansen (Netherlands)
|16
|38
|Curtis White (United States of America)
|15
|39
|Dylan Page (Switzerland)
|14
|40
|Dominic Grab (Switzerland)
|10
|41
|Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)
|9
|42
|Felix Drumm (Germany)
|6
|43
|Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|3
|44
|Steven James (Great Britain)
|1
|45
|Clement Russo (France)
|1
|46
|Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)
|1
