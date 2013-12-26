Trending

Mathieu van der Poel solos to third World Cup victory this season

Van Aert, Teunissen complete U23 podium in Heusden-Zolder

U23 men's podium at 'cross World Cup in Heusden-Zolder (L-R): Wout Van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel and Mike Teunissen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
U23 'cross World Cup leader Mathieu van der Poel is joined by his grandfather Raymond Poulidor on the podium in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Dutch phenom Mathieu van der Poel wins his third U23 'cross World Cup race of the season at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands0:49:08
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium0:00:11
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands0:00:19
4Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium0:00:22
5Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands0:00:23
6David van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands0:00:24
7Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium0:00:26
8Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium
9Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium0:00:28
10Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium-B
11Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium0:00:29
12Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands0:00:35
13Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium-B0:00:42
14Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:47
15Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium-B0:00:49
16Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:50
17Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium-B0:01:06
18Jonas Pedersen (Den) Denmark0:01:13
19Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands0:01:20
20Curtis White (USA) United States of America0:01:29
21Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium-B
22Severin Saegesser (Swi) Switzerland0:01:30
23Logan Owen (USA) United States of America0:01:33
24Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium-B0:01:58
25Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:20
26Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland0:02:22
27Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland0:02:26
28Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany0:02:35
29Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy0:02:56
30Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:19
31Cody Kaiser (USA) United States of America0:03:39
32Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:03:44
33Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland0:03:47
34Toki Sawada (Jpn) Japan0:03:49
35Andrew Dillman (USA) United States of America0:03:58
36Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany0:04:02
37Tobin Ortenblad (USA) United States of America0:04:44
38Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Slovakia
39Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:28
40Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland0:05:53
41Nikolaj Ruud Ostergaard (Den) Denmark-1lap
42Spencer Downing (USA) United States of America-2laps
DNFMagnus Skjoth (Den) Denmark
DNSVojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic

World Cup standings after five rounds
1Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)275pts
2Wout Van Aert (Belgium)221
3Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)172
4Tim Merlier (Belgium)165
5Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)157
6Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)139
7David van der Poel (Netherlands)126
8Stan Godrie (Netherlands)121
9Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)110
10Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)95
11Michael Boros (Czech Republic)88
12Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)85
13Jens Adams (Belgium)78
14Clément Venturini (France)78
15Toon Aerts (Belgium)74
16Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)70
17Fabien Doubey (France)65
18Quinten Hermans (Belgium)51
19Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)51
20Logan Owen (United States of America)51
21Jonas Pedersen (Denmark)48
22Martijn Budding (Netherlands)47
23Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)40
24David Menut (France)39
25Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)37
26Diether Sweeck (Belgium)34
27Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)33
28Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)31
29Daan Soete (Belgium)29
30Gioele Bertolini (Italy)29
31Lars Forster (Switzerland)27
32Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spain)24
33Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)24
34Lukas Müller (Switzerland)24
35Severin Saegesser (Switzerland)19
36Anthony Turgis (France)17
37Richard Jansen (Netherlands)16
38Curtis White (United States of America)15
39Dylan Page (Switzerland)14
40Dominic Grab (Switzerland)10
41Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)9
42Felix Drumm (Germany)6
43Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)3
44Steven James (Great Britain)1
45Clement Russo (France)1
46Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)1

