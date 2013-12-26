Trending

Toupalik wins junior men's 'cross World Cup round in Heusden-Zolder

Runner-up Peeters remains in World Cup leader's jersey

Czech champion Adam Toupalik wins his second World Cup race of the season at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Yannick Peeters (Belgium) continues to lead the junior men's World Cup after five rounds

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Junior men's podium at Heusden-Zolder 'cross World Cup (L-R): Yannick Peeters, Adam Toupalik and Thijs Aerts

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic0:43:47
2Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium0:00:07
3Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium0:00:09
4Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands0:00:11
5Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
6Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands0:00:22
7Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium0:00:32
8Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium0:00:51
9Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:05
10Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium-B0:01:08
11Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium-B0:01:12
12Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands0:01:13
13Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
14Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy0:01:26
15Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands0:01:36
16Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland0:01:43
17Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium0:01:44
18Peter Goguen (USA) United States of America0:01:51
19Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Netherlands0:01:54
20Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy0:01:56
21Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy0:01:59
22Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Belgium-B0:02:19
23Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands0:02:20
24Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland0:02:35
25Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium-B0:02:39
26Nick Verheyen (Bel) Belgium-B0:02:54
27Maxx Chance (USA) United States of America0:02:57
28Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:18
29Loïc Hennaux (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:20
30Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:03:21
31Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia0:03:28
32Leo Appelt (Ger) Germany0:03:32
33Rico Seidel (Ger) Germany0:03:34
34Ken Mueller (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:36
35Austin Vincent (USA) United States of America
36Cooper Willsey (USA) United States of America0:03:38
37Mario Junquera (Spa) Spain0:03:40
38Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:43
39Garrett Gerchar (USA) United States of America0:03:44
40Ian McShane (USA) United States of America0:03:50
41Martin Matejcek (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:45
42Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:12
43Jakub Kurty (Svk) Slovakia0:06:21
44Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany0:06:30
45Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg-2laps

World Cup standings after five rounds
1Yannick Peeters (Belgium)227pts
2Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)216
3Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)184
4Kobe Goossens (Belgium)176
5Thijs Aerts (Belgium)156
6Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)152
7Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)151
8Lucas Dubau (France)110
9Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)107
10Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)106
11Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)105
12Max Gulickx (Netherlands)98
13Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)90
14Thomas Joseph (Belgium)79
15Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)79
16Joshua Dubau (France)66
17Sébastien Havot (France)65
18Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)61
19Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)49
20Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)44
21Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)40
22Manuel Todaro (Italy)34
23Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)34
24Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)33
25Stefano Sala (Italy)30
26Yan Gras (France)29
27Kelvin Bakx (Netherlands)25
28Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)25
29Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)24
30Jack Ravenscroft (Great Britain)22
31Peter Goguen (United States of America)20
32Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)20
33Adrian Sirek (Czech Republic)19
34Nick Verheyen (Belgium)16
35Ludwig Cords (Germany)15
36Giorgio Rossi (Italy)13
37Fabio Jakobsen (Netherlands)12
38Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)12
39Kamil Malecki (Poland)11
40Josey Weik (United States of America)10
41Odrian Champossin (France)9
42Nick Van De Kerckhove (Belgium)8
43Briek Hermans (Belgium)8
44Maxx Chance (United States of America)8
45Joël Grab (Switzerland)8
46Dominik Vrana (Czech Republic)7
47Jakub Honzik (Czech Republic)6
48Daniel Smarzaro (Italy)5
49Paul Lindenau (Germany)5
50Tim Janssen (Netherlands)5
51Han Devos (Belgium)4
52Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)4
53Josef Bartipan (Czech Republic)3
54Loïc Hennaux (Belgium)2
55Remigiusz Gil (Poland)2
56Danny Fox (Great Britain)1

