Toupalik wins junior men's 'cross World Cup round in Heusden-Zolder
Runner-up Peeters remains in World Cup leader's jersey
|1
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:43:47
|2
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:07
|3
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:09
|4
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11
|5
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|6
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:22
|7
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:32
|8
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:51
|9
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:05
|10
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:01:08
|11
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:01:12
|12
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:13
|13
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|14
|Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy
|0:01:26
|15
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:36
|16
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:43
|17
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:44
|18
|Peter Goguen (USA) United States of America
|0:01:51
|19
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:54
|20
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|0:01:56
|21
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
|0:01:59
|22
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:02:19
|23
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:20
|24
|Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:35
|25
|Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:02:39
|26
|Nick Verheyen (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:02:54
|27
|Maxx Chance (USA) United States of America
|0:02:57
|28
|Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:18
|29
|Loïc Hennaux (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:20
|30
|Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:21
|31
|Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia
|0:03:28
|32
|Leo Appelt (Ger) Germany
|0:03:32
|33
|Rico Seidel (Ger) Germany
|0:03:34
|34
|Ken Mueller (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:36
|35
|Austin Vincent (USA) United States of America
|36
|Cooper Willsey (USA) United States of America
|0:03:38
|37
|Mario Junquera (Spa) Spain
|0:03:40
|38
|Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:43
|39
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) United States of America
|0:03:44
|40
|Ian McShane (USA) United States of America
|0:03:50
|41
|Martin Matejcek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:45
|42
|Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:12
|43
|Jakub Kurty (Svk) Slovakia
|0:06:21
|44
|Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany
|0:06:30
|45
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|-2laps
|1
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|227
|pts
|2
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|216
|3
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|184
|4
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|176
|5
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|156
|6
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|152
|7
|Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)
|151
|8
|Lucas Dubau (France)
|110
|9
|Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
|107
|10
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|106
|11
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
|105
|12
|Max Gulickx (Netherlands)
|98
|13
|Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)
|90
|14
|Thomas Joseph (Belgium)
|79
|15
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|79
|16
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|66
|17
|Sébastien Havot (France)
|65
|18
|Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)
|61
|19
|Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)
|49
|20
|Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)
|44
|21
|Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)
|40
|22
|Manuel Todaro (Italy)
|34
|23
|Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)
|34
|24
|Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)
|33
|25
|Stefano Sala (Italy)
|30
|26
|Yan Gras (France)
|29
|27
|Kelvin Bakx (Netherlands)
|25
|28
|Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)
|25
|29
|Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)
|24
|30
|Jack Ravenscroft (Great Britain)
|22
|31
|Peter Goguen (United States of America)
|20
|32
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|20
|33
|Adrian Sirek (Czech Republic)
|19
|34
|Nick Verheyen (Belgium)
|16
|35
|Ludwig Cords (Germany)
|15
|36
|Giorgio Rossi (Italy)
|13
|37
|Fabio Jakobsen (Netherlands)
|12
|38
|Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)
|12
|39
|Kamil Malecki (Poland)
|11
|40
|Josey Weik (United States of America)
|10
|41
|Odrian Champossin (France)
|9
|42
|Nick Van De Kerckhove (Belgium)
|8
|43
|Briek Hermans (Belgium)
|8
|44
|Maxx Chance (United States of America)
|8
|45
|Joël Grab (Switzerland)
|8
|46
|Dominik Vrana (Czech Republic)
|7
|47
|Jakub Honzik (Czech Republic)
|6
|48
|Daniel Smarzaro (Italy)
|5
|49
|Paul Lindenau (Germany)
|5
|50
|Tim Janssen (Netherlands)
|5
|51
|Han Devos (Belgium)
|4
|52
|Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)
|4
|53
|Josef Bartipan (Czech Republic)
|3
|54
|Loïc Hennaux (Belgium)
|2
|55
|Remigiusz Gil (Poland)
|2
|56
|Danny Fox (Great Britain)
|1
