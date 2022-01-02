Trending

Pidcock breaks Van Aert's winning streak at Hulst World Cup

Belgian champion suffers early mechanical and finishes fourth behind Iserbyt and Van der Haar

HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 02 Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 6th Hulst Vestingcross UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on January 02 2022 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) wins the World Cup in Hulst (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 02 Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 6th Hulst Vestingcross UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on January 02 2022 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) leads Eli Iserbyt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 02 Michael Vanthourenhout of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal competes during the 6th Hulst Vestingcross UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on January 02 2022 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 02 Clement Venturini of France and AG2R Citroen Team competes during the 6th Hulst Vestingcross UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on January 02 2022 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Clement Venturini (AG2R Citroen) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 02 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal competes during the 6th Hulst Vestingcross UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on January 02 2022 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Eli Iserbyt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 02 Lars Van Der Haar of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions competes during the 6th Hulst Vestingcross UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on January 02 2022 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) took his second elite cyclo-cross World Cup victory of the season after beating Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) following a race-long battle.

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) saw his winning streak ended after a first lap chain problem saw him drop to 40th and having to battle back through the field to finish fourth.

Olympic mountain bike champion Pidcock showed his speed and skill on the technical course to pull out a slender gap on Iserbyt in the opening half of the race. 

However, World Cup leader Iserbyt was relentless in his chase keeping his British rival at around eight seconds. 

The Hulst course allowed the pair to see the narrow gap hold with neither rider making a mistake separated by just seconds on the final lap.

Despite suffering a slight slip on the final lap Pidcock held on for his second World Cup victory of the season ahead of Iserbyt who secured the overall World Cup series.

Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek) had matched the initial Pidcock attack before being gapped and was a lone chaser in third.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
3Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
4Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
5Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
6Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
7Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
9Vincent Baestaens (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes
10Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
