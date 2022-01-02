Pidcock breaks Van Aert's winning streak at Hulst World Cup
By Cyclingnews published
Belgian champion suffers early mechanical and finishes fourth behind Iserbyt and Van der Haar
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) took his second elite cyclo-cross World Cup victory of the season after beating Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) following a race-long battle.
Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) saw his winning streak ended after a first lap chain problem saw him drop to 40th and having to battle back through the field to finish fourth.
Olympic mountain bike champion Pidcock showed his speed and skill on the technical course to pull out a slender gap on Iserbyt in the opening half of the race.
However, World Cup leader Iserbyt was relentless in his chase keeping his British rival at around eight seconds.
The Hulst course allowed the pair to see the narrow gap hold with neither rider making a mistake separated by just seconds on the final lap.
Despite suffering a slight slip on the final lap Pidcock held on for his second World Cup victory of the season ahead of Iserbyt who secured the overall World Cup series.
Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek) had matched the initial Pidcock attack before being gapped and was a lone chaser in third.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|3
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|4
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|6
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|7
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|9
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes
|10
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Froome's training for 2022 halted by knee injuryFour-time Tour de France winner off the bike for a week
-
Pidcock breaks Van Aert's winning streak at Hulst World CupBelgian champion suffers early mechanical and finishes fourth behind Iserbyt and Van der Haar
-
Overcoming being overwhelmed: EuroCross Academy blogSamantha Scott discovers how to stop worrying and just race
-
Brand wins again at the Hulst World CupWorld champion beats Pieterse and Worst
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.