Pidcock breaks Van Aert's winning streak at Hulst World Cup

Image 1 of 8 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) wins the World Cup in Hulst (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 8 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) wins the World Cup in Hulst (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 8 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) wins the World Cup in Hulst (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 8 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) leads Eli Iserbyt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 8 Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 8 Clement Venturini (AG2R Citroen) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 8 Eli Iserbyt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 8 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) took his second elite cyclo-cross World Cup victory of the season after beating Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) following a race-long battle.

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) saw his winning streak ended after a first lap chain problem saw him drop to 40th and having to battle back through the field to finish fourth.

Olympic mountain bike champion Pidcock showed his speed and skill on the technical course to pull out a slender gap on Iserbyt in the opening half of the race.

However, World Cup leader Iserbyt was relentless in his chase keeping his British rival at around eight seconds.

The Hulst course allowed the pair to see the narrow gap hold with neither rider making a mistake separated by just seconds on the final lap.

Despite suffering a slight slip on the final lap Pidcock held on for his second World Cup victory of the season ahead of Iserbyt who secured the overall World Cup series.

Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek) had matched the initial Pidcock attack before being gapped and was a lone chaser in third.