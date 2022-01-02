Trending

Brand wins again at the Hulst World Cup

World champion beats Pieterse and Worst

HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 02 Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 6th Hulst Vestingcross UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Womens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on January 02 2022 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lucinda Brand wins again in Hulst (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 02 Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 6th Hulst Vestingcross UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Womens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on January 02 2022 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 02 Katie Clouse of The United States and Team CannondaleCyclocrossworld competes during the 6th Hulst Vestingcross UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Womens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on January 02 2022 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Katie Clouse was the top American (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 02 Blanka Vas Kata of Hungary and Team SD Worx competes during the 6th Hulst Vestingcross UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Womens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on January 02 2022 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kata Blanka Vas in the chasing group with Van Anrooij and Van Empel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 02 Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix competes during the 6th Hulst Vestingcross UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Womens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on January 02 2022 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Fenix) led for most of the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
HULST NETHERLANDS JANUARY 02 Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions competes during the 6th Hulst Vestingcross UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Womens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on January 02 2022 in Hulst Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lucinda Brand (Trek Baloise Lions) took her second win of the weekend at the Hulst round of the UCI World Cup, beating Alpecin-Fenix youngster Puck Pieterse by five seconds to log her 15th win of the season.

Annemarie Worst (777) rounded out the podium in third place, 11 seconds down, while Blanka Kata Vas (SD Worx) finished fourth.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) came out strong on the opening lap, taking the hole shot and the early lead with Pieterse, Fem van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek) but she slid out in an off-camber descent and lost ground.

Pieterse gained what looked to be a winning advantage but behind, Kata Blanka Vas (SD Worx) led the chase with Van Empel after Van Anrooij stumbled. 

Brand, who had a slow start, made her way through the traffic and to the chasing group with Vas, Van Empel and Van Anrooij as Pieterse held a 14-second advantage. But the gap was about to fall.

Vas put in a surge, drawing out Brand. Soon the world champion left the Hungarian champion behind and chased down Pieterse. She made contact and passed her on the penultimate lap and then rode to victory.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:49:14
2Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:00:05
3Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:00:11
4Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:00:14
5Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:26
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:37
7Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:43
8Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
9Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777 0:01:46
10Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT 0:01:52
