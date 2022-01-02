Brand wins again at the Hulst World Cup

Image 1 of 6 Lucinda Brand wins again in Hulst (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 6 Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 6 Katie Clouse was the top American (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 6 Kata Blanka Vas in the chasing group with Van Anrooij and Van Empel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 6 Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Fenix) led for most of the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 6 Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lucinda Brand (Trek Baloise Lions) took her second win of the weekend at the Hulst round of the UCI World Cup, beating Alpecin-Fenix youngster Puck Pieterse by five seconds to log her 15th win of the season.

Annemarie Worst (777) rounded out the podium in third place, 11 seconds down, while Blanka Kata Vas (SD Worx) finished fourth.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) came out strong on the opening lap, taking the hole shot and the early lead with Pieterse, Fem van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek) but she slid out in an off-camber descent and lost ground.

Pieterse gained what looked to be a winning advantage but behind, Kata Blanka Vas (SD Worx) led the chase with Van Empel after Van Anrooij stumbled.

Brand, who had a slow start, made her way through the traffic and to the chasing group with Vas, Van Empel and Van Anrooij as Pieterse held a 14-second advantage. But the gap was about to fall.

Vas put in a surge, drawing out Brand. Soon the world champion left the Hungarian champion behind and chased down Pieterse. She made contact and passed her on the penultimate lap and then rode to victory.