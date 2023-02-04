Isabella Holmgren wins junior women's cyclocross world title

By Cyclingnews
published

Canadian beats twin sister Ava to victory in Hoogerheide

Image 1 of 2
UCI Cyclocross World Championships 2023 - final podium of the junior women's race in Hoogerheide - Isabella Holmgren wins
Isabella Holmgren in the rainbow strips as new world champion (Image credit: Matthias Ekman)

Isabella Holmgren led home a one-two finish for Canada in the junior women's race at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, finishing 20 seconds up on her twin sister Ava in Hoogerheide.

France's Celia Gery took bronze after outsprinting Italian Federica Venturelli to the line after 42 minutes of racing. Dutchwoman Lauren Molengraaf finished in seventh after strongly challenging the Canadian duo during the race before suffering an unfortunate puncture midway through the race.

"I don't think I've totally processed it yet," Holmgren said after the race. "I'm really excited and Ava being second makes it better. It's really exciting. I'm happy we're going to be able to hear the national anthem again and I hope it sets a good start for the rest of the categories this weekend."

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Brief results
PositionRider (Country) TeamTime
1Isabella Holmgren (Can)0:42:13
2Ava Holmgren (Can)0:00:20
3Celia Gery (Fra)0:00:47
4Federica Venturelli (Ita)Row 3 - Cell 2
5Xaydee Van Sinaey (Bel)0:00:52
6Cat Ferguson (GBr)0:01:00
7Lauren Molengraaf (Ned)0:01:12
8Vanda Dlaskova (Cze)0:01:23
9Viktoria Chladonova (Svk)0:01:41
10Valentina Corvi (Ita)0:01:47

