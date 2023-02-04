Isabella Holmgren wins junior women's cyclocross world title
Canadian beats twin sister Ava to victory in Hoogerheide
Isabella Holmgren led home a one-two finish for Canada in the junior women's race at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, finishing 20 seconds up on her twin sister Ava in Hoogerheide.
France's Celia Gery took bronze after outsprinting Italian Federica Venturelli to the line after 42 minutes of racing. Dutchwoman Lauren Molengraaf finished in seventh after strongly challenging the Canadian duo during the race before suffering an unfortunate puncture midway through the race.
"I don't think I've totally processed it yet," Holmgren said after the race. "I'm really excited and Ava being second makes it better. It's really exciting. I'm happy we're going to be able to hear the national anthem again and I hope it sets a good start for the rest of the categories this weekend."
|Position
|Rider (Country) Team
|Time
|1
|Isabella Holmgren (Can)
|0:42:13
|2
|Ava Holmgren (Can)
|0:00:20
|3
|Celia Gery (Fra)
|0:00:47
|4
|Federica Venturelli (Ita)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|5
|Xaydee Van Sinaey (Bel)
|0:00:52
|6
|Cat Ferguson (GBr)
|0:01:00
|7
|Lauren Molengraaf (Ned)
|0:01:12
|8
|Vanda Dlaskova (Cze)
|0:01:23
|9
|Viktoria Chladonova (Svk)
|0:01:41
|10
|Valentina Corvi (Ita)
|0:01:47
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1