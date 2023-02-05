Léo Bisiaux scores junior men's title at Cyclocross World Championships

Léo Bisiaux (France) on the way to victory in Hoogerheide

Race favourite Léo Bisiaux (France) captured the junior men's title at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Hoogerheide, soloing to the win with a dominant display.

The 18-year-old attacked on the second lap of the race and was never caught back by any of his competitors, eventually finishing 11 seconds clear of second-placed Senna Remijn (Netherlands). Yordi Corsus (Belgium) rounded out the podium having earlier managed to briefly match Bisiaux.

The very start of the race was marked by chaos and a mass crash inside the opening 100 metres. Many of the favourites came through unscathed, though several Belgian riders were held up.

Corsus came through as the strongest of the Belgians early on, racing with Bisiaux at the front, but the French rider was able to leave the rest behind with an acceleration on lap two.

Behind him formed a group including Belgians Corsus, Wies Nuyens and Seppe van den Boer and Dutchmen Remijn and Keije Solen, though the quintet wouldn't get back to Bisiaux.

Remijn led the chase, at one point going solo in pursuit of the Frenchman and getting within five seconds of the lead, but not managing to make the catch.

He'd end up in second place after Bisiaux upped the pace to distance him once more, while further back it was Corsus who came out on top during a final lap battle for bronze.

