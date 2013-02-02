Image 1 of 71 USA Champion Katie Compton (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 71 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins her sixth 'cross world title in Louisville, Kentucky (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 71 A special Louisville Slugger for a Louisville slugger. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 71 Marianne Vos displays her running skills (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 71 Marianne Vos wins the second of three gold medals for the Netherlands (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 71 Sanne Cant (Belgium) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 71 Marianne Vos extends her lead in the run up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 71 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins her sixth 'cross world title in Louisville, Kentucky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 71 Katerina Nash (CZE) lost third place to Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (FRA) after dropping a chain on the final pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 71 Katie Compton (USA) had to settle for 2nd place today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 71 Katie Compton (USA) riding the very long sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 71 Georgia Gould (USA) running the Shimano steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 71 Katerina Nash (CZE) straining to hold onto third place with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 71 Gabby Day (GB) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 71 Sane Cant (BEL) dismounting to run an off-camber section (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 71 Katerina Nash (CZE) and Katie Compton (USA) nearly colliding for the second time in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 71 It's a beautiful treat for fans to have Sven Nys win here on US soil. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 18 of 71 Katerina Nash (CZE) racing in third position on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 71 Eva Lechner (ITA) and Sanne Van Paasen (NED) running the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 71 Marianne Vos (NED) running the limestone steps for the last time (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 71 Louisville cyclocross fans were out in big numbers today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 71 Sanne Cant (BEL) cornering in the snow (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 71 Marianne Vos (NED) running the limestone steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 71 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) putting in a shocking performance (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 71 Mical Dyck (CAN) seemed to be having a good race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 71 Katerina Nash (CZE) took control of 3rd place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 71 Katie Compton (USA) shaking off slower riders after a poor start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 71 Sanne Van Paassen (NED) riding the sand in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 71 Marianne Vos (NED) with a gap on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 71 Katie Compton (USA) moved up to second place after a good deal of chasing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 71 Riders had no trouble with the long sand pit as the ground was frozen (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 71 Katie Compton (USA) and Katerina Nash (CZE) locking horns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 71 Marianne Vos (NED) riding in second position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 71 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (FRA) leading at the first run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 71 Marianne Vos (NED) was in good position on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 71 The Elite Women head off pavement for their 40-minute event (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 71 Elite Women's start on River Road (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 71 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (FRA) takes the women's hole shot in Louisville (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 71 Meredith Miller (USA) made a remarkable comeback after hand surgery mid-season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 40 of 71 Helen Wyman (GB) always has a smile on her face (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 41 of 71 USA Champion Katie Compton warming up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 42 of 71 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) rode brilliantly today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 43 of 71 Kaitie Antonneau (USA) on her way to the top ten ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 44 of 71 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (FRA) chasing Nash at the Shimano run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 45 of 71 USA Champion Katie Compton working her way to the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 46 of 71 Marianne Vos (NED) seemed to have little trouble with the tricky conditions (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 47 of 71 Marianne Vos (NED) with a 30-second lead halfway through the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 48 of 71 Emily Batty (CAN) running the limestone steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 49 of 71 USA Champion Katie Compton did not get off to a great start today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 50 of 71 Katerina Nash (CZE) being chased by Katie Compton (USA) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 51 of 71 Emily Batty (CAN) rounding a 180 turn (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 52 of 71 Amy Dombroski (USA) approaching the limestone steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 53 of 71 Marianne Vos (NED) riding the snowy Louisville course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 54 of 71 American women (L to R) Meredith Miller, Kaitie Antonneau, and Jade Wilcoxson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 55 of 71 (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 56 of 71 (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 57 of 71 (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 58 of 71 (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 59 of 71 (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 60 of 71 (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 61 of 71 (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 62 of 71 World Cup Champion Katie Compton (USA) in hot pursuit of Marianne Vos (Netherlands). (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 63 of 71 Top placing American, Tim Johnson, puts his right foot out to balance on a tricky turn. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 64 of 71 Former silver medalist, Jonathan Page, riding in his comfort zone. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 65 of 71 Swiss rider, Lukas Fluckeriger, shows he's determined to break into the top group. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 66 of 71 Spain brought in a small contingency of riders and Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez still managed to place 23rd. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 67 of 71 NYC's own Zoltan Pisza, riding for his home country Hungary hits one the many rollers. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 68 of 71 Rounding the corner into a mechanical, Jonathan Page (USA) can't foresee the change in his luck. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 69 of 71 After destroying the competition, it's now between Belgiums- Klaas Vantornout looks back to try to read Sven Nys' thoughts. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 70 of 71 Congratulations to the world champions: Klaas Vantornout (Belgium) wins 2nd place, Sven Nys (Belgium) takes 1st, Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands) is third. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 71 of 71 Marianne Vos continues her domination, winning five in row at the UCI 'cross world championships (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Powerful, graceful, flawless - Marianne Vos reigned supreme for the fifth straight year, placing her sixth career elite women’s cyclo-cross world alongside her two road race rainbow jerseys and a pair of Olympic gold medals in Louisville, Kentucky.

American Katie Compton had a poor start, but chased valiantly to win the silver medal.

The battle for bronze looked to go to the Czech Republic for the second race in a row, but Katerina Nash heartbreakingly suffered chain problems in the sprint and was overtaken by Lucie Chainel-Lefevere for the bronze.

“A world championship is always special,” Vos said. “For me, the pressure is going up every year because everyone expects you to win. Of course, if you already won it five times, they think you can win it for the sixth time. They think it will be easy, but I was kind of nervous. The difficult moments were in the past two weeks.”

“This was a really good day. I had a good feeling from the beginning. In these conditions you have to keep concentrated from start to finish and make no mistakes. You need a special day to do that, but it helps to be in the lead so you can race your own race.”

Following the example of her compatriot Mathieu van der Poel who crushed the junior men’s field, Vos gave no mercy to her fellow elite women, although she waited until longer to make her move.

No other athlete in cycling history has dominated year round as Vos has, and it was no different in Louisville. Despite rapidly changing course conditions as the sun began to melt the morning’s snow, Vos was only in reach of the other racers on the first lap, but as soon as she had sized up her competition she shifted into another gear and motored away.

“Today during the race in the first lap, I felt a bit uncomfortable on the course because it had changed a bit due to the conditions,” Vos said. “From then on, I was in first place and held my own pace.”

For Compton, the return from her first lap technical problems was a matter of pride, and she said she considered her accomplishment “winning the silver” instead of simply coming second.

“I had a great race – getting second to Marianne isn’t too shabby,” she said.

In addition to an issue with her chain skipping that was solved by swapping bikes in the pits early on, Compton said her first lap was fraught with mistakes.

“I got stuck in traffic and I went from third spot to top ten maybe, and then I had to wait to pass. I just kept making silly mistakes and trying to get around where I shouldn’t have. After a couple laps I had to regroup, relax and refocus on being smoother. Then I started chasing people down, and it went from there.

“Luckily I’ve had lots of practice chasing on and recovering from crappy starts, so I figured what’s one more. I did what I could, it was thinking more about damage control.

“The thought of not winning a medal here was heartbreaking. There was no way in hell that was going to happen. I rode with a lot of heart – I did everything I could.”

Compton avoided a crash early in the last lap took down some of the back markers, including Americans Georgia Gould and Meredith Miller.

The first leading group emerged on the first half lap, with Vos hanging back with Chainel-Lefevere, with mountain bike specialist Eva Lechner (Italy), Christel Ferrier Bruneau (France) and Vos’s teammate Sanne van Paassen holding a gap over a large group with Compton, Nash, Cant and others.

Vos shredded the leading group with a blistering acceleration on the second lap as the sun came out and began to melt the top layer of the course. Quickly establishing her intentions, the Olympic road champion opened up an unbeatable gap.

By the end of the second lap Nash was surging forward to join Lechner and van Paasen, followed by Compton in fifth, while Chainel struggled on the runs and lost a few positions.

Compton recovered from her poor opening laps to chase her way up to the leading group, and by the midpoint had moved into a medal position. However, by the time she found van Paassen’s wheel and pushed past into second place, Vos already had more than a minute’s lead.

Compton quickly pulled away from the chase while van Paassen and Lechner’s earlier efforts took their toll. Although the American was superior from the other silver medal contenders, she continued to lose time on the Vos locomotive into the final lap.

Nash distanced the other chasers and looked set to secure the bronze, with Chainel leaving van Paasen behind for fourth, but a bobble by Nash on the last part of the course allowed Chainel to catch up.

Nash got back in front for the sprint, but had problems with her chain and had to dismount and run to the line, missing out on the medal to the Frenchwoman, but holding on for fourth just ahead of van Paassen and Lechner.

Full Results