Trending

Tuft scores another win for Orica-GreenEdge

Roorda earns solo victory in women's race

Image 1 of 2

Stephanie Roorda (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods) took out the women's event

Stephanie Roorda (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods) took out the women's event
(Image credit: Greg Descantes)
Image 2 of 2

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) ahead of Dominik Roels (Team HED p/b Staps)

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) ahead of Dominik Roels (Team HED p/b Staps)
(Image credit: Greg Descantes)

Canadian strongman Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) left two-thirds of an impressive pro field sitting on the sidelines early at the second annual UBC Grand Prix on Tuesday night.

It took until the final run in to the finish for Tuft to shake German Dominik Roels.

World Tour rider Tuft and Roels, who rode at the same level until retiring in 2011 to travel the world and go back to school, spent more than half the 50-kilometer race alone on a two-man breakaway, building a nearly one minute lead on the group before Tuft won the late sprint to the finish line. After racing Grand Tours alongside Roels in the past, Tuft knew he wouldn't go away easily.

"I remember racing with this guy back in Vuelta [a Espana]," Tuft said after finishing 50 laps around the one-kilometer UBC campus course in 1:03:23.

"He's been around and I know he's a handy bike rider, the kind of guy who can really suffer and you know you get in a breakaway with him he's going to do what he can."

Roels appeared to be suffering at times staying with Tuft, who is coming off the Giro d'Italia and his fifth-straight Canadian Time Trial Championship, but hung on, even winning a sprint with three laps to go to take home a $700 bonus collected from the crowd at the UBC campus. He couldn't stay ahead coming out of the last corner, however, giving Tuft his second win of BC Superweek.

"It was so hard especially in the beginning," said Roels, who broke his bike in a crash at the Tour de Delta Friday, but finished third in Sunday's Road race on a borrowed ride. "Svein was pushing and I was really, really suffering to hold on."

Australian sprinter Hilton Clark won a bunch sprint for third place, finishing ahead of a group whittled down to 32 at the finish line after 96 riders started.

"I didn't even see Svein go, he was just off in the distance," said Clarke, who rides for United Healthcare Pro Cycling. "I guess it's stating the obvious that you have to look out for him when he attacks. I had to just sprint for third."

Steph Roorda, coming off the overall win at the Tour de Delta, also spent more than half of the 30-lap women's race alone, finishing in 43:55 – 40 seconds ahead of the bunch sprint for second place.

"It wasn't the plan, it just felt like a good time to attack, no one came with me and once you get a gap you have to keep rolling it," said Roorda, an alternate for the Canadian Olympic track team. "Maybe riding with a little anger in my belly after not being selected for the Olympics, which gives me an extra boost here."

Loren Rowney, an Australian riding for the Specialized-lululemon pro women's team, beat Utah's Nick Wangsgard in the sprint for second place.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:03:24
2Dominik Roels (Ger) Team HED p/b Staps
3Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
4Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist
6Ryan Anderson (Can) Spider Tech
7Ben Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
8Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
9Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
10Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling0:00:50
11Danny Heeley (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
12Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
13Dana Williams (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
14Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home Cycling Team0:00:51
15Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
16Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Hendrik Werner (Ger) Team HED p/b Staps
18Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home Cycling Team0:00:53
19Jeff Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
20Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
21Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:57
22Tom Radermacher (Ger) Team HED p/b Staps
23Will Routley (Can) Spider Tech
24Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
25Joseph Cooper (NZl) PureBlack Racing
26Michael Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist0:01:00
27Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
28Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling0:01:16
29Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:01:20
30Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:28
31Eric Riggs (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:01:32
32Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
DNFNic Hamilton (Can) Jelly belly presented by Kenda
DNFIan Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist
DNFScott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFMarsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFKen Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFCody O'Reilly (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFZachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
DNFTaylor Gunman (NZl) PureBlack Racing
DNFJames Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
DNFAndreas Fliessgarten (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
DNFStefan Fussstetter (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
DNFGabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFChris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFColin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFLang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFDavid Fleischhauer (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFDan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFDustin Andrews (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFBradley Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFTyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFBailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFColter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFJohn Piasta (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
DNFAndrew Goessing (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
DNFJames LaBerge (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
DNFTim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFGreg Christian (USA) Garneau Evolution
DNFScott Inman (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFKris Dahl (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFLaurent Dallaire (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFJustin Kerr (NZl) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFAndrew Pinfold (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFDylan Harris (Can) Rideokanagan.com
DNFClayton Meisner (Can) Rideokanagan.com
DNFMichael van den Ham (Can) Rideokanagan.com
DNFMark Rainer (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFBart Ludbrook (NZl) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFEmile de Rosnay (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
DNFCid Martinez (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
DNFSteven Grandy (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
DNFAnton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta
DNFEvan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta
DNFJamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta
DNFEvan Hepner (USA) Cascade Bicycle Studio
DNFChris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stans NoTubes
DNFFederico Marchiori (Ita) Cyber Team Breganze
DNFMackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters Bowcycle
DNFBrett Boniface (Can) FVRCC
DNFChristopher Uberti (USA) Panther pb Competitive Cyclist
DNFMark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
DNFShawn Rosenthal (USA)
DNFMatthias Bertling (Ger)
DNFRory McAdams (USA)
DNFJeffrey Sparling (Can)
DNFManuel Fehlmann (Can)
DNFMarvin Guzman (Can) Rideokanagan.com
DNFMichael Wegner (Can)
DNFAlexander Cataford (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFNigel Ellsay (Can) Velo Club Cycliste Morteau-Montbenoit FRANCE
DNFMatthew Krahn (Can)
DNFDylan Cunningham (Can) Russ Hays/Accent Inns
DNFLouis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing
DNFQayam Jetha (USA) Garage Racing
DNSSebastian Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNSRoman van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
DNSJames McCoy (NZl) PureBlack Racing
DNSDan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNSRob Britton (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNSGarrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNSDavid Gonda (Can) Rideokanagan.com
DNSMaurice Worsfold (Can) Speed Theory
DNSChris Worsfold (Can) Speed Theory
DNSDave Johnson (Can) Speed Theory
DNSScott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle Club

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Roorda (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods0:43:55
2Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon0:00:40
3Nicky Wangsgard (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bicycles
4Laura von Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
5Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling0:00:42
6Jenny Lehmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:44
7Kate Finegan (Aus)
8Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bicycles
9Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
10Carrie Cartmill (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
11Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods
12Jessica Daugharty Sterner (USA) Team Rep
13Stephanie Ossenbrink (Can)
14Naomi Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:47
15Shoshauna Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:48
16Moriah Jo MacGregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro cycling
DNFErin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFJennifer McMahon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFJamie Gilgen (Can) Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville
DNFErika Broekema (Ned) NWVG
DNFGina Haatz (Ger)
DNFNorrene Godfrey (USA) Project London 2012 p/b Land Rover Select CPO
DNFKristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNSFlorence Laplante-Lamarche (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
DNSRachel Canning (Can) Local Ride

Latest on Cyclingnews