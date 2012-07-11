Tuft scores another win for Orica-GreenEdge
Roorda earns solo victory in women's race
Canadian strongman Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) left two-thirds of an impressive pro field sitting on the sidelines early at the second annual UBC Grand Prix on Tuesday night.
It took until the final run in to the finish for Tuft to shake German Dominik Roels.
World Tour rider Tuft and Roels, who rode at the same level until retiring in 2011 to travel the world and go back to school, spent more than half the 50-kilometer race alone on a two-man breakaway, building a nearly one minute lead on the group before Tuft won the late sprint to the finish line. After racing Grand Tours alongside Roels in the past, Tuft knew he wouldn't go away easily.
"I remember racing with this guy back in Vuelta [a Espana]," Tuft said after finishing 50 laps around the one-kilometer UBC campus course in 1:03:23.
"He's been around and I know he's a handy bike rider, the kind of guy who can really suffer and you know you get in a breakaway with him he's going to do what he can."
Roels appeared to be suffering at times staying with Tuft, who is coming off the Giro d'Italia and his fifth-straight Canadian Time Trial Championship, but hung on, even winning a sprint with three laps to go to take home a $700 bonus collected from the crowd at the UBC campus. He couldn't stay ahead coming out of the last corner, however, giving Tuft his second win of BC Superweek.
"It was so hard especially in the beginning," said Roels, who broke his bike in a crash at the Tour de Delta Friday, but finished third in Sunday's Road race on a borrowed ride. "Svein was pushing and I was really, really suffering to hold on."
Australian sprinter Hilton Clark won a bunch sprint for third place, finishing ahead of a group whittled down to 32 at the finish line after 96 riders started.
"I didn't even see Svein go, he was just off in the distance," said Clarke, who rides for United Healthcare Pro Cycling. "I guess it's stating the obvious that you have to look out for him when he attacks. I had to just sprint for third."
Steph Roorda, coming off the overall win at the Tour de Delta, also spent more than half of the 30-lap women's race alone, finishing in 43:55 – 40 seconds ahead of the bunch sprint for second place.
"It wasn't the plan, it just felt like a good time to attack, no one came with me and once you get a gap you have to keep rolling it," said Roorda, an alternate for the Canadian Olympic track team. "Maybe riding with a little anger in my belly after not being selected for the Olympics, which gives me an extra boost here."
Loren Rowney, an Australian riding for the Specialized-lululemon pro women's team, beat Utah's Nick Wangsgard in the sprint for second place.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:03:24
|2
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team HED p/b Staps
|3
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|4
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist
|6
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spider Tech
|7
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
|8
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
|9
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|10
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|11
|Danny Heeley (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|12
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
|13
|Dana Williams (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|14
|Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|15
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|16
|Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|Hendrik Werner (Ger) Team HED p/b Staps
|18
|Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|19
|Jeff Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
|20
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|21
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:57
|22
|Tom Radermacher (Ger) Team HED p/b Staps
|23
|Will Routley (Can) Spider Tech
|24
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
|25
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|26
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:00
|27
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|28
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|29
|Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:01:20
|30
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:28
|31
|Eric Riggs (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:01:32
|32
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|DNF
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly belly presented by Kenda
|DNF
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist
|DNF
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|DNF
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|DNF
|Andreas Fliessgarten (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
|DNF
|Stefan Fussstetter (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
|DNF
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|David Fleischhauer (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Dustin Andrews (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Bradley Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|John Piasta (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|DNF
|Andrew Goessing (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|DNF
|James LaBerge (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|DNF
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Greg Christian (USA) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Scott Inman (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Laurent Dallaire (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Dylan Harris (Can) Rideokanagan.com
|DNF
|Clayton Meisner (Can) Rideokanagan.com
|DNF
|Michael van den Ham (Can) Rideokanagan.com
|DNF
|Mark Rainer (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Bart Ludbrook (NZl) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Emile de Rosnay (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
|DNF
|Cid Martinez (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
|DNF
|Steven Grandy (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
|DNF
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta
|DNF
|Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta
|DNF
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta
|DNF
|Evan Hepner (USA) Cascade Bicycle Studio
|DNF
|Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stans NoTubes
|DNF
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Cyber Team Breganze
|DNF
|Mackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters Bowcycle
|DNF
|Brett Boniface (Can) FVRCC
|DNF
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther pb Competitive Cyclist
|DNF
|Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|DNF
|Shawn Rosenthal (USA)
|DNF
|Matthias Bertling (Ger)
|DNF
|Rory McAdams (USA)
|DNF
|Jeffrey Sparling (Can)
|DNF
|Manuel Fehlmann (Can)
|DNF
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Rideokanagan.com
|DNF
|Michael Wegner (Can)
|DNF
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Velo Club Cycliste Morteau-Montbenoit FRANCE
|DNF
|Matthew Krahn (Can)
|DNF
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Russ Hays/Accent Inns
|DNF
|Louis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|DNF
|Qayam Jetha (USA) Garage Racing
|DNS
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNS
|Roman van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|DNS
|James McCoy (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|DNS
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNS
|Rob Britton (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNS
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNS
|David Gonda (Can) Rideokanagan.com
|DNS
|Maurice Worsfold (Can) Speed Theory
|DNS
|Chris Worsfold (Can) Speed Theory
|DNS
|Dave Johnson (Can) Speed Theory
|DNS
|Scott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods
|0:43:55
|2
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:40
|3
|Nicky Wangsgard (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bicycles
|4
|Laura von Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|5
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|6
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:44
|7
|Kate Finegan (Aus)
|8
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bicycles
|9
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|10
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|11
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods
|12
|Jessica Daugharty Sterner (USA) Team Rep
|13
|Stephanie Ossenbrink (Can)
|14
|Naomi Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:47
|15
|Shoshauna Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:48
|16
|Moriah Jo MacGregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro cycling
|DNF
|Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Jennifer McMahon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville
|DNF
|Erika Broekema (Ned) NWVG
|DNF
|Gina Haatz (Ger)
|DNF
|Norrene Godfrey (USA) Project London 2012 p/b Land Rover Select CPO
|DNF
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNS
|Florence Laplante-Lamarche (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|DNS
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride
