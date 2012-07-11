Image 1 of 2 Stephanie Roorda (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods) took out the women's event (Image credit: Greg Descantes) Image 2 of 2 Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) ahead of Dominik Roels (Team HED p/b Staps) (Image credit: Greg Descantes)

Canadian strongman Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) left two-thirds of an impressive pro field sitting on the sidelines early at the second annual UBC Grand Prix on Tuesday night.

It took until the final run in to the finish for Tuft to shake German Dominik Roels.

World Tour rider Tuft and Roels, who rode at the same level until retiring in 2011 to travel the world and go back to school, spent more than half the 50-kilometer race alone on a two-man breakaway, building a nearly one minute lead on the group before Tuft won the late sprint to the finish line. After racing Grand Tours alongside Roels in the past, Tuft knew he wouldn't go away easily.

"I remember racing with this guy back in Vuelta [a Espana]," Tuft said after finishing 50 laps around the one-kilometer UBC campus course in 1:03:23.

"He's been around and I know he's a handy bike rider, the kind of guy who can really suffer and you know you get in a breakaway with him he's going to do what he can."

Roels appeared to be suffering at times staying with Tuft, who is coming off the Giro d'Italia and his fifth-straight Canadian Time Trial Championship, but hung on, even winning a sprint with three laps to go to take home a $700 bonus collected from the crowd at the UBC campus. He couldn't stay ahead coming out of the last corner, however, giving Tuft his second win of BC Superweek.

"It was so hard especially in the beginning," said Roels, who broke his bike in a crash at the Tour de Delta Friday, but finished third in Sunday's Road race on a borrowed ride. "Svein was pushing and I was really, really suffering to hold on."

Australian sprinter Hilton Clark won a bunch sprint for third place, finishing ahead of a group whittled down to 32 at the finish line after 96 riders started.

"I didn't even see Svein go, he was just off in the distance," said Clarke, who rides for United Healthcare Pro Cycling. "I guess it's stating the obvious that you have to look out for him when he attacks. I had to just sprint for third."

Steph Roorda, coming off the overall win at the Tour de Delta, also spent more than half of the 30-lap women's race alone, finishing in 43:55 – 40 seconds ahead of the bunch sprint for second place.

"It wasn't the plan, it just felt like a good time to attack, no one came with me and once you get a gap you have to keep rolling it," said Roorda, an alternate for the Canadian Olympic track team. "Maybe riding with a little anger in my belly after not being selected for the Olympics, which gives me an extra boost here."

Loren Rowney, an Australian riding for the Specialized-lululemon pro women's team, beat Utah's Nick Wangsgard in the sprint for second place.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:03:24 2 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team HED p/b Staps 3 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 4 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist 6 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spider Tech 7 Ben Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy Pro Cycling 8 Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut 9 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes 10 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling 0:00:50 11 Danny Heeley (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 12 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut 13 Dana Williams (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 14 Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home Cycling Team 0:00:51 15 Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling 16 Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Hendrik Werner (Ger) Team HED p/b Staps 18 Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home Cycling Team 0:00:53 19 Jeff Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution 20 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK 21 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:57 22 Tom Radermacher (Ger) Team HED p/b Staps 23 Will Routley (Can) Spider Tech 24 Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling 25 Joseph Cooper (NZl) PureBlack Racing 26 Michael Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist 0:01:00 27 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 28 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling 0:01:16 29 Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK 0:01:20 30 Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes 0:01:28 31 Eric Riggs (USA) Team Mike's Bikes 0:01:32 32 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 DNF Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly belly presented by Kenda DNF Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist DNF Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Cody O'Reilly (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling DNF Taylor Gunman (NZl) PureBlack Racing DNF James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing DNF Andreas Fliessgarten (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut DNF Stefan Fussstetter (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut DNF Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF David Fleischhauer (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Dustin Andrews (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes DNF Bradley Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes DNF Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes DNF Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes DNF Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes DNF John Piasta (USA) Team Mike's Bikes DNF Andrew Goessing (USA) Team Mike's Bikes DNF James LaBerge (USA) Team Mike's Bikes DNF Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution DNF Greg Christian (USA) Garneau Evolution DNF Scott Inman (Can) Garneau Evolution DNF Kris Dahl (Can) Team H&R BLOCK DNF Laurent Dallaire (Can) Team H&R BLOCK DNF Justin Kerr (NZl) Team H&R BLOCK DNF Andrew Pinfold (Can) Team H&R BLOCK DNF Dylan Harris (Can) Rideokanagan.com DNF Clayton Meisner (Can) Rideokanagan.com DNF Michael van den Ham (Can) Rideokanagan.com DNF Mark Rainer (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling DNF Bart Ludbrook (NZl) Glotman Simpson Cycling DNF Emile de Rosnay (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns DNF Cid Martinez (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns DNF Steven Grandy (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns DNF Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta DNF Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta DNF Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta DNF Evan Hepner (USA) Cascade Bicycle Studio DNF Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stans NoTubes DNF Federico Marchiori (Ita) Cyber Team Breganze DNF Mackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters Bowcycle DNF Brett Boniface (Can) FVRCC DNF Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther pb Competitive Cyclist DNF Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing DNF Shawn Rosenthal (USA) DNF Matthias Bertling (Ger) DNF Rory McAdams (USA) DNF Jeffrey Sparling (Can) DNF Manuel Fehlmann (Can) DNF Marvin Guzman (Can) Rideokanagan.com DNF Michael Wegner (Can) DNF Alexander Cataford (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling DNF Nigel Ellsay (Can) Velo Club Cycliste Morteau-Montbenoit FRANCE DNF Matthew Krahn (Can) DNF Dylan Cunningham (Can) Russ Hays/Accent Inns DNF Louis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing DNF Qayam Jetha (USA) Garage Racing DNS Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNS Roman van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing DNS James McCoy (NZl) PureBlack Racing DNS Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes DNS Rob Britton (Can) Team H&R BLOCK DNS Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK DNS David Gonda (Can) Rideokanagan.com DNS Maurice Worsfold (Can) Speed Theory DNS Chris Worsfold (Can) Speed Theory DNS Dave Johnson (Can) Speed Theory DNS Scott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle Club