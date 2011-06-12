Hanson, Crowell win Brady Village Criterium
Cantwell, Pezzulo lead overall
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b KENDA)
|1:19:40
|2
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|3
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|4
|Jonny Cantwell (V Australia)
|0:00:01
|5
|G Lawson Craddock (Trek-Livestrong U23 Developmen)
|6
|Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|7
|Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|8
|Jason Waddell (Tulsa Tough Racing)
|9
|Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media/SC Velo)
|0:00:02
|10
|Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|11
|Zack Allison (SonicBoomRacing p/b Lucky Pie)
|0:00:03
|12
|Chad Cagle (Tulsa Tough Racing)
|13
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)
|14
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|15
|Cody Foster (FCS Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|16
|Sterling Magnell (McGuire Cycling Team)
|17
|Justin Williams (Monster Media/SC Velo)
|18
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|19
|Danny Heeley
|20
|Tucker Gerald (FCS Cycling Team)
|21
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:05
|22
|Kyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|0:00:06
|23
|Ian Dille (Super Squadra)
|24
|Benny Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|0:00:07
|25
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|26
|Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy/The Trek Stor)
|27
|Phil Wikoff (Super Squadra)
|28
|Chris Demarchi (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|29
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|30
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|31
|Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|32
|Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|0:00:08
|33
|Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|34
|Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society)
|35
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|36
|David Guttenplan! (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|37
|Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|38
|Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:09
|39
|Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange)
|40
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|41
|Ben Kersten (V Australia)
|0:00:10
|42
|John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling)
|43
|Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|44
|Shane Haga (Super Squadra)
|0:00:11
|45
|Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
|46
|Brant Speed (787 Racing)
|47
|Rob White (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|48
|Carlos Vargas (Super star auto parts)
|49
|Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose)
|50
|Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|52
|Colt Peterson
|0:00:13
|53
|Shane Braley (Team ChemStar)
|54
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Tough Racing)
|55
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycli)
|0:00:14
|56
|Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)
|0:00:15
|57
|Michael Midlarsky (Expertcyclist.com p/b Biemme)
|0:00:17
|58
|Brian Cornelius (Athlete Octane)
|0:00:19
|59
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:20
|60
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|61
|Noah Singer (Competitive Cyclist)
|62
|Spencer Smithman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|63
|Brian Hilll (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:00:21
|64
|Cory Greenberg
|65
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
|66
|Mat Ankney (Tulsa Tough Racing)
|67
|Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
|68
|Christopher Hall (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:22
|69
|Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|70
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|71
|Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:00:25
|72
|Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|0:00:26
|73
|Austin Stewart (ELBOWZ RACING)
|74
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|75
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:00:28
|76
|Bill Stolte (TradeWind Energy/The Trek Stor)
|77
|Chris Winn (V Australia)
|78
|John Abate (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|79
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:29
|80
|Bryan Fawley (ORBEA USA)
|81
|Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:32
|82
|Nicklaus Kiernan (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:00:33
|83
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)
|84
|Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ RACING)
|85
|Tyler Jewell (ELBOWZ RACING)
|86
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)
|87
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:00:34
|88
|Geoff Geodsy (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|89
|Jonny Sundt (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|90
|Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
|91
|Joshua Webster (Monster Media/SC Velo)
|0:00:36
|92
|Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy/The Trek Stor)
|93
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|94
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW MS-Society)
|95
|Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:37
|96
|Stephan Hirsch (787 Racing)
|97
|Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)
|98
|Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
|99
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:39
|100
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|0:00:40
|101
|Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media/SC Velo)
|0:00:41
|102
|Jason Bausch (Monster Media/SC Velo)
|103
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:01:28
|104
|Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:01:38
|105
|Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|0:01:44
|106
|Phillip Snodgrass (Plano Athletic Cycling Club/PA)
|0:01:46
|107
|Lucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|108
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b KENDA)
|0:01:48
|109
|William Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b KENDA)
|DNS
|Alex Welch (Horizon / Panache)
|DNS
|Aaron Pool (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Remi Mcmanus (Team Exergy)
|DNS
|Stradford Helms (Team Type 1-Development)
|DNF
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b KENDA)
|DNF
|Joshua Carter (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Stevie Cullinan (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrit)
|1:20:20
|DNF
|Stevie Cullinan (Strada Racing)
|DNF
|Sean Sullivan (V Australia)
|DNF
|Zachary Spinhirne-Martin (Competitive Cyclist)
|DNF
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)
|DNF
|Kyle Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange)
|DNF
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|DNF
|Jame Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|DNF
|Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)
|DNF
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
|DNF
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jackie Crowell
|0:59:39
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:02
|3
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)
|4
|Jen Mcrae (787 Racing)
|5
|Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)
|6
|Erica Allar (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|7
|Christina Smith (NOW MS-Society)
|8
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause)
|9
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|10
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
|11
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|12
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|13
|Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
|14
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC)
|15
|Devon Gorry (NOW MS-Society)
|16
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Primal Rose Bandits)
|17
|Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
|18
|Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles)
|19
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)
|0:00:03
|20
|Martina Patella (Red Racing)
|21
|Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
|22
|Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
|23
|Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)
|24
|Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)
|25
|Candice Ramsey (Bicycle of Tulsa)
|0:00:04
|26
|Robin Farina (NOW MS-Society)
|27
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|28
|Anne Samplonius (NOW MS-Society)
|29
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|30
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:00:05
|31
|Carol Irving (Touchstone Climbing)
|32
|Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
|33
|Patricia Black (Red Racing)
|34
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|0:00:06
|35
|Megan Baab (FCS Cycling Team)
|36
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)
|0:00:07
|37
|Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
|38
|Erika Graves (NOW MS-Society)
|39
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|40
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)
|0:00:08
|41
|Rheannon Cunningham (Team Brain & Spine)
|42
|Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team)
|0:00:10
|43
|Sheri Rothe (Austin Flyers Women's Cycling)
|0:00:11
|44
|Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)
|0:00:12
|45
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
|46
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)
|0:00:15
|47
|Emily Matheu (Red Racing)
|48
|Addyson "Addy" Albershardt (NOW MS-Society)
|49
|Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:00:27
|50
|K.C. Fee (FCS Cycling Team)
|0:00:32
|51
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)
|0:00:48
|52
|Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:01:11
|53
|Kayla Sterling (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:01:14
|DNS
|Jill Kislia (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|DNS
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|DNS
|Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|DNF
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|DNF
|Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)
|DNF
|Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|DNF
|Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)
|DNF
|Michelle Montoya (ThinkFinance Racing)
|DNF
|Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
|DNF
|Aubree Dock (Tulsa Tough Racing)
|DNF
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonny Cantwell (V Australia)
|48
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b KENDA)
|47
|3
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|46
|4
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|46
|5
|G Lawson Craddock (Trek-Livestrong U23 Developmen)
|35
|6
|Zack Allison (SonicBoomRacing p/b Lucky Pie)
|23
|7
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)
|22
|8
|Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|20
|9
|Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|19
|10
|Jason Waddell (Tulsa Tough Racing)
|18
|11
|Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media/SC Velo)
|17
|12
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b KENDA)
|17
|13
|Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|16
|14
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|15
|15
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|15
|16
|Chad Cagle (Tulsa Tough Racing)
|14
|17
|Benny Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|13
|18
|Chris Demarchi (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|13
|19
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|12
|20
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
|12
|21
|Cody Foster (FCS Cycling Team)
|11
|22
|Sterling Magnell (McGuire Cycling Team)
|10
|23
|Justin Williams (Monster Media/SC Velo)
|9
|24
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|8
|25
|Danny Heeley
|7
|26
|Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
|7
|27
|Tucker Gerald (FCS Cycling Team)
|6
|28
|Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)
|6
|29
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|5
|30
|Colt Peterson
|5
|31
|Kyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|4
|32
|Brian Hilll (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|4
|33
|Patrick Weddell (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|4
|34
|Ian Dille (Super Squadra)
|3
|35
|Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|3
|36
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycli)
|3
|37
|William Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b KENDA)
|2
|38
|Stephan Hirsch (787 Racing)
|2
|39
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|1
|40
|Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|1
|41
|Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)
|45
|pts
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|37
|3
|Christina Smith (NOW MS-Society)
|36
|4
|Jennifer Mcrae (787 Racing)
|33
|5
|Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)
|29
|6
|Erica Allar (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|29
|7
|Kori Seehafer
|29
|8
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
|28
|9
|Jackie Crowell
|26
|10
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause)
|23
|11
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|18
|12
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC)
|16
|13
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|13
|14
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Primal Rose Bandits)
|12
|15
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)
|12
|16
|Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
|11
|17
|Anne Samplonius (NOW MS-Society)
|11
|18
|Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)
|8
|19
|Devon Gorry (NOW MS-Society)
|6
|20
|Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
|6
|21
|Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
|5
|22
|Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles)
|3
|23
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)
|2
|24
|Martina Patella (Red Racing)
|1
|25
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|1
