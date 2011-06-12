Trending

Hanson, Crowell win Brady Village Criterium

Cantwell, Pezzulo lead overall

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b KENDA)1:19:40
2Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
3Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
4Jonny Cantwell (V Australia)0:00:01
5G Lawson Craddock (Trek-Livestrong U23 Developmen)
6Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
7Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
8Jason Waddell (Tulsa Tough Racing)
9Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media/SC Velo)0:00:02
10Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
11Zack Allison (SonicBoomRacing p/b Lucky Pie)0:00:03
12Chad Cagle (Tulsa Tough Racing)
13Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)
14Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
15Cody Foster (FCS Cycling Team)0:00:04
16Sterling Magnell (McGuire Cycling Team)
17Justin Williams (Monster Media/SC Velo)
18Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
19Danny Heeley
20Tucker Gerald (FCS Cycling Team)
21Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:05
22Kyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)0:00:06
23Ian Dille (Super Squadra)
24Benny Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/S)0:00:07
25Eamon Lucas (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
26Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy/The Trek Stor)
27Phil Wikoff (Super Squadra)
28Chris Demarchi (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
29Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
30Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
31Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
32Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms/S)0:00:08
33Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
34Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society)
35David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
36David Guttenplan! (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
37Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycling Team)
38Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:00:09
39Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange)
40Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
41Ben Kersten (V Australia)0:00:10
42John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling)
43Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
44Shane Haga (Super Squadra)0:00:11
45Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
46Brant Speed (787 Racing)
47Rob White (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
48Carlos Vargas (Super star auto parts)
49Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose)
50Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:00:12
52Colt Peterson0:00:13
53Shane Braley (Team ChemStar)
54Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Tough Racing)
55Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycli)0:00:14
56Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)0:00:15
57Michael Midlarsky (Expertcyclist.com p/b Biemme)0:00:17
58Brian Cornelius (Athlete Octane)0:00:19
59Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:20
60Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
61Noah Singer (Competitive Cyclist)
62Spencer Smithman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
63Brian Hilll (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:00:21
64Cory Greenberg
65Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
66Mat Ankney (Tulsa Tough Racing)
67Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
68Christopher Hall (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:00:22
69Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)0:00:24
70Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
71Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:25
72Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/S)0:00:26
73Austin Stewart (ELBOWZ RACING)
74Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)
75Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:28
76Bill Stolte (TradeWind Energy/The Trek Stor)
77Chris Winn (V Australia)
78John Abate (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
79Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:29
80Bryan Fawley (ORBEA USA)
81Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)0:00:32
82Nicklaus Kiernan (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:33
83Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)
84Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ RACING)
85Tyler Jewell (ELBOWZ RACING)
86Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)
87Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:34
88Geoff Geodsy (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
89Jonny Sundt (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
90Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
91Joshua Webster (Monster Media/SC Velo)0:00:36
92Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy/The Trek Stor)
93Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
94Thomas Hubbard (NOW MS-Society)
95Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:00:37
96Stephan Hirsch (787 Racing)
97Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)
98Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
99Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:39
100Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/S)0:00:40
101Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media/SC Velo)0:00:41
102Jason Bausch (Monster Media/SC Velo)
103Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:01:28
104Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)0:01:38
105Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)0:01:44
106Phillip Snodgrass (Plano Athletic Cycling Club/PA)0:01:46
107Lucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
108Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b KENDA)0:01:48
109William Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b KENDA)
DNSAlex Welch (Horizon / Panache)
DNSAaron Pool (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
DNSRemi Mcmanus (Team Exergy)
DNSStradford Helms (Team Type 1-Development)
DNFSean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b KENDA)
DNFJoshua Carter (Aerocat Cycling Team)
DNFAndrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
DNFKennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
DNFDemis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFStevie Cullinan (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrit)1:20:20
DNFStevie Cullinan (Strada Racing)
DNFSean Sullivan (V Australia)
DNFZachary Spinhirne-Martin (Competitive Cyclist)
DNFMat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)
DNFKyle Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange)
DNFLuca Damiani (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
DNFJame Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
DNFMichael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)
DNFQuinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
DNFMichael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
DNFScott Law (V Australia)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackie Crowell0:59:39
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:02
3Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)
4Jen Mcrae (787 Racing)
5Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)
6Erica Allar (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
7Christina Smith (NOW MS-Society)
8Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause)
9Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
10Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
11Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
12Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
13Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
14Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC)
15Devon Gorry (NOW MS-Society)
16Elizabeth Morse Hill (Primal Rose Bandits)
17Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
18Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles)
19Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)0:00:03
20Martina Patella (Red Racing)
21Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
22Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
23Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)
24Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)
25Candice Ramsey (Bicycle of Tulsa)0:00:04
26Robin Farina (NOW MS-Society)
27Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
28Anne Samplonius (NOW MS-Society)
29Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
30Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:05
31Carol Irving (Touchstone Climbing)
32Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
33Patricia Black (Red Racing)
34Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)0:00:06
35Megan Baab (FCS Cycling Team)
36Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)0:00:07
37Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
38Erika Graves (NOW MS-Society)
39Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
40Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)0:00:08
41Rheannon Cunningham (Team Brain & Spine)
42Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team)0:00:10
43Sheri Rothe (Austin Flyers Women's Cycling)0:00:11
44Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)0:00:12
45Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
46Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)0:00:15
47Emily Matheu (Red Racing)
48Addyson "Addy" Albershardt (NOW MS-Society)
49Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:27
50K.C. Fee (FCS Cycling Team)0:00:32
51Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)0:00:48
52Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:11
53Kayla Sterling (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:14
DNSJill Kislia (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNSJacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNSMary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFRachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
DNFOlivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
DNFNicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)
DNFCatherine Walberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFBetty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)
DNFMichelle Montoya (ThinkFinance Racing)
DNFMarissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
DNFAubree Dock (Tulsa Tough Racing)
DNFJazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)

Overall elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonny Cantwell (V Australia)48pts
2Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b KENDA)47
3Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)46
4Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)46
5G Lawson Craddock (Trek-Livestrong U23 Developmen)35
6Zack Allison (SonicBoomRacing p/b Lucky Pie)23
7Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)22
8Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)20
9Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)19
10Jason Waddell (Tulsa Tough Racing)18
11Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media/SC Velo)17
12Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b KENDA)17
13Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)16
14Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)15
15Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)15
16Chad Cagle (Tulsa Tough Racing)14
17Benny Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/S)13
18Chris Demarchi (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)13
19Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)12
20Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)12
21Cody Foster (FCS Cycling Team)11
22Sterling Magnell (McGuire Cycling Team)10
23Justin Williams (Monster Media/SC Velo)9
24Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)8
25Danny Heeley7
26Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)7
27Tucker Gerald (FCS Cycling Team)6
28Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)6
29Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)5
30Colt Peterson5
31Kyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)4
32Brian Hilll (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)4
33Patrick Weddell (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)4
34Ian Dille (Super Squadra)3
35Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)3
36Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycli)3
37William Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b KENDA)2
38Stephan Hirsch (787 Racing)2
39Eamon Lucas (California Giant Berry Farms/S)1
40Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)1
41Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development1

Overall elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)45pts
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)37
3Christina Smith (NOW MS-Society)36
4Jennifer Mcrae (787 Racing)33
5Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)29
6Erica Allar (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)29
7Kori Seehafer29
8Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)28
9Jackie Crowell26
10Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause)23
11Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)18
12Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC)16
13Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)13
14Elizabeth Morse Hill (Primal Rose Bandits)12
15Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racin)12
16Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)11
17Anne Samplonius (NOW MS-Society)11
18Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)8
19Devon Gorry (NOW MS-Society)6
20Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)6
21Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)5
22Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles)3
23Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)2
24Martina Patella (Red Racing)1
25Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)1

