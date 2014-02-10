Image 1 of 33 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins the Trofeo Ses Selines ahead of Ben Swift (Sky) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 33 Joseba Beloki was in town (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 33 Sacha Modolo talks to the press after his win (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 33 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) counts up his wins in Mallorca (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 33 Coen Vermeltfoort leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 33 The peloton going slow in the Trofeo Ses Salines (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 33 Coen Vermeltfoort (De Rijke) gets the cup for the sprint classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 33 The breakaway in the Trofeo Ses Salines (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 33 Pablo Torres accepts his prize for the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 33 Ben Swift, Sacha Modolo and Gianni Meersman made up the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 33 Pablo Torres (Burgos BH) leads the mountains classification in Mallorca (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 33 Ben Swift (Sky) was second on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 33 Sacha Modolo wins the second day of the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 33 Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 33 Sacha Modolo wins as Ben Swift complains about the actions of Gianni Meersman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 33 The peloton clearly not in a hurry (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 33 Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) leads the combination classification in the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 33 The breakaway forges ahead in the Trofeo Ses Salines (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 33 Sacha Modolo celebrates victory at the Trofeo Ses Selines with his Lampre-Merida teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 33 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) sprinted to victory at the Trofeo Ses Selines, the second day of racing at the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 33 Sacha Modolo celebrates victory at the Trofeo Ses Selines with his Lampre-Merida teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 33 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) is off to a strong start to his 2014 season with a second straight win at the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 33 Sacha Modolo celebrates his second straight Challenge Mallorca stage win with new teammate Chris Horner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 33 Trofeo Ses Selines podium (L-R): Ben Swift, Sacha Modolo and Gianni Meersman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 33 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) en route to his second straight victory at the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 33 Two stages and two victories for Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) at the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 33 Esteban Chaves is racing for Orica GreenEdge (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 28 of 33 Chris Horner finishes his first race for Lampre Merida (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 29 of 33 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma Quick Step) crosses the line (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 30 of 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 31 of 33 Ben King (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 32 of 33 Phil Gaimon (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 33 of 33 Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida) heads to the podium (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) continued his winning streak on Mallorca at the Trofeo Ses Salines.

The Italian beat Ben Swift (Sky) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the uphill finish to take his second victory in as many days. He is only the second Italian to win two stages at the race since sprinter Mario Cipollini did so in 1999.





"The team did a lot of work today in very difficult weather conditions. I knew I could do well, but winning an uphill today was always going to be a special kind of challenge. Looking a lot further ahead I would hope to do well in a race like Milan-San Remo, too, but we’ve got a lot of cards to play - Pozzato, Ulissi, and in my case maybe see if we get a sprint and see what happens."

After having to go to a photo finish on Sunday at the Trofeo Palma, Modolo was under no doubts that he was the victor. This is his third victory of the year in his first season at the WorldTour level.

Milan-San Remo champion Gerald Ciolek was unable to contest the sprint, after he crashed out midway through the race. The German suffered some minor abrasions in the incident. Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) also crashed and abandoned the race but his injuries were not serious.

However, while Modolo found the perfect path on the finishing straight the same could not be said for Swift. The British rider, led out by teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen looked set to contest the sprint with Modolo. Both riders started on opposite sides of the road but Meersman swerved to his right, cutting up Swift and forcing the Sky rider to brake and then re-start his sprint. The two riders had words after the finish, with Vincente Reynes, also caught up behind Swift.

"It was a shame because I think I had a chance of winning that and if people had held their line... he came over from his line and I had to stop and start again. It's frustrating but I'm getting better," Swift told Cyclingnews.





Tomorrow will see the return of the climbers in the Trofeo Serra de Tramontana.

Full Results

1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:07:53 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 12 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 14 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 17 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 18 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 19 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 20 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 23 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:09 24 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 25 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Team Euskadi 27 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 28 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 29 André Benoit (Ger) Team Kuota 30 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 31 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 32 Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Activejet Team 33 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 35 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 36 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:16 37 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 38 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 39 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 40 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 41 Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:26 42 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 43 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 44 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 46 Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team 47 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 48 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 49 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 50 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 51 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 52 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 53 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 54 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 55 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 56 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 57 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 59 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team 60 Martin Wesmann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 61 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 62 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team 63 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 64 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Euskadi 65 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32 69 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:00:33 70 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:36 71 Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos-BH 0:00:52 72 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 74 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Team Euskadi 75 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 76 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 77 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 78 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 80 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 81 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 84 Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 85 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 86 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 87 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 90 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Team Euskadi 91 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 92 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 David Muntaner (Spa) Activejet Team 94 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 95 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 96 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 97 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 98 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 99 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 100 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 101 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 103 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 104 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 105 Chris Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 106 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 108 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 109 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 110 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 111 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 113 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 114 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 115 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 116 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 118 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 120 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 121 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 122 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 123 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 124 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 125 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 128 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 129 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Team Euskadi 130 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Team Euskadi 131 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 132 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 133 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 134 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 135 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 136 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 137 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 138 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:09 139 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:53 140 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH 141 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 142 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:03:27 143 Diego Leon Cuervo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:52 144 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:03:55 145 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 146 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 0:05:02 147 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:12 148 Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota 0:14:41 149 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 150 Joachim Tolles (Ger) Team Kuota 151 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 152 Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH 153 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota 154 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 155 Simon Schram (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:14:54 156 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:02 157 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 0:15:25

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 4) 29.5km 1 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 pts 2 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 3 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Coll de Santany (Cat. 4) 49.7km 1 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 pts 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 2 3 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 4) 92.7km 1 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 3 pts 2 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 3 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 - Coll de Santany (Cat. 4) 176.1km 1 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 2 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 1 - Campos, 42km 1 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 3 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 1

Sprint 2 - Campos, 105.2km 1 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 3 pts 2 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 3 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 1

Special Sprint 1 - Ses Salines, 61.6km 1 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 3 pts 2 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 3 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Special Sprint 2 - Ses Salines, 124.6km 1 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 3 pts 2 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 1

Teams 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 12:23:39 2 Team Europcar 0:00:10 3 Lampre-Merida 0:00:16 4 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:20 5 Team Sky 0:00:26 6 Team Novo Nordisk 7 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:36 8 Movistar Team 9 Team NetApp - Endura 10 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:42 11 IAM Cycling 0:00:50 12 Cofidis 13 Garmin Sharp 0:00:52 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Cyclingteam De Rijke 16 Activejet Team 0:01:02 17 Lotto Belisol 0:01:28 18 Team Euskadi 19 Burgos-BH 0:02:10 20 Team Katusha 0:02:36 21 Team Kuota 0:29:32

Mountains classification 1 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH 8 pts 2 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 4 3 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 4 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 2 6 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 2 7 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 8 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Sprint classification 1 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 4 pts 2 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 3 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 4 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 5 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 1

Special Sprint classification 1 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 5 pts 2 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 3 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 4 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 1

Combination classification 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 4 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 6 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 9 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky