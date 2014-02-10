Trending

Modolo doubles up in Mallorca Challenge

Italian wins sprint over Swift, Meersman

Image 1 of 33

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins the Trofeo Ses Selines ahead of Ben Swift (Sky) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins the Trofeo Ses Selines ahead of Ben Swift (Sky) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 33

Joseba Beloki was in town

Joseba Beloki was in town
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 3 of 33

Sacha Modolo talks to the press after his win

Sacha Modolo talks to the press after his win
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 4 of 33

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) counts up his wins in Mallorca

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) counts up his wins in Mallorca
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 33

Coen Vermeltfoort leads the breakaway

Coen Vermeltfoort leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 33

The peloton going slow in the Trofeo Ses Salines

The peloton going slow in the Trofeo Ses Salines
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 33

Coen Vermeltfoort (De Rijke) gets the cup for the sprint classification

Coen Vermeltfoort (De Rijke) gets the cup for the sprint classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 33

The breakaway in the Trofeo Ses Salines

The breakaway in the Trofeo Ses Salines
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 33

Pablo Torres accepts his prize for the mountains classification

Pablo Torres accepts his prize for the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 33

Ben Swift, Sacha Modolo and Gianni Meersman made up the podium

Ben Swift, Sacha Modolo and Gianni Meersman made up the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 33

Pablo Torres (Burgos BH) leads the mountains classification in Mallorca

Pablo Torres (Burgos BH) leads the mountains classification in Mallorca
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 33

Ben Swift (Sky) was second on the day

Ben Swift (Sky) was second on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 33

Sacha Modolo wins the second day of the Challenge Mallorca

Sacha Modolo wins the second day of the Challenge Mallorca
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 33

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 33

Sacha Modolo wins as Ben Swift complains about the actions of Gianni Meersman

Sacha Modolo wins as Ben Swift complains about the actions of Gianni Meersman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 33

The peloton clearly not in a hurry

The peloton clearly not in a hurry
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 33

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) leads the combination classification in the Challenge Mallorca

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) leads the combination classification in the Challenge Mallorca
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 33

The breakaway forges ahead in the Trofeo Ses Salines

The breakaway forges ahead in the Trofeo Ses Salines
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 33

Sacha Modolo celebrates victory at the Trofeo Ses Selines with his Lampre-Merida teammates

Sacha Modolo celebrates victory at the Trofeo Ses Selines with his Lampre-Merida teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 33

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) sprinted to victory at the Trofeo Ses Selines, the second day of racing at the Challenge Mallorca

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) sprinted to victory at the Trofeo Ses Selines, the second day of racing at the Challenge Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 33

Sacha Modolo celebrates victory at the Trofeo Ses Selines with his Lampre-Merida teammates

Sacha Modolo celebrates victory at the Trofeo Ses Selines with his Lampre-Merida teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 33

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) is off to a strong start to his 2014 season with a second straight win at the Challenge Mallorca

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) is off to a strong start to his 2014 season with a second straight win at the Challenge Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 33

Sacha Modolo celebrates his second straight Challenge Mallorca stage win with new teammate Chris Horner

Sacha Modolo celebrates his second straight Challenge Mallorca stage win with new teammate Chris Horner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 33

Trofeo Ses Selines podium (L-R): Ben Swift, Sacha Modolo and Gianni Meersman

Trofeo Ses Selines podium (L-R): Ben Swift, Sacha Modolo and Gianni Meersman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 33

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) en route to his second straight victory at the Challenge Mallorca

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) en route to his second straight victory at the Challenge Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 33

Two stages and two victories for Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) at the Challenge Mallorca

Two stages and two victories for Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) at the Challenge Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 33

Esteban Chaves is racing for Orica GreenEdge

Esteban Chaves is racing for Orica GreenEdge
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 28 of 33

Chris Horner finishes his first race for Lampre Merida

Chris Horner finishes his first race for Lampre Merida
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 29 of 33

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma Quick Step) crosses the line

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma Quick Step) crosses the line
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 30 of 33

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 31 of 33

Ben King (Garmin-Sharp)

Ben King (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 32 of 33

Phil Gaimon (Garmin-Sharp)

Phil Gaimon (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Image 33 of 33

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida) heads to the podium

Sacha Modolo (Lampre Merida) heads to the podium
(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) continued his winning streak on Mallorca at the Trofeo Ses Salines.

The Italian beat Ben Swift (Sky) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the uphill finish to take his second victory in as many days. He is only the second Italian to win two stages at the race since sprinter Mario Cipollini did so in 1999.

"The team did a lot of work today in very difficult weather conditions. I knew I could do well, but winning an uphill today was always going to be a special kind of challenge. Looking a lot further ahead I would hope to do well in a race like Milan-San Remo, too, but we’ve got a lot of cards to play - Pozzato, Ulissi, and in my case maybe see if we get a sprint and see what happens."

After having to go to a photo finish on Sunday at the Trofeo Palma, Modolo was under no doubts that he was the victor. This is his third victory of the year in his first season at the WorldTour level.

Milan-San Remo champion Gerald Ciolek was unable to contest the sprint, after he crashed out midway through the race. The German suffered some minor abrasions in the incident. Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) also crashed and abandoned the race but his injuries were not serious.

However, while Modolo found the perfect path on the finishing straight the same could not be said for Swift. The British rider, led out by teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen looked set to contest the sprint with Modolo. Both riders started on opposite sides of the road but Meersman swerved to his right, cutting up Swift and forcing the Sky rider to brake and then re-start his sprint. The two riders had words after the finish, with Vincente Reynes, also caught up behind Swift.

"It was a shame because I think I had a chance of winning that and if people had held their line... he came over from his line and I had to stop and start again. It's frustrating but I'm getting better," Swift told Cyclingnews.

Tomorrow will see the return of the climbers in the Trofeo Serra de Tramontana.

Full Results

1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:07:53
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
8Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
9Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
11Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
12Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
14Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
17Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
18Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
19Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
20Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
22Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
23Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:09
24Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
25Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
26Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Team Euskadi
27Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
28Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
29André Benoit (Ger) Team Kuota
30Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
31Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
32Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Activejet Team
33Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
34Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
35Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
36Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:16
37Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
38Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
39Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
40Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
41Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:26
42Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
43Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
44Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
46Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
47Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
48Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
49David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
50Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
52David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
53Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
54Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
55Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
56Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
57Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
59Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
60Martin Wesmann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
61Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
62Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
63Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
64Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Euskadi
65Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
68Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
69Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:00:33
70Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:36
71Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos-BH0:00:52
72José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
74Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Team Euskadi
75Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
76Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
78Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
79Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
80Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
81Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
82Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
83Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
84Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
85Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
86Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
87Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
88Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
90Miguel Minguez (Spa) Team Euskadi
91Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
92Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93David Muntaner (Spa) Activejet Team
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
95Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
96Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
97Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
98Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
99Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
100Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
101Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
103Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
104Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
105Chris Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
106Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
107Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
108Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
109Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
110Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
111Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
112Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
113John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
114Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
115Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
116Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
118Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
119Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
120Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
121Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
122Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
123Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
124Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
125Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
128Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
129Mikel Aristi (Spa) Team Euskadi
130Mikel Iturria (Spa) Team Euskadi
131Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
132Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
133Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
134Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
135Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
136Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
137Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
138Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:09
139Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:53
140Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
141Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
142Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team Euskadi0:03:27
143Diego Leon Cuervo (Spa) Burgos-BH0:03:52
144Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:55
145Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
146Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team0:05:02
147Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:12
148Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota0:14:41
149Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
150Joachim Tolles (Ger) Team Kuota
151Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
152Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH
153Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota
154Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
155Simon Schram (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:14:54
156Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:02
157Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:15:25

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 4) 29.5km
1Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH3pts
2Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
3Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 - Coll de Santany (Cat. 4) 49.7km
1Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH3pts
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura2
3Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 4) 92.7km
1Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke3pts
2Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH2
3Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4 - Coll de Santany (Cat. 4) 176.1km
1Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura2
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 1 - Campos, 42km
1Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
3Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke1

Sprint 2 - Campos, 105.2km
1Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke3pts
2Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH2
3Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team1

Special Sprint 1 - Ses Salines, 61.6km
1Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke3pts
2Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH2
3Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Special Sprint 2 - Ses Salines, 124.6km
1Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke3pts
2Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1

Teams
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step12:23:39
2Team Europcar0:00:10
3Lampre-Merida0:00:16
4Orica GreenEdge0:00:20
5Team Sky0:00:26
6Team Novo Nordisk
7Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:36
8Movistar Team
9Team NetApp - Endura
10MTN - Qhubeka0:00:42
11IAM Cycling0:00:50
12Cofidis
13Garmin Sharp0:00:52
14Astana Pro Team
15Cyclingteam De Rijke
16Activejet Team0:01:02
17Lotto Belisol0:01:28
18Team Euskadi
19Burgos-BH0:02:10
20Team Katusha0:02:36
21Team Kuota0:29:32

Mountains classification
1Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH8pts
2Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke4
3Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha3
4Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura2
6Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura2
7Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
8Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Sprint classification
1Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke4pts
2Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
3Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
4Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH2
5Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team1

Special Sprint classification
1Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke5pts
2Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
3Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH2
4Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1

Combination classification
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
2Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
3Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
4Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
6Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
8Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
9Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky

Regional rider classification
1Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
2Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
3RIUTORT Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos-BH
4David Muntaner (Spa) Activejet Team

