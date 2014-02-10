Modolo doubles up in Mallorca Challenge
Italian wins sprint over Swift, Meersman
Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) continued his winning streak on Mallorca at the Trofeo Ses Salines.
The Italian beat Ben Swift (Sky) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the uphill finish to take his second victory in as many days. He is only the second Italian to win two stages at the race since sprinter Mario Cipollini did so in 1999.
"The team did a lot of work today in very difficult weather conditions. I knew I could do well, but winning an uphill today was always going to be a special kind of challenge. Looking a lot further ahead I would hope to do well in a race like Milan-San Remo, too, but we’ve got a lot of cards to play - Pozzato, Ulissi, and in my case maybe see if we get a sprint and see what happens."
After having to go to a photo finish on Sunday at the Trofeo Palma, Modolo was under no doubts that he was the victor. This is his third victory of the year in his first season at the WorldTour level.
Milan-San Remo champion Gerald Ciolek was unable to contest the sprint, after he crashed out midway through the race. The German suffered some minor abrasions in the incident. Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) also crashed and abandoned the race but his injuries were not serious.
However, while Modolo found the perfect path on the finishing straight the same could not be said for Swift. The British rider, led out by teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen looked set to contest the sprint with Modolo. Both riders started on opposite sides of the road but Meersman swerved to his right, cutting up Swift and forcing the Sky rider to brake and then re-start his sprint. The two riders had words after the finish, with Vincente Reynes, also caught up behind Swift.
"It was a shame because I think I had a chance of winning that and if people had held their line... he came over from his line and I had to stop and start again. It's frustrating but I'm getting better," Swift told Cyclingnews.
Tomorrow will see the return of the climbers in the Trofeo Serra de Tramontana.
Full Results
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:07:53
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|14
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|17
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|18
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|19
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|20
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|24
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|25
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Team Euskadi
|27
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|28
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|29
|André Benoit (Ger) Team Kuota
|30
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|31
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|32
|Konrad Dabkowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|33
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|35
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|36
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:16
|37
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|39
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:24
|40
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|41
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:26
|42
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|44
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|46
|Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
|47
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|48
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|49
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|50
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|51
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|52
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|53
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|54
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|55
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|56
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|57
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|59
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|60
|Martin Wesmann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|61
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|62
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
|63
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Euskadi
|65
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|69
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:33
|70
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:36
|71
|Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos-BH
|0:00:52
|72
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|74
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Team Euskadi
|75
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|78
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|80
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|81
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|84
|Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|85
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|86
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|87
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|90
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Team Euskadi
|91
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|92
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|93
|David Muntaner (Spa) Activejet Team
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|95
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|96
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|97
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|99
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|100
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|101
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|104
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|105
|Chris Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|108
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|109
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|110
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|111
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|113
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|114
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|115
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|116
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|120
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|121
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|122
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|123
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|125
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|128
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|129
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Team Euskadi
|130
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Team Euskadi
|131
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|132
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|134
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|135
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|136
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|137
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|138
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:09
|139
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:53
|140
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
|141
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|142
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:03:27
|143
|Diego Leon Cuervo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:52
|144
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:03:55
|145
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|146
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:05:02
|147
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:12
|148
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota
|0:14:41
|149
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|150
|Joachim Tolles (Ger) Team Kuota
|151
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|152
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|153
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota
|154
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|155
|Simon Schram (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:14:54
|156
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:02
|157
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:15:25
|1
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|1
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|2
|3
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|1
|1
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|3
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|3
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|2
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|1
|1
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|3
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|3
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
|1
|1
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|3
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|3
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|1
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|3
|pts
|2
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|12:23:39
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:00:10
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:16
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:26
|6
|Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:36
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Team NetApp - Endura
|10
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:42
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|12
|Cofidis
|13
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:52
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|16
|Activejet Team
|0:01:02
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:28
|18
|Team Euskadi
|19
|Burgos-BH
|0:02:10
|20
|Team Katusha
|0:02:36
|21
|Team Kuota
|0:29:32
|1
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
|8
|pts
|2
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|4
|3
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|4
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|2
|6
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|2
|7
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|8
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|1
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|4
|pts
|2
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|5
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
|1
|1
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|5
|pts
|2
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|4
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|4
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|6
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|9
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|2
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|RIUTORT Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4
|David Muntaner (Spa) Activejet Team
