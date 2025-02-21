Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio winners 1974-2024
Champions since 1974
|Year
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2024
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|2023
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2022
|Elisa Balsamo (ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2021
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2020
|Not held
|2019
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2018
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)
|2017
|Coryn Rivera (United States of America
|2016
|Lizzie Armitstead (United Kingdom)
|2015
|Lizzie Armitstead (United Kingdom)
|2014
|Emma Johansson (Sweden)
|2013
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
|2012
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|2011
|Kingdom Emma Pooley (United Kingdom)
|2010
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|2009
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|2008
|Kingdom Emma Pooley (United Kingdom)
|2007
|Kingdom Nicole Cooke (United Kingdom)
|2006
|Regina Schleicher (Germany)
|2005
|Kingdom Nicole Cooke (United Kingdom)
|2004
|Oenone Wood (Australia)
|2003
|Diana Žiliute (Lithuania)
|2002
|Svetlana Boebnenkova (Russia)
|2001
|Nicole Brändli (Switzerland)
|2000
|Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
|1999
|Fany Lecourtois (France)
|1997-98
|No race held
|1996
|Valeria Cappellotto (Italy)
|1995
|Valeria Cappellotto (Italy)
|1994
|Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
|1993
|Roberta Ferrero (Italy)
|1992
|Maria Canins (Italy)
|1991
|Maria Paola Turcutto (Italy)
|1990
|Maria Canins (Italy)
|1989
|Elisabetta Fanton (Italy)
|1988
|Elisabetta Fanton (Italy)
|1987
|Rossella Galbiati (Italy)
|1986
|Stefania Carmine (Italy)
|1985
|Maria Canins (Italy)
|1984
|Maria Canins (Italy)
|1983
|Michela Tomasi (Italy)
|1982
|Lucia Pizzolotto (Italy)
|1981
|Cristina Menuzzo (Italy)
|1980
|Francesca Galli (Italy)
|1979
|Anna Morlacchi (Italy)
|1978
|Cristina Menuzzo (Italy)
|1977
|Nicoletta Castelli (Italy)
|1976
|Morena Tartagni (Italy)
|1975
|Nicolle Van Den Broeck (Belgium)
|1974
|Giuseppina Micheloni (Italy)
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Sea Otter Gravel and Unbound Gravel 100 decide selection for Life Time Grand Prix U23 Program, offer Junior Series races
Emily Ehrlich sets record with fourth consecutive GC win at Valley of the Sun Stage Race in Arizona
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'I have a good chunk of ground to make up' - Neilson Powless fights back from off-season pneumonia at Volta ao AlgarveEF Education-EasyPost racer moves into GC top 10 with two days to go on first race of 2025 campaign
-
'There was a real line to cross this time' - Stage 1 Volta ao Algarve bunch sprint 'winner' Jordi Meeus enjoy true victory on third stageBelgian star able to claim triumph in full-on bunch sprint into Tavira
-
'It's always like this' - Sprinters and GC riders alike left licking wounds after double crash Friday at UAE TourIneos, Movistar and Decathlon suffer big losses to overall hopes and Rodríguez, Castrillo and Gall hit the desk outside of the 3km to go mark
-
Road cycling events 2025: The world's best sportives and organised ridesAll you need to know about the best road sportives and fondos around the world