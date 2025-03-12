Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2025 contenders – Vollering and Van der Breggen return to challenge sprinters

By
published

Elisa Balsamo faces serious climbing force in title defence at Italian race where sprinters and attackers battle to carve out race-winning scenario

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 17 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team LidlTrek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD WorxProtime during the 25th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2024 Womens Elite a 1405km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 17 2024 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) claims fourth victory for team in a row at Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The long-running event of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda – Comune di Cittiglio, which has been one of the most enduring fixtures of the women’s calendar, is set for some changes this year, throwing in some more kilometres with a new start location in Luino for the 26th edition.

That will extend the distance to 152km to the final line in Cittiglio but what won’t change is that the field will be packed with fierce competitors who want to make the most of the opportunity presented by the sixth Women’s WorldTour race of the 2025 season.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM MARCH 31 LR Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing on second place race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl Trek and Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the during the 21st Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2024 Womens Elite a 163km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on March 31 2024 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Tour of Flanders Women past winners
Overall route for seven-day La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es in 2025

Seven-day Vuelta Femenina 2025 culminates in Asturias atop Cotobello climb
Ineos Grenadiers leading the peloton with race leader Filippo Ganna in the wheels on stage three of the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 Live - Late climb could throw up drama in the GC fight
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews