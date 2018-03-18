Image 1 of 12 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 12 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) took the Women's WorldTour lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 12 Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) rounded out the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 12 Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) was the most aggressive rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 12 Chantal Blaak, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, and Marianne Vos on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 12 Chantal Blaak, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, and Marianne Vos on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 12 Chantal Blaak, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, and Marianne Vos on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 12 Katarzyna Niewiadom celebrates her win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 12 Ane Santesteban (Ale Cipollini) and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 12 Katarzyna Niewiadom (Canyon-SRAM) takes a wet Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 12 Chantal Blaak wins the sprint for second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 12 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) wins the Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) left her mark on the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, attacking twice on the final lap and soloing to victory. World champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) beat European champion Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) in the sprint for second place. With her first one-day UCI Women's WorldTour win, Niewiadoma also claimed the lead in the individual classification.

"It's a special win for me, especially because I'm in a new team and they taught me the importance of having strong teammates," Niewiadoma said after the race. "I saw [Vincenzo] Nibali in Milan-San Remo yesterday and wanted to try the same. We had control of the race, things went exactly like we planned. It's amazing that we were able to put our plan into practice like that."

Once again, the Women's WorldTour peloton had to contend with difficult conditions, as it rained for most of the 131.3-kilometre race. The rain and cold contributed to a slow start with no attacks in the first hour of racing. The pace only picked up when the peloton reached the 17.8-kilometre circuit around the finishing town Cittiglio.

The race would be decided on four laps of this circuit with the short-but-steep climb to Casale and the gradual four-kilometre ascent to Orino. From the top, there were just under eight kilometres to the finish.

Though the peloton split briefly on the Casale climb on the first of the four laps, everything was back together at the start of the third-to-last lap with 52km to go. Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) then got away and built a 20-second gap, but was caught again by the peloton on the lower slopes of the Orino climb.

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM), Ane Santesteban (Alé Cipollini), and Elinor Barker (Wiggle High5) attacked over the top, though Barker had to let the other two go after a few kilometres. Starting the penultimate lap, Amialiusik and Santesteban were 28 seconds ahead of Barker, with the peloton a further 25 seconds behind.

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) attacked from the peloton on the Casale climb and caught Barker, but was then brought back by Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini who led a chase group of around 10 riders.

Santesteban and Amialiusik were less than 20 seconds ahead of this group going into the Orino climb, prompting Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar) to make a move. They joined the front duo on the descent and worked well together to build an advantage of almost a minute as they started the final lap of 17.8 km.

Sunweb, Wiggle High5, and Mitchelton Scott took up the chase and took half a minute off the gap on the two kilometres to the foot of the Casale climb. Here, Niewiadoma, local rider Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), and Blaak attacked and soon caught the front group as the peloton completely disintegrated.

About a dozen riders started the short descent together. Canuel, Longo Borghini, and Niewiadoma opened up a small gap but were caught shortly before the road went up again towards Orino. From the lead group of thirteen riders, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM), Amialiusik, and Canuel tried to get away, but eventually, it was Niewiadoma who succeeded with a long, sustained attack.

The Pole crested the top of the climb with less than ten seconds on the chasers. Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton Scott) and later Longo Borghini tried to chase solo, but Niewiadoma increased her advantage on the wet descent to Cittiglio and won solo with 22 seconds to spare. In a group of nine, Blaak won the sprint for second ahead of Vos and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton Scott), Amialiusik and Ferrand-Prévot completed a great race for Canyon//SRAM in fifth and sixth place.

With this victory and her second place at the Strade Bianche, Niewiadoma takes the lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour ahead of the next race, the one-day race Driedaagse De Panne on Thursday, 22 March.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3:32:53 2 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:23 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 6 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo-Bigla 8 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 11 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:59 12 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 13 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 14 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 15 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 16 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 17 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 18 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 19 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 20 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 21 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 22 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 23 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 24 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 25 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 26 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 27 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 28 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 29 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 30 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 31 Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 32 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 33 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 34 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 35 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo-Bigla 36 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 37 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 38 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 39 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 40 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 41 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 42 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 43 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 44 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 45 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 46 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 47 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 48 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 49 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 50 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 51 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 52 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 53 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:01:30 54 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:32 55 Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:01:42 56 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:48 57 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:59 58 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:35 59 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 60 Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo-Bigla 61 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 62 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 63 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 64 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 65 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 66 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 67 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 68 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 69 Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:03:56 70 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:12 71 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 72 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:04:19 73 Nicole d'Agostin (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica 0:05:21 74 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 75 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 76 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 77 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 78 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women DNF Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women DNF Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam DNF Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women DNF Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women DNF Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo-Bigla DNF Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini DNF Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team DNF Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink DNF Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops DNF Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops DNF Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women DNF Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women DNF Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women DNF Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport DNF Anna Ceoloni (Ita) SC Michela Fanini DNF Lilibeth Chacon (Ven) SC Michela Fanini DNF Mónika Király (Hun) SC Michela Fanini DNF Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini DNF Olga Shekel (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini DNF Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica DNF Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women DNF Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam DNF Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam DNF Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM DNF Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink DNF Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink DNF Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink DNF Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops DNF Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport DNF Francesca Balducci (Ita) SC Michela Fanini DNF Martina Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica DNF Debora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica DNF Alice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica DNF Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport