Niewiadoma solos to victory in rainy Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Canyon-SRAM rider gets away on final climb

Image 1 of 12

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 12

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) took the Women's WorldTour lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 12

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) rounded out the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 12

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) was the most aggressive rider

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 12

Chantal Blaak, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, and Marianne Vos on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 12

Chantal Blaak, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, and Marianne Vos on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 12

Chantal Blaak, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, and Marianne Vos on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 12

Katarzyna Niewiadom celebrates her win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 12

Ane Santesteban (Ale Cipollini) and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 12

Katarzyna Niewiadom (Canyon-SRAM) takes a wet Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 12

Chantal Blaak wins the sprint for second

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 12

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) wins the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) left her mark on the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, attacking twice on the final lap and soloing to victory. World champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) beat European champion Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) in the sprint for second place. With her first one-day UCI Women's WorldTour win, Niewiadoma also claimed the lead in the individual classification.

"It's a special win for me, especially because I'm in a new team and they taught me the importance of having strong teammates," Niewiadoma said after the race. "I saw [Vincenzo] Nibali in Milan-San Remo yesterday and wanted to try the same. We had control of the race, things went exactly like we planned. It's amazing that we were able to put our plan into practice like that."

Once again, the Women's WorldTour peloton had to contend with difficult conditions, as it rained for most of the 131.3-kilometre race. The rain and cold contributed to a slow start with no attacks in the first hour of racing. The pace only picked up when the peloton reached the 17.8-kilometre circuit around the finishing town Cittiglio.

The race would be decided on four laps of this circuit with the short-but-steep climb to Casale and the gradual four-kilometre ascent to Orino. From the top, there were just under eight kilometres to the finish.

Though the peloton split briefly on the Casale climb on the first of the four laps, everything was back together at the start of the third-to-last lap with 52km to go. Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) then got away and built a 20-second gap, but was caught again by the peloton on the lower slopes of the Orino climb.

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM), Ane Santesteban (Alé Cipollini), and Elinor Barker (Wiggle High5) attacked over the top, though Barker had to let the other two go after a few kilometres. Starting the penultimate lap, Amialiusik and Santesteban were 28 seconds ahead of Barker, with the peloton a further 25 seconds behind.

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) attacked from the peloton on the Casale climb and caught Barker, but was then brought back by Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini who led a chase group of around 10 riders.

Santesteban and Amialiusik were less than 20 seconds ahead of this group going into the Orino climb, prompting Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar) to make a move. They joined the front duo on the descent and worked well together to build an advantage of almost a minute as they started the final lap of 17.8 km.

Sunweb, Wiggle High5, and Mitchelton Scott took up the chase and took half a minute off the gap on the two kilometres to the foot of the Casale climb. Here, Niewiadoma, local rider Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), and Blaak attacked and soon caught the front group as the peloton completely disintegrated.

About a dozen riders started the short descent together. Canuel, Longo Borghini, and Niewiadoma opened up a small gap but were caught shortly before the road went up again towards Orino. From the lead group of thirteen riders, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM), Amialiusik, and Canuel tried to get away, but eventually, it was Niewiadoma who succeeded with a long, sustained attack.

The Pole crested the top of the climb with less than ten seconds on the chasers. Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton Scott) and later Longo Borghini tried to chase solo, but Niewiadoma increased her advantage on the wet descent to Cittiglio and won solo with 22 seconds to spare. In a group of nine, Blaak won the sprint for second ahead of Vos and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton Scott), Amialiusik and Ferrand-Prévot completed a great race for Canyon//SRAM in fifth and sixth place.

With this victory and her second place at the Strade Bianche, Niewiadoma takes the lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour ahead of the next race, the one-day race Driedaagse De Panne on Thursday, 22 March.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing3:32:53
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:23
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
6Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
7Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo-Bigla
8Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
9Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
11Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:59
12Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
13Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
14Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
15Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
16Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
17Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
18Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
19Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
20Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
21Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
22Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
23Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
24Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
25Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
26Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
27Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
28Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
29Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
30Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
31Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
32Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
33Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
34Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
35Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo-Bigla
36Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
37Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
38Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
39Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
40Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
41Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
42Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
43Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
44Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
45Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
46Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
47Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
48Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
49Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
50Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
51Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
52Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
53Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:01:30
54Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:32
55Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:01:42
56Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:48
57Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:59
58Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:35
59Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
60Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo-Bigla
61Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
62Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
63Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
64Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
65Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
66Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
67Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
68Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
69Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High50:03:56
70Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:12
71Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
72Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:04:19
73Nicole d'Agostin (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica0:05:21
74Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
75Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
76Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
77Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
78Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
DNFRuth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
DNFAnna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFJenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFNicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo-Bigla
DNFMayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
DNFJelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFEugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFOlena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFVita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFIngrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFNatalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
DNFKelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFJulie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFValerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
DNFLex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFAlice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFEmma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFShannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFTayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
DNFAnna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFMichela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAlessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFLija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFLorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFGloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFLourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFLotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFAnna Ceoloni (Ita) SC Michela Fanini
DNFLilibeth Chacon (Ven) SC Michela Fanini
DNFMónika Király (Hun) SC Michela Fanini
DNFYevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini
DNFOlga Shekel (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini
DNFArianna Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
DNFElena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFJuliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
DNFAmalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFSkylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFSilvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
DNFLisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
DNFMaria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
DNFKatia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
DNFElizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFNicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFFrancesca Balducci (Ita) SC Michela Fanini
DNFMartina Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
DNFDebora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
DNFAlice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
DNFVania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFChiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFFrancesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFNadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFBeatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFIngrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport

Women's WorldTour rankings as of March 18, 2018
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing350pts
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam250
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team210
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam205
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam200
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5160
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women160
8Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing150
9Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini150
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini125
11Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women125
12Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing95
13Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team95
14Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team85
15Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women80
16Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini80
17Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women75
18Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing70
19Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam53
20Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope50
21Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team50
22Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women40
23Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM35
24Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women30
25Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team30
26Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam28
27Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport23
28Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing20
29Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano18
30Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops18
31Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High515
32Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team13
33Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport10
34Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope10
35Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team10
36Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team10
37Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team10
38Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women8
39Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
40Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini8
41Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
42Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink6
43Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport5
44Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5
45Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women5
46Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women5
47Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women5
48Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women5
49Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM5
50Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies5
51Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing5
52Eileen Roe (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team5
53Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women5
54Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High55
55Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops5
56Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana5
57Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops5
58Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women5
59Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport5
60Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
61Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana5
62Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling5
63Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops5
64Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team5
65Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana5
66Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg5
67Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women5
68Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
69Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High55
70Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
71Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3
72Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women3
73Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women3
74Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women3
75Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High53
76Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing3
77Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women3
78Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini3
79Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
80Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women3
81Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini3
82Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling3
83Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High53
84Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women3
85Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
86Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3

