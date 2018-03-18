Niewiadoma solos to victory in rainy Trofeo Alfredo Binda
Canyon-SRAM rider gets away on final climb
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) left her mark on the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, attacking twice on the final lap and soloing to victory. World champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) beat European champion Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) in the sprint for second place. With her first one-day UCI Women's WorldTour win, Niewiadoma also claimed the lead in the individual classification.
"It's a special win for me, especially because I'm in a new team and they taught me the importance of having strong teammates," Niewiadoma said after the race. "I saw [Vincenzo] Nibali in Milan-San Remo yesterday and wanted to try the same. We had control of the race, things went exactly like we planned. It's amazing that we were able to put our plan into practice like that."
Once again, the Women's WorldTour peloton had to contend with difficult conditions, as it rained for most of the 131.3-kilometre race. The rain and cold contributed to a slow start with no attacks in the first hour of racing. The pace only picked up when the peloton reached the 17.8-kilometre circuit around the finishing town Cittiglio.
The race would be decided on four laps of this circuit with the short-but-steep climb to Casale and the gradual four-kilometre ascent to Orino. From the top, there were just under eight kilometres to the finish.
Though the peloton split briefly on the Casale climb on the first of the four laps, everything was back together at the start of the third-to-last lap with 52km to go. Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) then got away and built a 20-second gap, but was caught again by the peloton on the lower slopes of the Orino climb.
Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM), Ane Santesteban (Alé Cipollini), and Elinor Barker (Wiggle High5) attacked over the top, though Barker had to let the other two go after a few kilometres. Starting the penultimate lap, Amialiusik and Santesteban were 28 seconds ahead of Barker, with the peloton a further 25 seconds behind.
Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) attacked from the peloton on the Casale climb and caught Barker, but was then brought back by Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini who led a chase group of around 10 riders.
Santesteban and Amialiusik were less than 20 seconds ahead of this group going into the Orino climb, prompting Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar) to make a move. They joined the front duo on the descent and worked well together to build an advantage of almost a minute as they started the final lap of 17.8 km.
Sunweb, Wiggle High5, and Mitchelton Scott took up the chase and took half a minute off the gap on the two kilometres to the foot of the Casale climb. Here, Niewiadoma, local rider Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), and Blaak attacked and soon caught the front group as the peloton completely disintegrated.
About a dozen riders started the short descent together. Canuel, Longo Borghini, and Niewiadoma opened up a small gap but were caught shortly before the road went up again towards Orino. From the lead group of thirteen riders, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM), Amialiusik, and Canuel tried to get away, but eventually, it was Niewiadoma who succeeded with a long, sustained attack.
The Pole crested the top of the climb with less than ten seconds on the chasers. Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton Scott) and later Longo Borghini tried to chase solo, but Niewiadoma increased her advantage on the wet descent to Cittiglio and won solo with 22 seconds to spare. In a group of nine, Blaak won the sprint for second ahead of Vos and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton Scott), Amialiusik and Ferrand-Prévot completed a great race for Canyon//SRAM in fifth and sixth place.
With this victory and her second place at the Strade Bianche, Niewiadoma takes the lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour ahead of the next race, the one-day race Driedaagse De Panne on Thursday, 22 March.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3:32:53
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:23
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|6
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo-Bigla
|8
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|11
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:59
|12
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|13
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|14
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|15
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|16
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|17
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|18
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|19
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|20
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|21
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|24
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|25
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|26
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|27
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|28
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|29
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|31
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|32
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|33
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|34
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|35
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo-Bigla
|36
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|37
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|38
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|39
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|40
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|41
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|42
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|43
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|44
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|45
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|46
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|47
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|48
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|49
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|50
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|51
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|52
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|53
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:30
|54
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:32
|55
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:01:42
|56
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:48
|57
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:59
|58
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:35
|59
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|60
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo-Bigla
|61
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|63
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|64
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|65
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|66
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|67
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|68
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|69
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:03:56
|70
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:12
|71
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|72
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:04:19
|73
|Nicole d'Agostin (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|0:05:21
|74
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|75
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|76
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|77
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|78
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|DNF
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|DNF
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo-Bigla
|DNF
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Anna Ceoloni (Ita) SC Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Lilibeth Chacon (Ven) SC Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Mónika Király (Hun) SC Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Olga Shekel (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|DNF
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|DNF
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) SC Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|DNF
|Debora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|DNF
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|DNF
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|350
|pts
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|250
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|210
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|205
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|200
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|160
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|160
|8
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|150
|9
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|150
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|125
|11
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|125
|12
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|95
|13
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|95
|14
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|85
|15
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|80
|16
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|80
|17
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|75
|18
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|70
|19
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|53
|20
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|50
|21
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|50
|22
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|40
|23
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|35
|24
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|30
|25
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|30
|26
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|28
|27
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|23
|28
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|20
|29
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|18
|30
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|18
|31
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|15
|32
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|13
|33
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|10
|34
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|35
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|10
|36
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|10
|37
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|10
|38
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|8
|39
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|40
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|8
|41
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|42
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|6
|43
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|5
|44
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|45
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|46
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|47
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|5
|48
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|49
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|5
|50
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|51
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|52
|Eileen Roe (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|5
|53
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|5
|54
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|5
|55
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|5
|56
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|57
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|5
|58
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|5
|59
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|5
|60
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|61
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|62
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|63
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|5
|64
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|5
|65
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|66
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|67
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|68
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|69
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|5
|70
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|71
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|72
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3
|73
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3
|74
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|75
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|3
|76
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|77
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|3
|78
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|3
|79
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|80
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|81
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|3
|82
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|83
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|3
|84
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3
|85
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|86
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
