Trending

Rivera wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Sunweb rider takes bunch sprint

Image 1 of 29

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) celebrates victory, Arlenis Sierra (Astana) celebrates second place

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) celebrates victory, Arlenis Sierra (Astana) celebrates second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 29

A very happy Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)

A very happy Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 29

The Canyon-SRAM team

The Canyon-SRAM team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 29

The Boels Dolmans squad

The Boels Dolmans squad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 29

Kat Garfoot leading the peloton

Kat Garfoot leading the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 29

Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM)

Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 29

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans)

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 29

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM)

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 29

British champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

British champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 29

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 29

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 29

Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott) on the move

Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott) on the move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 29

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) sprays the Astoria

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) sprays the Astoria
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 29

WorldTour leaders Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Cérvelo-Bigla) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5)

WorldTour leaders Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Cérvelo-Bigla) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 29

Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott) was rewarded for her aggressive riding

Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott) was rewarded for her aggressive riding
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 29

Second felt just as good as first for Arlenis Sierra (Astana)

Second felt just as good as first for Arlenis Sierra (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 29

First big win of 2017 for Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)

First big win of 2017 for Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 29

Australian champion Kat Garfoot (Orica-AIS)

Australian champion Kat Garfoot (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 29

The podium: Arlenis Sierra (Astana), Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Cérvelo-Bigla)

The podium: Arlenis Sierra (Astana), Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Cérvelo-Bigla)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 29

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) celebrates Alfredo Binda victory

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) celebrates Alfredo Binda victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 29

Sign on time for Marta Tagliaferro (Cylance Pro Cycling)

Sign on time for Marta Tagliaferro (Cylance Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 29

The Orica-Scott team pose for a photo

The Orica-Scott team pose for a photo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 29

Nina Buysman (Netherlands)

Nina Buysman (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 29

Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott)

Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 29

Giorgia Bronzini (IWiggle High5)

Giorgia Bronzini (IWiggle High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 29

Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5)

Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 29

Japanese champion Eri Yonamine (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)

Japanese champion Eri Yonamine (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 29

Georgia Williams (Orica-AIS)

Georgia Williams (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 29

The hurt is on in the peloton

The hurt is on in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

American Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) sprinted to her first career Women's WorldTour victory in Cittiglio on Sunday. The 24-year-old survived the hilly 131km Trofeo Alfredo Binda circuit race to win a reduced bunch sprint ahead of Arlenis Sierra (Astana) and Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Cérvelo-Bigla). It is first time in more than a decade that the one-day Italian classic has been contested by a group larger than ten riders.

Related Articles

Longo Borghini maintains WorldTour lead with top 10 at Trofeo Alfredo Binda

"This one tops it all," said Rivera in a post-podium press conference. "I didn't doubt myself. I really had to fight and to push. The team worked hard to get me in the position to be there and be ready to fight for the finish."

Ellen van Dijk's efforts were the most obvious amongst Rivera's teammates. The Dutchwoman marked dangerous moves in the last two of four total circuit laps and provided Rivera with an unmatched lead-out in the slightly uphill sprint.

"She's totally instrumental in our teamwork," said Rivera, when asked about Van Dijk. "Her power and strength are unreal. If she hadn't caught back on to the group, and I didn't have the same lead-out she gave me, I think the final would have been a lot harder for me."

Both Van Dijk and Rivera are both new signings for strengthened Team Sunweb. Van Dijk made the move from Boels-Dolmans while Rivera came over from UnitedHealthcare.

While Rivera may not be a name familiar to Europeans, she's a household name for American cycling fans. She dominated the admittedly sparse junior ranks and split her first four years as an elite between pursuing her undergraduate degree from Marion University while making a name for herself as the top sprinter racing on US soil. Rivera graduated last spring and signed with the Dutch-registered squad in the summer.

How it unfolded

The third round of the UCI Women's WorldTour began in sunny Taino in the province of Varese. Starters included two-time defending champion Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans) and three-time former winner Marianne Vos (WM3).

Crashes punctuated the opening kilometres that brought the peloton to Cittiglio for the first passage of the finish line. A trio of riders – Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini), Silvia Valsecchi (Bepink Cogeas) and Simone Frapporti (Hitec Products) entered the circuit with a 17-second advantage over the peloton.

The peloton swept up the escape over the Cunardo. By the end of the 38km opening lap, Anna Zita Maria Stricker (BTC City Ljubljana) and Lija Laizane (Aromitalia Vaiano) had slipped away. The duo had pocketed 20 seconds on the second passage of the finish line for the first of four 18km laps.

The move was short-lived. Laizane was the first to rejoin the peloton. Stricker maintained her small advantage until the second ascent of the Ornio. While the early laps presented few challenges for the strongest in the bunch, the back of the pack suffered with riders losing contact on every climb.

Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott) attacked on the second time around the small circuit and immediately opened up an advantage. The Australian criterium champion held off the peloton for nearly 20 kilometres.

"I was away longer than I thought I would be," said Allen. "Georgia [Williams] and I were to attack when there was a good moment. I saw a good moment and had a crack. Unfortunately, I was out solo. It would have been nice to have more people out there with me."

The bunch split over the climb to Casalzuigno but regrouped on the descent. Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-Sram) was the next to slip away. She held her advantage until the race hit the Ornio – the steep slopes spelling the end to her escape attempts.

Historically, the first of the race-winning selections has been made at this point in the race, but a large group descended off the Ornio toward the finish for the lap lap. Across the finish line, Australian national champion Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott), Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-Sram) and Vos had several seconds on Van Dijk. The peloton set off for the final lap 10 seconds behind the front-runners.

Despite the strength of the group, the escape was unable to hold onto its advantage. Boels Dolmans led the chase and kept the pace high up to Casalzuigno – but not high enough to prevent further escapes.

Garfoot, who lives and trains in nearby Gavirate, had attacked again. UCI Women's WorldTour leader Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5), Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3), Hanna Nilsson (BTC City Ljubljana), Sierra, Amialiusik and Rivera gave chase with Annemiek van Vleuten, Garfoot's teammate, enjoying a free ride.

Before the chasers could reach Garfoot, a reduced peloton had reconnected with the group. Longo Borghini jumped again. Niewiadoma followed. The duo plowed past Garfoot over the Ornio.

The trio included some of the best climbers in the race but perhaps not the most daring descenders. On the technical drop back down to Cittiglio there was a regrouping, and it was this regrouping that opened the door for the reduced bunch sprint.

Two hundred metres from the finish line, Rivera opened her sprint. The dash for the line turned into a two-women race with Sierra nearly able to match Rivera's powerful kick. Uttrup Ludwig finished two bike lengths back to round out the podium. The trio were recorded as two seconds quicker than the remainder of the bunch, which was led in by Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans)

"I couldn't do it without my teammates. They believed in me, and I paid them back by believing in myself," said Rivera. "I might be small but I think I definitely put a stamp in it today."

Longo Borghini managed ninth in the sprint to maintain her spot atop the UCI Women's WorldTour overall classification. Uttrup Ludwig took back the blue youth classification jersey from compatriot Amalie Dideriksen. The road world champion and Ronde van Drenthe winner sat out the third round of the UCI Women's WorldTour.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women3:25:26
2Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
3Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:02
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
7Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
8Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
10Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
11Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
12Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
13Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
14Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
15Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
16Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
17Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
18Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lares-Waowdeals
19Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
20Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
21Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
22Linda Indergand (Swi)
23Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
24Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
25Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
26Urša Pintar (Slovenia) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:07
27Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:12
28Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
29Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:46
30Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
31Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
32Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
33Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas
34Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Canyon SRAM Racing
35Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
36Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
37Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
38Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:55
39Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
40Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota0:01:57
41Amelie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:04
42Sina Frei (Swi)0:02:06
43Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
44Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
45Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
46Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
47Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
48Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
49Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
50Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
51Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
52Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
53Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:04:41
54Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:14
55Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:33
56Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:07:46
57Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:08:02
58Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:12
59Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
60Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
61Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
62Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica-Scott
63Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
64Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
65Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:09:33
66Iraida Garcia (Cub) S.C. Michela Fanini0:09:36
67Nina Buysman (Ned)
68Mónika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
69Severine Eraud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
70Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
71Laura Camila Lozano (Col) Servetto Giusta
72Corina Gantenbein (Swi)
73Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Alé Cipollini
74Valentina Scandolara (Ita) WM3 Pro Cycling
75Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
76Anna Ceoloni (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
77Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
78Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
79Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:09:41
80Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
81Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
82Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:09:44
83Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
84Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
85Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling Team
86Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:09:46
87Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
88Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
89Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling0:09:49
DNFAnna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFAmy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFChristine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFAmy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
DNFJeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
DNFAnna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
DNFAlexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
DNFJenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women
DNFCarlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini
DNFDaiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
DNFMarta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFKseniya Tuhai (Blr) BePink Cogeas
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
DNFMaria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
DNFIngvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFSimona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
DNFCecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFMiriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFSarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFAnabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFAnna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFSofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFMakhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
DNFJennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFHeather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFKseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
DNFTing Ying Huang (Tpe) Servetto Giusta
DNFDaniela Gass (Ger) Servetto Giusta
DNFLetizia Borghesi (Ita) Servetto Giusta
DNFFrancesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFValeriya Kononenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFJutatip Maneephan (Tha) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFAlice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFElizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFLija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFNicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAlessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFLisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFBeatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFSara Mariotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFMichela Pavin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFNadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFChiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
DNFSilvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
DNFMarta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
DNFDemi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
DNFAafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
DNFPauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
DNFNicole Steigenga (Ned)
DNFEva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
DNFLena Mettraux (Swi)
DNFMichelle Andres (Swi)
DNFAline Seitz (Swi)

Latest on Cyclingnews