Rivera signs with Liv-Plantur

Coryn Rivera will ride for Team Liv-Plantur in 2017 after signing a one-year contract with the Dutch squad. The 24-year-old joins from UnitedHealthcare, where she spent the past three seasons.

A rapid finisher, Rivera’s palmares includes overall victory in this year’s Joe Martin Stage Race, two stage wins at the Thüringen Rundfahrt, in 2014 and 2015 and stage wins at the Tour de San Luis in 2016 and Tour Féminin en Limousin in 2011.

2016 was the first season that Rivera was able to race full-time after she completed a degree in business marketing at Marian University in Indianapolis last year. Although she missed out on selection for the Rio 2016 Olympics, Rivera has been included in the USA line-up for the World Championships in Doha next week.

"I am very happy with my transfer and in making the full European WorldTour step with Team Liv-Plantur. Not only is it the right time for me to do it after graduating college, but I also believe that the team, with its structure, beliefs, and professionalism is the perfect place for me. We both want to continue to keep challenging ourselves as individuals and together as a team in a supportive and sustainable environment,” Rivera said.

Rivera’s arrival was welcomed by Liv-Plantur coach Hans Timmermans, who highlighted that she has broadened her repertoire to become more than a sprinter. "She has the potential to become one of the best riders in one-day racing and we'll help her progress and develop,” he said. “For Coryn it will be her first full year on the European circuit and we need to give her the necessary time to adjust.”

Liv-Plantur’s signings for 2017 include Ellen van Dijk and Lucinda Brand, while Leah Kirchmann remains with the team. In a statement on Tuesday, Liv-Plantur announced that Riejanne Markus, Sara Mustonen, Kyara Stijns and Carlee Taylor will all depart the team at the end of this season.

"The roster for next season is unbelievable and I will be humbled to ride alongside them as teammates,” Rivera said. “Ever since I was a junior, I had always dreamed of racing full-time in Europe. I am now able to have this opportunity thanks to the support of all the people who have gotten me to this point and the confidence that Team Liv-Plantur have placed in me. This will be a huge step forward in my career and I am looking forward to the new challenges."

