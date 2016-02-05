Rivera: I don’t like to pigeonhole myself as a sprinter

Image 1 of 3 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 1 in Argentina (Image credit: Tour Femenino de San Luis) Image 2 of 3 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 1 and takes the overall lead in San Luis (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 3 Coryn Rivera goes for a solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coryn Rivera may have made a name for herself as a rapid finisher on the American criterium scene, but with selection for the Rio 2016 Olympics uppermost in her mind, the UnitedHealthcare rider is determined to demonstrate the full extent of her repertoire.

“I don’t like to pigeonhole myself as a sprinter – I want to be a good bike rider, a racer. I want to add to my arsenal,” Rivera told Cyclingnews at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, and Friday’s final stage was a case in point.



