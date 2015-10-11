New Boulder Cycle Sport team-mates Amanda Miller (L) and Crystal Anthony (R) at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo) spun bronze into gold Sunday during the second day of the Trek CXC, riding to the podium's top step one day after finishing third. Anthony finished Sunday's C2 race ahead of Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) and first-day winner Kaitlin Antonneau.

The Boulder Cycle Sport rider seized the lead early in the race and held off a late charge from Mani, who dropped Antonneau on the penultimate lap and closed to within seven seconds of the leader.

Full Results