Anthony wins Trek CXC Cup 2
Mani second, Antonneau third
Elite Women: Waterloo, WI -
Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo) spun bronze into gold Sunday during the second day of the Trek CXC, riding to the podium's top step one day after finishing third. Anthony finished Sunday's C2 race ahead of Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) and first-day winner Kaitlin Antonneau.
The Boulder Cycle Sport rider seized the lead early in the race and held off a late charge from Mani, who dropped Antonneau on the penultimate lap and closed to within seven seconds of the leader.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo
|0:42:27
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:07
|3
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:15
|4
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo
|0:00:56
|5
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci
|0:01:04
|6
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross
|0:01:32
|7
|Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg Muscle Monster
|0:01:52
|8
|Ellen Noble (USA) Jam / Ncc / Vittoria
|0:02:13
|9
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:02:27
|10
|Anna Schappert (Can) Dark Red Racing
|0:02:49
|11
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross
|0:03:20
|12
|Meghan Korol (USA) Don Walker Cycles Racing
|0:03:32
|13
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:00
|14
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix Cx
|0:04:01
|15
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) St Paul Bicycle Racing Club
|16
|Jenna Blandford (USA) Vo2
|0:04:07
|17
|Abby Strigel (USA) Bontrager Honey Stinger
|0:04:11
|18
|Cooper Dendel (USA) Quick Step Bike Shop
|19
|Jennifer Nowlin (USA) Power Fix Cx
|0:04:13
|20
|Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish
|0:04:16
|21
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:04:33
|22
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:04:39
|23
|Nicole Mertz (USA) Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice
|0:04:54
|24
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Khs - Rolf
|0:04:58
|25
|Katherine Santos (USA) Boo Bicycles
|0:05:06
|26
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:05:24
|27
|Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:05:33
|28
|Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) Power Fix Cx
|0:05:42
|29
|Rosemary Penta (USA) Vo2
|0:06:15
|30
|Vanessa Curtis (USA) University Of Iowa Heart And Va
|0:06:16
|31
|Diedre Ribbens (USA) Gpcx On The Dl
|0:06:19
|32
|Alijah Beatty (USA) Northstar Development Cycling
|0:07:26
|33
|Maria Larkin (Irl) Chicago Cuttin Crew
|0:07:57
|34
|Corrie Karas (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
|0:09:00
|35
|Mackenzie Woodring (USA) Foundry Cycles
|0:09:02
|DNF
|Tricia Fleischer (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|DNF
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|DNF
|Ally Stacher (USA) Ally's Bar
|DNF
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) American Classic Zones
|DNF
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|DNF
|Kennedy Adams (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
|DNS
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|DNS
|Mackenzie Green (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
|DNS
|Suzie Goebel (USA) Two Wheeler Dealer Of Sioux Fal
|DNS
|Amanda Schaap (USA) Speed Merchants
|DNS
|Kathleen Fitzpatrick (USA)
|DNS
|Antonia Leal (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy