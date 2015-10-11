Trending

Anthony wins Trek CXC Cup 2

Mani second, Antonneau third

New Boulder Cycle Sport team-mates Amanda Miller (L) and Crystal Anthony (R) at the finish

New Boulder Cycle Sport team-mates Amanda Miller (L) and Crystal Anthony (R) at the finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo) spun bronze into gold Sunday during the second day of the Trek CXC, riding to the podium's top step one day after finishing third. Anthony finished Sunday's C2 race ahead of Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) and first-day winner Kaitlin Antonneau.

The Boulder Cycle Sport rider seized the lead early in the race and held off a late charge from Mani, who dropped Antonneau on the penultimate lap and closed to within seven seconds of the leader. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo0:42:27
2Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:00:07
3Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:00:15
4Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo0:00:56
5Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci0:01:04
6Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross0:01:32
7Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg Muscle Monster0:01:52
8Ellen Noble (USA) Jam / Ncc / Vittoria0:02:13
9Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:02:27
10Anna Schappert (Can) Dark Red Racing0:02:49
11Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross0:03:20
12Meghan Korol (USA) Don Walker Cycles Racing0:03:32
13Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:04:00
14Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix Cx0:04:01
15Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) St Paul Bicycle Racing Club
16Jenna Blandford (USA) Vo20:04:07
17Abby Strigel (USA) Bontrager Honey Stinger0:04:11
18Cooper Dendel (USA) Quick Step Bike Shop
19Jennifer Nowlin (USA) Power Fix Cx0:04:13
20Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish0:04:16
21Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:04:33
22Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:04:39
23Nicole Mertz (USA) Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice0:04:54
24Rebecca Gross (USA) Khs - Rolf0:04:58
25Katherine Santos (USA) Boo Bicycles0:05:06
26Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:05:24
27Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:05:33
28Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) Power Fix Cx0:05:42
29Rosemary Penta (USA) Vo20:06:15
30Vanessa Curtis (USA) University Of Iowa Heart And Va0:06:16
31Diedre Ribbens (USA) Gpcx On The Dl0:06:19
32Alijah Beatty (USA) Northstar Development Cycling0:07:26
33Maria Larkin (Irl) Chicago Cuttin Crew0:07:57
34Corrie Karas (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project0:09:00
35Mackenzie Woodring (USA) Foundry Cycles0:09:02
DNFTricia Fleischer (USA) Tenspeed Hero
DNFRebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation
DNFAlly Stacher (USA) Ally's Bar
DNFCourtenay McFadden (USA) American Classic Zones
DNFJessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
DNFKennedy Adams (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
DNSMaghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
DNSMackenzie Green (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
DNSSuzie Goebel (USA) Two Wheeler Dealer Of Sioux Fal
DNSAmanda Schaap (USA) Speed Merchants
DNSKathleen Fitzpatrick (USA)
DNSAntonia Leal (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews