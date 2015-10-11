Hyde wins second day at Trek CXC
Runner-up on Saturday takes podium's top step on Sunday
Elite Men: Waterloo, WI -
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) out-sprinted Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Cyclocross) to win the second day of racing at the Trek CXC Cup in Wisconsin. Day-one winner Jeremy Powers did not start the C2 race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld
|1:01:03
|2
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross
|0:00:01
|3
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx
|0:00:13
|4
|Brian Matter (USA) Ks Energy Services / Mosh / Tea
|0:00:33
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:01:01
|6
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling
|0:01:24
|7
|Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:01:35
|8
|Craig Richey (Can) Red Truck Garneau
|0:01:56
|9
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet
|0:02:26
|10
|Eric Thompson (USA) Hed Cycling Products
|11
|Jake Wells (USA) Stans Notubes Elite Cyclocross
|0:02:42
|12
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Rolf Prima
|0:03:11
|13
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Unattached
|0:03:19
|14
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) The Pros Closet
|0:03:25
|15
|Philip Short (USA) Trek Store Greensboro - General
|0:03:28
|16
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Spcx P/B R.K. Black
|0:03:57
|17
|Danick Vandale (Can) Russ Hays/Accent Inns
|0:04:10
|18
|Dan Teaters (USA) Team Wheel & Sprocket
|0:04:45
|19
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Kccx
|0:04:59
|20
|Maxx Chance (USA) The Pros Closet
|0:05:37
|21
|Micah Moran (USA) Trek Midwest Team
|0:05:45
|22
|Chris Drummond (USA) Spcx P/B R.K. Black
|0:05:59
|23
|Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles Club
|0:06:09
|24
|Ian McShane (USA) Vo2
|0:06:29
|25
|Dominic Talerico (USA) Angry Catfish
|0:07:13
|26
|David Sheek (USA) Sdg Muscle Monster
|0:07:30
|27
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
|0:08:00
|28
|Russell Stevenson (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|- 2 laps
|29
|Sam Berkland (USA) The Hub Cycling Team
|30
|Bryan Fosler (USA) Trek Midwest Team
|31
|Seth Eckert (USA) Trek Midwest Team
|32
|Matthew Allen (USA) Lgr P/B Tonka Cycle & Ski
|33
|Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo - Trek
|- 4 laps
|34
|Alexander Martin (USA) Revolution Cycles Club
|DNF
|Scott Smith (USA) Jam / Ncc / Vittoria
|DNF
|Jordan Roessingh (Can) Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice
|DNF
|Ian Haupt (USA) True Veterinary Care Cycling p/b Gryphon Advisors
