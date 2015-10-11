Trending

Hyde wins second day at Trek CXC

Runner-up on Saturday takes podium's top step on Sunday

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) winning for the second year at Providence

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) out-sprinted Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Cyclocross) to win the second day of racing at the Trek CXC Cup in Wisconsin. Day-one winner Jeremy Powers did not start the C2 race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld1:01:03
2Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross0:00:01
3Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx0:00:13
4Brian Matter (USA) Ks Energy Services / Mosh / Tea0:00:33
5James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:01:01
6Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling0:01:24
7Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:01:35
8Craig Richey (Can) Red Truck Garneau0:01:56
9Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet0:02:26
10Eric Thompson (USA) Hed Cycling Products
11Jake Wells (USA) Stans Notubes Elite Cyclocross0:02:42
12Tristan Schouten (USA) Rolf Prima0:03:11
13Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Unattached0:03:19
14Ian Mcpherson (USA) The Pros Closet0:03:25
15Philip Short (USA) Trek Store Greensboro - General0:03:28
16Jacob Lasley (USA) Spcx P/B R.K. Black0:03:57
17Danick Vandale (Can) Russ Hays/Accent Inns0:04:10
18Dan Teaters (USA) Team Wheel & Sprocket0:04:45
19Skyler Mackey (USA) Kccx0:04:59
20Maxx Chance (USA) The Pros Closet0:05:37
21Micah Moran (USA) Trek Midwest Team0:05:45
22Chris Drummond (USA) Spcx P/B R.K. Black0:05:59
23Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles Club0:06:09
24Ian McShane (USA) Vo20:06:29
25Dominic Talerico (USA) Angry Catfish0:07:13
26David Sheek (USA) Sdg Muscle Monster0:07:30
27Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project0:08:00
28Russell Stevenson (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective- 2 laps
29Sam Berkland (USA) The Hub Cycling Team
30Bryan Fosler (USA) Trek Midwest Team
31Seth Eckert (USA) Trek Midwest Team
32Matthew Allen (USA) Lgr P/B Tonka Cycle & Ski
33Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo - Trek- 4 laps
34Alexander Martin (USA) Revolution Cycles Club
DNFScott Smith (USA) Jam / Ncc / Vittoria
DNFJordan Roessingh (Can) Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice
DNFIan Haupt (USA) True Veterinary Care Cycling p/b Gryphon Advisors

