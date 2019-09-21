Trending

Sweeck wins Trek Cup C2

Belgian takes Friday's opener in Wisconsin ahead of Cleppe

Laurens Sweeck
Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice) in action during the 60th SP Middelkerke Noordzee Cross 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) 0:58:48
2Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) 0:00:11
3Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) 0:00:18
4Steve Chainel (Fra) 0:00:36
5Corne Van Kessel (Ned) 0:01:06
6Stephen Hyde (USA) 0:01:11
7Thijs Aerts (Bel) 0:01:34
8Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 0:01:42
9Kevin Kuhn (Swi) 0:01:52
10Stan Godrie (Ned) 0:02:04
11Kerry Werner (USA) 0:02:52
12Michael Van den Ham (Can) 0:03:00
13Sieben Wouters (Ned) 0:03:12
14Andrew Dillman (USA) 0:03:36
15Lukas Winterberg (Swi) 0:03:56
16Tobin Ortenblad (USA) 0:04:10
17Danick Vandale (Can) 0:04:22
18Brian Matter (USA) 0:04:43
19Alex Morton (USA) 3 laps
20Nicholas Lando (USA)
21Brannan Fix (USA)
22Joseph Schmalz (USA)
23Andrew Giniat (USA)
24Ross Ellwood (USA)
25Kevin Bradford-parish (USA)
26Rory Jack (USA)
27Tyler Cloutier (USA) 4 laps
28Dylan Postier (USA)5 laps
29Cameron Jette (Can)
30Jeremy Bloyd-peshkin (USA)
31Mark Myles (USA) 6 laps
32Frederick Junge (USA)
33David Reyes (USA)
34Jacob Huizenga (USA)
35Kurt Penno (Can)
36Isaac Neff (USA)
37Philipp Heigl (Aut) 7 laps
38Tyler Stein (USA)
39Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA)
40Arthur Moran (USA) 8 laps
41Jim Maddock (USA)
DNFMaik Van der Heijden (Ned)
DNFDiether Sweeck (Bel)
DNFTom Meeusen (Bel)
DNFTyler Reynolds (USA)
DNFBenjamin Senkerik (USA)
DNSLander Loockx (Bel)
DNSScott Funston (USA)
DNSMichael Stearns (USA)
DNSCole House (USA)
DNSKevin Ellsworth (USA)
DNSAdam Saban (USA)
DNSByrne Dobrient (USA)
DNSChristian Ricci (Can)

Latest on Cyclingnews