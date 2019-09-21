Sweeck wins Trek Cup C2
Belgian takes Friday's opener in Wisconsin ahead of Cleppe
Elite Men: Waterloo, Wisconsin - Waterloo, Wisconsin
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|0:58:48
|2
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|0:00:11
|3
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
|0:00:18
|4
|Steve Chainel (Fra)
|0:00:36
|5
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
|0:01:06
|6
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:01:11
|7
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:01:34
|8
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|0:01:42
|9
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:01:52
|10
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:02:04
|11
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:02:52
|12
|Michael Van den Ham (Can)
|0:03:00
|13
|Sieben Wouters (Ned)
|0:03:12
|14
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:03:36
|15
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|0:03:56
|16
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:04:10
|17
|Danick Vandale (Can)
|0:04:22
|18
|Brian Matter (USA)
|0:04:43
|19
|Alex Morton (USA)
|3 laps
|20
|Nicholas Lando (USA)
|21
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|22
|Joseph Schmalz (USA)
|23
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|24
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|25
|Kevin Bradford-parish (USA)
|26
|Rory Jack (USA)
|27
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|4 laps
|28
|Dylan Postier (USA)
|5 laps
|29
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|30
|Jeremy Bloyd-peshkin (USA)
|31
|Mark Myles (USA)
|6 laps
|32
|Frederick Junge (USA)
|33
|David Reyes (USA)
|34
|Jacob Huizenga (USA)
|35
|Kurt Penno (Can)
|36
|Isaac Neff (USA)
|37
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|7 laps
|38
|Tyler Stein (USA)
|39
|Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA)
|40
|Arthur Moran (USA)
|8 laps
|41
|Jim Maddock (USA)
|DNF
|Maik Van der Heijden (Ned)
|DNF
|Diether Sweeck (Bel)
|DNF
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|DNF
|Tyler Reynolds (USA)
|DNF
|Benjamin Senkerik (USA)
|DNS
|Lander Loockx (Bel)
|DNS
|Scott Funston (USA)
|DNS
|Michael Stearns (USA)
|DNS
|Cole House (USA)
|DNS
|Kevin Ellsworth (USA)
|DNS
|Adam Saban (USA)
|DNS
|Byrne Dobrient (USA)
|DNS
|Christian Ricci (Can)
