Neff wins Trek Cup C2 ahead of Honsinger
Mani is third in Wisconsin opener on Friday
Elite Women: Waterloo, Wisconsin - Waterloo, Wisconsin
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|0:45:33
|2
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|0:00:39
|3
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:00:46
|4
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
|0:00:56
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:01:01
|6
|Jennifer Jackson (Can)
|0:01:15
|7
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:01:28
|8
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|0:01:33
|9
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:01:41
|10
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|0:02:08
|11
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:02:25
|12
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:02:44
|13
|Caroline Nolan (USA)
|0:02:53
|14
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:02:58
|15
|Marthe Truyen (Bel)
|0:03:01
|16
|Ellen Noble (USA)
|0:03:14
|17
|Caitlin Bernstein (USA)
|0:03:17
|18
|Erin Feldhausen (USA)
|0:03:57
|19
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|0:04:12
|20
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:04:23
|21
|Megan Barr (USA)
|0:04:35
|22
|Regina Legge (USA)
|0:04:45
|23
|Natalie Redmond (Aus)
|0:04:54
|24
|Sarah Sturm (USA)
|0:05:03
|25
|Nicole Bradbury (Can)
|0:05:07
|26
|Emily Payonk (USA)
|0:05:14
|27
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:05:23
|28
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA)
|0:05:27
|29
|Holly Lavesser (USA)
|0:05:40
|30
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:06:11
|31
|Sydney Guagliardo (USA)
|0:06:15
|32
|Anna Megale (USA)
|0:06:35
|33
|April Beard (USA)
|0:06:45
|34
|Maria Larkin (Irl)
|0:07:02
|35
|Molly Clark-oien (USA)
|0:07:07
|36
|Caitlin Neuman (USA)
|0:07:25
|37
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|38
|Dana Gilligan (Can)
|39
|Risa Hustad (USA)
|40
|Katelyn Walcroft (Can)
|41
|Lindsay Knight (USA)
|DNF
|Kaitlin Keough (USA)
|DNF
|Shannon Mallory (USA)
|DNF
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA)
|DNS
|Evie Richards (GBr)
|DNS
|Monique Van de Ree (Ned)
|DNS
|Skylar Bovine (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Transfer Mechanics: Analysing teams 2020 - Part 1How AG2R, Astana, Bahrain, Bora played the market
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
-
Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAll-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy