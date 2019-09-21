Trending

Neff wins Trek Cup C2 ahead of Honsinger

Mani is third in Wisconsin opener on Friday

Jolanda Neff
Jolanda Neff
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) 0:45:33
2Clara Honsinger (USA) 0:00:39
3Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:00:46
4Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) 0:00:56
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:01:01
6Jennifer Jackson (Can) 0:01:15
7Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:01:28
8Loes Sels (Bel) 0:01:33
9Samantha Runnels (USA) 0:01:41
10Raylyn Nuss (USA) 0:02:08
11Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) 0:02:25
12Sunny Gilbert (USA) 0:02:44
13Caroline Nolan (USA) 0:02:53
14Ruby West (Can) 0:02:58
15Marthe Truyen (Bel) 0:03:01
16Ellen Noble (USA) 0:03:14
17Caitlin Bernstein (USA) 0:03:17
18Erin Feldhausen (USA) 0:03:57
19Nadja Heigl (Aut) 0:04:12
20Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:04:23
21Megan Barr (USA) 0:04:35
22Regina Legge (USA) 0:04:45
23Natalie Redmond (Aus) 0:04:54
24Sarah Sturm (USA) 0:05:03
25Nicole Bradbury (Can) 0:05:07
26Emily Payonk (USA) 0:05:14
27Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) 0:05:23
28Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) 0:05:27
29Holly Lavesser (USA) 0:05:40
30Rebecca Gross (USA) 0:06:11
31Sydney Guagliardo (USA) 0:06:15
32Anna Megale (USA) 0:06:35
33April Beard (USA) 0:06:45
34Maria Larkin (Irl) 0:07:02
35Molly Clark-oien (USA) 0:07:07
36Caitlin Neuman (USA) 0:07:25
37Turner Ramsay (USA)
38Dana Gilligan (Can)
39Risa Hustad (USA)
40Katelyn Walcroft (Can)
41Lindsay Knight (USA)
DNFKaitlin Keough (USA)
DNFShannon Mallory (USA)
DNFAlexandra Campbellforte (USA)
DNSEvie Richards (GBr)
DNSMonique Van de Ree (Ned)
DNSSkylar Bovine (USA)

