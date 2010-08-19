Image 1 of 7 Elizabeth Docherty, part of the mixed team Ohh!, topped their category. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 2 of 7 Nik Ringwood, part of the men's duo Team Haywood, catches some air. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 3 of 7 Men's solo podium after day three. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 4 of 7 And they're off! (Image credit: TransWales) Image 5 of 7 Treacherous downhill terrain tested the riders on day three. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 6 of 7 Philip Richmond, of the men's duo Team Hayland, in action on day three. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 7 of 7 A rider rolls along on a section of singletrack. (Image credit: TransWales)

"Today was a proper TransWales day," said the event's only singlespeeder and TransWales veteran Graham McConaghy (Army CC). And it was: after a few relatively mild days to warm the riders up, the TransWales truly got going as it headed into the proper big country. Along the way there'd be treacherous descents, tough climbs aplenty, and truly fickle mountain weather. Add the second special stage into the mix - a 7km downhill time trial on the final descent of the Climachx trail near Machynlleth - and the third day of the TransWales would be a true test of both body and mind.

It began at 9:00 am, when the riders left the overnight stop at Llandiloes Rugby Club under fair skies following from the overnight rains that persisted until the early hours of Tuesday morning. The tarmac provided easy going for the first clicks as the riders shadowed the course of the River Severn to its source at Hafren Forest. As they climbed the visibility gradually decreased as the low cloud bank inched ever closer. With the grey fog came the on-set of soul-sapping persistent drizzle that would shadow the riders through Hafren Forest, along the moorland trail of Glyndwr's Way and over Foel Fadian, the highest point of the stage at 564m. It was here that the riders met the double-edged sword of the steep, greasy and rock-slabbed monster of a descent; double-edged as it took no prisoners and left riders battered and bruised as it felled them one by one, but also because it led them down from the clouds and into the clear - and dry - skies below.

The second special stage took place on the Climachx trail final descent - a 7km long undulating serpentine piece of unforgiving trail. The top-most sections of the trail were the most technically demanding and so any rider with a design on the overall had to keep it together here in order to press home their advantage on the faster lower sections. At least, that was the theory: in practice, the high speeds and slippery rock sections meant that staying smooth and fast - and on two wheels - wasn't guaranteed.

"I was flying on the first half - I was right on my limit," said Rickie Cotter - the leader of the solo women's category from special stage one of her run on the Climachx trail. "But then I double punctured so I had to run down the fireroad. It's tough because today was my favourite trail, and so I'm really disappointed."

The double puncture meant that Cotter - the hot favourite for the win - slipped off the podium by more than three minutes behind the stage winner, an on-form Fi Spotswood. The result meant that Spotswood took the overall lead in the general classification too, with Cotter now having to make up a significant amount of time over the three remaining stages. A tough task, but given that Cotter is currently building up the 24-hour Solo World Championships in Australia, it's certainly not out of the question.

In the men's Solo category, Alex Metcalfe (Gore Bike Wear) had a stormer to take second place on the stage in a time of eight minutes and 54 seconds; however, his time wasn't quite good enough for the win which was claimed emphatically by Sean Grosvenor (Summit Cycles / Conti) by a clear 34 seconds.

Aussie Ryan Hawson (Ayup Lighting) took a massive tumble during the special stage after overcooking a rock slab launch - a crash which, although he recovered from and got back on the bike - cost him valuable time on the stage. The time lost was enough to see him lose his leader's jersey in the overall classification.

In his stead, Grosvenor took the lead by 55 seconds. Despite losing the top spot and his crash, Hawson - currently enjoying three months touring around Europe - was positive and elated after his ride, "I love racing trails like this unsighted - it's fantastic!"

Tomorrow, for day four, the riders will head south via Nant y Arian for the third special stage where the racing continues on the longest special stage - all 8.5km of it. The linking stage then continues onwards to the scenic Tyllwyd, near Cwmystwyth some 71km and 2495m of climbing - the most in a single day of the event so far - away from Machynlleth. It promises to be another tough but rewarding day.

Women solo 1 Fiona Spotswood (For Goodness Shakes) 0:10:17 2 Hannah Thorne 0:00:59 3 Amanda Brooks 0:01:24 4 Rickie Justine Cotter (WXC) 0:03:57 5 Annie Marson (Annie) 0:04:51 6 Gill Crane (Clifton CC) 0:05:07 7 Camilla Edlin 0:06:03 8 Emma Johnstone 0:06:17 9 Claire Pinder 0:06:24 10 Joy Bringer (justgiving.com/Cymru-Cry) 0:07:43

Men solo 1 Sean Grosvenor (Summit Cycles / Conti) 0:08:20 2 Alex Metcalfe (Gore Bike Wear) 0:00:34 3 James Davies (Brooks Cycles) 0:00:57 4 Ryan Hawson (Ayup Lighting) 0:01:01 5 Anthony Morris (Evans Cycles) 0:01:17 6 Greig Walker 0:01:23 7 Graham Mcconaghy (Army Cycling Union) 8 Edward Reynolds (Royal Air Force) 0:01:28 9 Michael Mccutcheon (Mad MTB) 0:01:45 10 Brian Kierwan (Iplod) 0:01:56 11 Richard Morgan (Bike4life) 0:01:58 12 Green Groenewald 0:02:05 13 Doug Inge (Team Dig It!) 0:02:19 14 Robin Calverley (RAF CC) 0:02:21 15 Andrew Latham 16 Stuart Reid (Tread of Heaven) 0:02:22 17 Richard Edge (TreadHunters) 0:02:38 18 Russell Mawson 0:02:41 19 Neil Hardwood (Darwen MTB Club) 0:02:43 20 Johan Putter (Superiato) 0:02:44 21 Nickson Mwaura (JW Seagon - Team Gild) 0:02:45 22 Matthew Bertram 0:02:48 23 Lee Price 0:02:52 24 Paul Burton 0:02:53 25 Eddy Rossini 0:02:59 26 Rob Birmingham (www.MBNW.co.uk) 0:03:03 27 Paul Clark (phase9clothing.com) 0:03:06 28 Matt Wood (West Dragon MBC) 0:03:09 29 Mark Whelan 0:03:12 30 Charles Boucher 0:03:24 31 Dan Nisbet 32 Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor) 0:03:30 33 Marco Kaiser 0:03:32 34 Benjamin Smith 0:03:35 35 Christopher Snook 0:03:38 36 Alan Griffin 37 David Hinks 0:03:45 38 Howard Stinton (Dan and Howard) 0:04:06 39 Andrew Gardner 0:04:08 40 Daryn Thompson 0:04:16 41 Victor Potgieter 0:04:27 42 Joshua Brady 0:04:30 43 Richard Querelle 0:04:35 44 Paul Latchem (www.phase9clothing.com) 0:04:55 45 Alex Cameron 0:05:05 46 Matthew Breakwell 0:05:15 47 Myles Pawley 0:05:17 48 Johan Diamond 0:05:29 49 Bram Duin (CTWT) 0:05:33 50 Matthew Cockerham (Chew) 0:05:35 51 Martin Macgregor (VC Lincoln) 0:05:44 52 Paul Crowley 0:05:50 53 Andrew Smith 0:06:08 54 Matthew Woodall 0:07:03 55 Mark Holroyd 0:10:02 56 Andy Cook (Gore Bike Wear) 0:11:22 57 Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion) 0:12:19

Veteran men solo 1 Gary Bridgeman 0:09:35 2 Graham Hughes (Manx MTB) 0:00:42 3 Daryl Cavill (Tenby Aces Cycling Club) 0:00:47 4 Thomas Wilkens (Dirtworker.de) 0:00:58 27 Tony Higgins (Accordia Consulting Ltd) 0:01:00 5 Graham Hughes (Corinium CC) 0:01:06 6 Steve Whitehouse 0:01:07 7 Alan Parkinson (South Western (London) Road Club) 0:01:10 8 Ray Blaber 0:01:58 9 Stephen Burke 0:02:00 10 Hal Jubb (Oakuille Cycle Path) 0:02:01 11 Doug Little 0:02:06 12 Paul Markland (Evans Cycles) 0:02:13 13 Jason Stephens 0:02:20 14 Steven Marsh (Gordano Worrier) 0:02:28 15 Craig Murdoch 0:02:34 16 William Jones (Bilbo) 0:02:45 17 Tim Hubert (jersey beans) 0:03:16 18 Adrian Brown 0:03:18 19 Chris Roberts 0:03:26 20 Henry Harris 0:03:45 21 Kevin Rolt 0:03:58 22 Enzo Rivella (Cicli Gorgio) 0:04:05 23 Erik Deferme (Warringa) 0:04:57 24 Johan Jansen 0:05:49 25 Tony Munoz 0:05:58 26 Steffan Van Molendorff 0:08:07 26 Laurence Moore (old fart) 0:08:49

Men duo 1 Darren Koslicki & Adam Wroz (Team Unknown) 0:09:06 2 Neil Richardson & Dan Lewis (RAFCC) 0:00:01 3 Gary Cousins & Andy Edwards (phasen9clothing.co.uk) 0:00:17 4 Philip Richmond & Nik Ringwood (Team Hayland) 0:00:31 5 Nicholas Jones & Ross Farley (M+D Cycles) 0:00:50 6 Rupert Denny & Shane Dickenson (Cytek) 0:01:22 7 Andrew Clark & Jonathan Hill (Ken & Jonny) 0:01:25 8 Rolf Woodward & Jeremy Woodward (Pukka Parts) 0:01:32 9 Andrew Heywood & Jon Stapley (Bat Fastard) 0:02:30 10 Graham Brown & Nathan Crabtree (Magic Knees) 0:02:58 11 Dick Smith & Joe Castle (Dick & Joe) 0:03:02 12 Steve Bone & Chris Smith (Fineworx) 0:03:16 13 Hand Leen & Lawrence Spierings (BikeTeam Kabeljauws.nl) 0:03:43 14 Philip Mastro & Gareth Stewart (M & S Racing) 0:04:24 15 Olivier De crem & Raf Van Overstraeten (V.S.B.) 0:09:31 16 Martin Zepler & John Moore (Fellowship of the Granny Ring) 0:10:04 17 Anders SchÃ¸dt JÃ¸rgensen & Jeppe Thing (KiteDanmark) 0:12:12 19 Nathan Clarke & William Clarke (Singletrack Magazine) 0:18:00 20 Jonathan Tizzard & Jonathan Felton (Dumb and Dumber)

Women duo 1 Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Clifton CC) 0:12:02 2 Julie Neuhoff & Victoria Moorhouse (2 Non Blondes) 0:00:47

Veteran men duo 1 Mark Olivier & Andrew Donkin (Invalids) 0:12:06 2 Trevor Marshall & David Sheppard 0:02:50

Mixed duo 1 Elizabeth Docherty & James Docherty (Ohh!) 0:10:16 2 Claire Neuhoff & Simon Neuhoff (The Clantons) 0:01:38 3 Rachael Stow & Andy Whitlum (Team WS) 0:01:41 4 Luc Selen & Wendy De Graaf (Double Dutch) 0:02:24 5 Tony Stimpson & Sophie David (Specialicious) 0:04:35 6 Kimiko Holder & John Roberts (Red Dirt Rollers) 0:04:43 7 Nikki Lane & Chris Watson (The old Goats) 0:05:00

TransWales general classification after day three

Women solo 1 Fiona Spotswood (For Goodness Shakes) 18:42:44 2 Hannah Thorne 0:00:41 3 Amanda Brooks 0:01:33 4 Rickie Justine Cotter (WXC) 0:03:21 5 Annie Marson (Annie) 0:05:04 6 Gill Crane (Clifton CC) 0:05:52 7 Camilla Edlin 0:06:42 8 Claire Pinder 0:07:12 9 Emma Johnstone 0:07:36 10 Joy Bringer (justgiving.com/Cymru-Cry) 0:07:49

Men solo 1 Sean Grosvenor (Summit Cycles / Conti) 18:39:57 2 Ryan Hawson (Ayup Lighting) 0:00:55 3 James Davies (Brooks Cycles) 0:01:06 4 Greig Walker 0:01:25 5 Alex Metcalfe (Gore Bike Wear) 0:01:29 6 Anthony Morris (Evans Cycles) 0:01:32 7 Graham Mcconaghy (Army Cycling Union) 0:01:42 8 Michael Mccutcheon (Mad MTB) 0:01:48 9 Edward Reynolds (Royal Air Force) 0:02:03 10 Richard Morgan (Bike4life) 0:02:27 11 Green Groenewald 0:02:47 12 Matthew Bertram 0:02:53 13 Stuart Reid (Tread of Heaven) 14 Nickson Mwaura (JW Seagon - Team Gild) 0:02:55 15 Robin Calverley (RAF CC) 0:02:56 16 Doug Inge (Team Dig It!) 0:02:59 17 Richard Edge (TreadHunters) 0:03:04 18 Neil Hardwood (Darwen MTB Club) 0:03:10 19 Russell Mawson 0:03:12 20 Eddy Rossini 0:03:16 21 Andrew Latham 0:03:24 22 Brian Kierwan (Iplod) 23 Lee Price 0:03:26 24 Johan Putter (Superiato) 0:03:35 25 Matt Wood (West Dragon MBC) 0:03:45 26 Charles Boucher 0:03:57 27 Marco Kaiser 0:03:58 28 Mark Whelan 0:04:00 29 Paul Clark (phase9clothing.com) 0:04:06 30 Christopher Snook 0:04:09 31 Howard Stinton (Dan and Howard) 0:04:22 32 Dan Nisbet 0:04:24 33 Paul Burton 0:04:27 34 Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor) 0:04:35 35 Andrew Gardner 0:04:37 36 Alan Griffin 0:04:51 37 Victor Potgieter 0:04:56 38 Rob Birmingham (www.MBNW.co.uk) 0:05:01 39 Daryn Thompson 0:05:08 40 Richard Querelle 0:05:12 41 David Hinks 0:05:25 42 Joshua Brady 0:05:36 43 Alex Cameron 0:06:01 44 Benjamin Smith 0:06:05 45 Martin Macgregor (VC Lincoln) 0:06:09 46 Paul Crowley 0:06:23 47 Myles Pawley 48 Paul Latchem (www.phase9clothing.com) 0:06:29 49 Matthew Breakwell 0:06:36 50 Matthew Cockerham (Chew) 0:06:46 51 Bram Duin (CTWT) 0:07:18 52 Andrew Smith 0:07:28 53 Johan Diamond 0:07:45 54 Matthew Woodall 0:08:53 55 Andy Cook (Gore Bike Wear) 0:12:17 56 Mark Holroyd 0:12:25 57 Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion) 0:12:31

Veteran men solo 1 Gary Bridgeman 18:41:44 2 Daryl Cavill (Tenby Aces Cycling Club) 0:00:25 3 Tony Higgins (Accordia Consulting Ltd) 0:00:41 4 Graham Hughes (Manx MTB) 0:00:45 5 Thomas Wilkens (Dirtworker.de) 0:00:53 6 Steve Whitehouse 0:00:54 7 Alan Parkinson (South Western (London) Road Club) 0:01:00 8 Graham Hughes (Corinium CC) 0:01:39 9 Ray Blaber 0:01:47 10 Hal Jubb (Oakuille Cycle Path) 0:02:00 11 Stephen Burke 0:02:35 12 Steven Marsh (Gordano Worrier) 0:02:44 13 Adrian Brown 0:03:16 14 Paul Markland (Evans Cycles) 15 Doug Little 0:03:19 16 Craig Murdoch 17 William Jones (Bilbo) 18 Chris Roberts 0:03:30 19 Tim Hubert (jersey beans) 0:03:34 20 Henry Harris 0:03:42 21 Jason Stephens 0:03:58 22 Kevin Rolt 0:04:42 23 Enzo Rivella (Cicli Gorgio) 0:05:09 24 Erik Deferme (Warringa) 0:05:21 25 Johan Jansen 0:06:10 26 Tony Munoz 0:07:22 26 Laurence Moore (old fart) 0:11:19 27 Steffan Van Molendorff 0:11:27

Men duo 1 Neil Richardson & Dan Lewis (RAFCC) 18:40:43 2 Darren Koslicki & Adam Wroz (Team Unknown) 0:00:09 3 Gary Cousins & Andy Edwards (phasen9clothing.co.uk) 0:00:26 4 Philip Richmond & Nik Ringwood (Team Hayland) 0:00:57 5 Nicholas Jones & Ross Farley (M+D Cycles) 0:01:11 6 Rupert Denny & Shane Dickenson (Cytek) 0:01:50 7 Andrew Clark & Jonathan Hill (Ken & Jonny) 0:02:06 8 Rolf Woodward & Jeremy Woodward (Pukka Parts) 0:02:42 9 Andrew Heywood & Jon Stapley (Bat Fastard) 0:03:13 10 Steve Bone & Chris Smith (Fineworx) 0:03:39 11 Dick Smith & Joe Castle (Dick & Joe) 0:03:51 12 Hand Leen & Lawrence Spierings (BikeTeam Kabeljauws.nl) 0:04:18 13 Philip Mastro & Gareth Stewart (M & S Racing) 0:05:10 14 Graham Brown & Nathan Crabtree (Magic Knees) 0:05:13 15 Martin Zepler & John Moore (Fellowship of the Granny Ring) 0:11:17 16 Olivier De crem & Raf Van Overstraeten (V.S.B.) 0:11:28 17 Anders SchÃ¸dt JÃ¸rgensen & Jeppe Thing (KiteDanmark) 0:12:41 19 Nathan Clarke & William Clarke (Singletrack Magazine) 0:21:12 20 Jonathan Tizzard & Jonathan Felton (Dumb and Dumber) 0:21:25

Women duo 1 Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Clifton CC) 18:44:32 2 Julie Neuhoff & Victoria Moorhouse (2 Non Blondes) 0:01:18

Veteran men duo 1 Mark Olivier & Andrew Donkin (Invalids) 18:44:51 2 Trevor Marshall & David Sheppard 0:02:36