Ilias races to victory at Transnatura

Two Ukrainians round out top three

Full Results - Final General Classification

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre)9:26:23
2Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)0:04:58
3Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)0:13:43
4Wouter Cleppe (Bel)0:19:07
5Nicolas Jeantet (Ita)0:26:35
6Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:36:55
7Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)0:52:23
8Michalis Kittis (Cyp)1:02:45
9Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)1:12:20
10Ioannis Ditopoulos (Gre)1:40:52
11Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)2:05:46
12Theodoros Feggaras (Cyp)2:23:12
13Boiko Tanhev (Bul)3:35:19

