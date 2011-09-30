Vouillez wins stage 5
Clementz leads overall
Stage 5: Guillaumes - St-Sauveur-sur-Tinée
Day five over 39km from Guillames to St-Sauveur-sur-Tinée, regardless of what old timers at the Trans-Provence may think, turned out to be the favourite by some degree with riders so far. The combination of technical trails and the majority of climbing on roads gave the riders a little relief from the standard hike-a-bike and fireroad climbs to the top.
The first trail of the day on special stage 15 definitely dropped a long way but also had some hard pedalling sections combined with technical moves. To quote Chris Porter from Mojo "You need the trials skills of Danny Macaskill and the lungs of Indurain."
A long road climb with opportunities for coffee and cake at the top (which most seemed to take ) led the riders in to special stage 16 a woodland epic that finally saw them fire through arable fields before reaching the feed station.
Another long road col gradually wound the riders to special stage 17 - a fast dusty trail that cut along the edge of ravine and out and along a old road that lead to them through tiny villages and finally into a deep ravine which demanded the only carry of the day.
Finally the Village of Roure was reached and another of the classic Trans-Provence trails. zig zagging across open hill side with an enormous sense of exposure on either your left or right depending on which way the trail was taking you held together with perfect switchback corners - faster and less technical than some of the other stages - it definitely had a bit more flow and speed to it.
A final uplift of the day saw competitors reach there camp for the night and much needed rest for day six, the only day that compares to day two in terms of duration.
Trans Provence Day 5 from Trans-Provence on Vimeo.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Vouilloz
|0:23:00
|2
|Jerome Clementz
|0:01:00
|3
|Fabien Barel
|4
|Marc Beaumont
|0:02:00
|5
|Matt Ryan
|0:03:00
|6
|Rowan Sorrell
|0:04:00
|7
|Mick Kirkman
|8
|Sven Martin
|9
|James Richards
|0:05:00
|10
|Steve Jones
|0:06:00
|11
|Pascal Kienast
|12
|Iain Mathews
|13
|Tim Graverse
|14
|Rob Brookes
|15
|Tracy Moseley
|16
|Cesar Rojo
|17
|Mark Weir
|0:07:00
|18
|Neil Mclean
|19
|Arno De Ruyver
|0:08:00
|20
|Anka Martin
|0:09:00
|21
|Kevin Harper
|0:10:00
|22
|Joris Zimmerman
|23
|Matt Alder
|24
|Ingrid Hohermut
|25
|Johann Grognux
|26
|Alessandro Severino
|27
|Alun Thomas
|28
|Guy Shingler
|0:12:00
|29
|Jasper Hyde
|0:14:00
|30
|Giles Fulford
|31
|Ben Warrick
|0:15:00
|32
|Dan Allen
|33
|Jason Thomas
|34
|Kara Boelema
|0:16:00
|35
|Joost Van
|36
|John Hyde
|0:17:00
|37
|Andreas Hestler
|0:19:00
|38
|Chris Porter
|39
|Peter Verkest
|0:20:00
|40
|Ales Crcek
|41
|Daniel Bƒck
|0:21:00
|42
|Matthias Van Durme
|43
|Mark Maurissen
|0:22:00
|44
|Fiona Thomson
|45
|Lee Veliss
|0:23:00
|46
|Dietbrand Van Durme
|0:24:00
|47
|Bernardo Guarita
|48
|John Couling
|0:28:00
|49
|Andy Darke
|0:36:00
|50
|Robert Patterso
|0:37:00
|51
|Clarkson Pissuerga
|0:39:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Clementz
|2:28:00
|2
|Nicolas Vouilloz
|0:01:00
|3
|Fabien Barel
|0:04:00
|4
|Mark Weir
|0:07:00
|5
|Matt Ryan
|0:08:00
|6
|Marc Beaumont
|0:15:00
|7
|Rowan Sorrell
|0:17:00
|8
|James Richards
|0:24:00
|9
|Steve Jones
|0:26:00
|10
|Mick Kirkman
|0:28:00
|11
|Sven Martin
|0:29:00
|12
|Pascal Kienast
|0:31:00
|13
|Iain Mathews
|0:32:00
|14
|Tim Graverse
|0:34:00
|15
|Neil Mclean
|0:37:00
|16
|Rob Brookes
|17
|Tracy Moseley
|0:39:00
|18
|Kevin Harper
|19
|Andreas Hestler
|0:42:00
|20
|Anka Martin
|0:53:00
|21
|Chris Porter
|22
|Joris Zimmerman
|0:58:00
|23
|Matt Alder
|24
|Ingrid Hohermut
|1:03:00
|25
|Johann Grognux
|1:05:00
|26
|Alessandro Severino
|1:06:00
|27
|Alun Thomas
|1:09:00
|28
|Guy Shingler
|1:10:00
|29
|Lee Veliss
|1:15:00
|30
|Jasper Hyde
|1:16:00
|31
|Ben Warrick
|1:24:00
|32
|Arno De Ruyver
|1:27:00
|33
|Giles Fulford
|1:34:00
|34
|Kara Boelema
|1:35:00
|35
|Daniel Bƒck
|1:41:00
|36
|John Couling
|1:44:00
|37
|Dan Allen
|1:49:00
|38
|Jason Thomas
|1:58:00
|39
|Mark Maurissen
|40
|Joost Van
|2:00:00
|41
|John Hyde
|2:12:00
|42
|Fiona Thomson
|2:16:00
|43
|Dietbrand Van Durme
|2:18:00
|44
|Andy Darke
|2:24:00
|45
|Matthias Van Durme
|2:34:00
|46
|Peter Verkest
|2:40:00
|47
|Ales Crcek
|2:56:00
|48
|Cesar Rojo
|2:58:00
|49
|Bernardo Guarita
|3:08:00
|50
|Robert Patterso
|3:31:00
|51
|Clarkson Pissuerga
|3:47:00
